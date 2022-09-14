J.B. Bickerstaff warns rest of league of ‘dynamic’ offense Cavs have after adding Donovan Mitchell to core

Read full article on original website
Michael Jordan Spotted With Lakers And Celtics Governors Jeanie Buss, Emilia Falazzari, And Wys Grousbeck During Cincoro Gold Launch: "Lakers And Celtics Can Get Along."
After his retirement, Michael Jordan has been part of many different business ventures. He is the current governor of the Charlotte Hornets and also founded the tequila brand Cincoro. Michael Jordan's Cincoro tequila brand is generally highly regarded. An alcohol expert previously offered positive comments about Michael Jordan's tequila, saying...
Devin Booker, Knicks trade talk grows after Robert Sarver news
The Phoenix Suns found themselves in the headlines for all the wrong reasons this week. On Tuesday, the NBA announced that Suns and Mercury owner Robert Sarver was being fined $10 million and will be suspended from all league matters for a period of one year. The punishment came on...
NBA World Reacts To Los Angeles Lakers Latest Signing
The Los Angeles Lakers are bringing back a familiar face for the 2022-23 season, signing point guard Dennis Schroder to a one-year contract. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, it's a one-year, $2.64 million deal for Schroder. Schroder, 29, spent the 2021-22 season with the Boston Celtics...
Larsa Pippen Spotted with Michael Jordan's Son Marcus for Lunch Date in Miami
Pippen said last month that dating has been difficult after splitting with former NBA star Scottie Pippen: "It's kind of hard. I thought it was going to be easier, to be honest with you." Larsa Pippen was spotted dining out with Michael Jordan's son Marcus over the weekend. The Real Housewives of Miami star, 48, who is the ex-wife of Michael's former Chicago Bulls teammate Scottie Pippen, sat next to Marcus, 31, while dining Sunday afternoon at Zuma, a Japanese restaurant in Miami, according to TMZ. Larsa and...
LeBron James Goes Viral For His Dance Moves At Kendrick Lamar’s Concert: Watch
LeBron James is 6’9″, so there was no way that anyone would miss him when he started to get crazy during Kendrick Lamar‘s concert on Sunday in Vancouver, BC, Canada. In footage of King James, LeBron, 37, felt himself as Kendrick, 35, and Baby Keem kicked into “family ties.” Dressed in all white, LeBron stood out while rocking out on the VIP section of the floor. “@KingJames rocking out at @kendricklamar show in #Vancouver,” tweeted Mike Man (aka @chubbyvegan18). “Great Show! Two Kings brought their A-Game tonight! #LeBron #kendrick.”
Sports World Reacts To Brittney Griner "Losing It" News
Earlier this week, President Joe Biden met with Cherelle Griner, the wife of imprisoned WNBA star Brittney Griner. Griner has been in a Russian prison since February, when she was arrested for having cannabis oil in her bag at a Russian airport. She's reportedly not doing well right now. According...
DeMarcus Cousins’ body transformation might spark phone calls from NBA execs
DeMarcus Cousins remains a free agent heading to the 2022-23 NBA season, but that might not be the case for long. The four-time All-Star is putting in the work this offseason, and by the looks of it, his efforts are paying off. In a recent practice run, Cousins appeared to get slimmer and in better conditioning than he was before. He can be seen moving with ease, all while using his height and massive frame to attack the basket and dominate.
LeBron James reacts to Lakers reuniting with Dennis Schroder
The Los Angeles Lakers reunited with a familiar face on Friday, signing guard Dennis Schroder to a one-year deal worth just over $2 million. It’s a far cry from the $84 million he turned down back in the 2020-21 season, but at least he’s now back with LeBron James, who appears to be ecstatic for the German’s arrival.
John Stockton's Son Signs With NBA Team
On Friday, the Indiana Pacers announced that they had signed four new players, one of whom is David Stockton. He is the son of Basketball Hall of Famer John Stockton, who played for the Utah Jazz.
Video: Kawhi Leonard Spotted With Derrick Rose and Carmelo Anthony
Kawhi, D-Rose, and Melo are each enjoying the offseason
Donovan Mitchell sounds off on Will Hardy, Danny Ainge, Quin Snyder and where things went wrong for the Jazz
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell, formerly of the Utah Jazz, spoke about Danny Ainge, Will Hardy, Quin Snyder and more on ‘The Woj Pod’ with ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski
Proposed trade reunites DeMar DeRozan with Kyle Lowry in Miami
With training camp just a few weeks away, the Chicago Bulls go into the 2022-23 season with quite a few question mark surrounding their future. After losing in the first-round of the playoffs last season, the Bulls bring back the majority of their roster, led by DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine.
Shaquille O’Neal mocks Manu Ginobili for crying during HOF speech: ‘Real players like Spice and myself don’t be crying’
Former Los Angeles Lakers star Shaquille O’Neal shared his thoughts on Manu Ginobili’s Hall of Fame speech. The former San Antonio Spurs star was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame for his outstanding NBA career, and O’Neal gave him props for the accomplishment. “I’m...
Shaquille O'Neal Shares How He Reacted After He Saw His Lakers Contract: “I’ve Never Seen So Many Zeros In My Life... When I Saw The $120 Million For Seven Years..."
Shaquille O'Neal's NBA career was full of interesting moments. The Big Diesel started off strong with big performances for the Orlando Magic, even helping them reach the 1995 NBA Finals, which they eventually lost against the Hakeem Olajuwon-led Houston Rockets. After his stint with the Magic became a bad situation,...
Former Celtic Signs with Timberwolves
New Timberwolves president of basketball operations Tim Connelly took a big swing this offseason, paying a premium to acquire Rudy Gobert from the Jazz. In exchange for the three-time Defensive Player of the Year, Minnesota sent Utah its 2023, 2025, 2027, and 2029 first-round selections and a 2026 ...
Cavs’ Donovan Mitchell: Danny Ainge Comments About Jazz Not Fair
But Mitchell painted a different picture than the one described by Utah CEO Danny Ainge, who finalized the trade with Cleveland. Ainge took over Jazz basketball operations in December. He said he didn’t like what he saw from the team — which helped lead to the trades of Mitchell and Rudy Gobert (to the Timberwolves), and the decision to begin a rebuild.
Former Golden State Warriors Player Signs With Brooklyn Nets
The Brooklyn Nets have picked up this former Warriors player
Utah Jazz Release Two Players On Friday
On Friday, the Utah Jazz waived two players (Xavier Sneed and Paris Bass).
Mark Davis chooses his Aces over his Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis is skipping his football team’s home opener on Sunday to be in Uncasville, Conn.,
The Lakers Get An Unlikely Supporter
Russell Westbrook of the Los Angeles Lakers has received his fair share of criticism over the last year. Big things were expected from him when he was traded to the Lakers last summer and, almost immediately, it was clear that it wasn’t working out as expected. Westbrook’s first year...
