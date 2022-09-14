ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

Pensacola man charged with sexually abusing child younger than 12: deputies

By Christopher Lugo
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kvngm_0hvTmo2Y00

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. ( WKRG ) — According to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, a 20-year-old from Pensacola has been arrested after sexually assaulting a child several times over the last couple of months.

Joseph Anady, 20, was arrested after deputies met with a witness Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. The witness said he was made aware of the child’s abuse after receiving a phone call from her principal.

Pensacola man found guilty in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

The principal said the girl revealed to a friend that she was sexually abused by Anady. The witness asked the girl about the abuse and she confirmed she was sexually assaulted by Anady. The witness said the last time the abuse happened was the night before the Super Bowl.

The witness said the child was left with Anady when he went to work. The child was with Anady approximately every two weeks, according to the report.

Joseph Anady, 20, was charged with sexual battery on a person 12 years of age or younger, battery of a child by expelling certain bodily fluids and lewd or lascivious molestation by a person 18 years of age of older on a person 12 years of age or younger.

Deputies said interviewed the girl at the Gulf Coast Kids House. She was nervous talking about the incident, comforted by a pillow she found in the front lobby. They said the child was more relaxed when talking about school or other fun activities, but when asked about the abuse, she would grip the pillow close and become rigid.

Deputies talked with another witness. When she heard about the sexual abuse allegations, she confronted Anady while riding with him in the car. She told Anady to pull over and asked him about the abuse. Anady began to cry. According to the arrest report, the witness told Anady what the other witness told her, and Anady began crying. When they got home, the witness said Anady was still crying and asked whose side she would be on, and he would never touch a child. The witness said she told Anady she believed him because he had a gun and was afraid of what he would do if she did not.

The witness also said that while living with Anady, the child stayed with them in a studio apartment. The witness said she woke up one night, seeing Anady masturbate with the bathroom door open. The child was sleeping nearby. The witness said she later found out Anady was high on meth when the incident occurred.

Anady was booked into the Escambia County Jail without bond.

Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather in Mobile , Pensacola and across the Gulf Coast and Alabama . Download the WKRG News 5 news app and be sure to turn on push alerts.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRG News 5

Missing, endangered 32-year-old found: Escambia Co. Deputies

UPDATE: According to an updated Facebook post she was found and “safely located.” ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a “missing and endangered,” adult woman who was last seen early Saturday morning, according to a Facebook post from the ECSO. Daquia Marshey Daniels, 32, was last seen at around […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Student arrested for bringing gun on campus in Atmore: ECSO

ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) – Escambia County, Alabama Sheriff Heath Jackson tells WKRG News 5 a student was arrested Friday morning at Escambia County High School for bringing a BB gun on campus. The sheriff’s office received a call in reference to a student carrying a firearm on campus. The school was placed on lockdown as […]
ATMORE, AL
WKRG News 5

1 hurt in shooting at nightclub in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — At least one person has been hurt after a shooting at a Mobile nightclub early Sunday morning. A call for a shooting came in at about 2:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 18 at Bank Nightlife on Azalea Road. An official on the scene confirmed one person had been shot in the club. […]
MOBILE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Escambia County, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Pensacola, FL
County
Escambia County, FL
State
Alabama State
Pensacola, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WKRG News 5

More charges for man who attempted carjacking at Fort Walton Beach Chick-Fil-A

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said the man who was arrested after an attempted carjacking at a Fort Walton Beach Chick-Fil-A will now have more charges following a further investigation. William Branch was charged with robbery and robbery carjacking without firearm or weapon. According to the arrest report, Branch approached […]
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WKRG News 5

Pensacola felon flees police, arrested with array of drugs: ECSO reports

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man is behind bars for several drug charges after fleeing from police on two separate occasions this week, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Adrian Kiwane Hale, 25, was arrested for fleeing/eluding police, trafficking methamphetamine, hydrocodone and cocaine, possession of marijuana and driving while license suspended or […]
PENSACOLA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Abuse#Violent Crime
WKRG News 5

Brewton Police looking for missing woman

BREWTON, Ala. (WKRG) — The Brewton Police is asking for the public’s help as they search for a woman reported missing. Police said Leslie Rochelle Kelley, 23, may be in the Brewton area. Police said Kelley is about 5′ 4″. No other descriptive details were made available. Police said if you have any information about […]
BREWTON, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WKRG News 5

Baptist Hospital responds to Pensacola councilwoman allegations

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — After Pensacola councilwoman Jennifer Brahier said hospitals dropped the ball on homelessness, one out of three hospitals WKRG News 5 reached out to has responded. Brahier told WKRG News 5 she has been taking care of her daughter’s friend who suffered a stroke, is non-verbal, can’t move half of her body, […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Fatal motorcycle crash in Santa Rosa County

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Highway Patrol said one man is dead following a motorcycle crash in Santa Rosa County Friday afternoon. A motorcyclist was traveling along a clay road when he went down, landing “face down on the roadway,” according to a news release from the FHP. The motorcyclist died from […]
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Bicyclist struck in hit-and-run, Milton Police looking for SUV

MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — The Milton Police Department is looking for an SUV they believe was involved in a hit-and-run.  Milton Police are investigating after a bicyclist was hit Tuesday, Sept. 13 at the shoulder of Caroline Street near Mayo Park. The SUV sped away from the crash, according to a Facebook post from the […]
MILTON, FL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

54K+
Followers
19K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy