ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

J.B. Bickerstaff warns rest of league of ‘dynamic’ offense Cavs have after adding Donovan Mitchell to core

By Jonathan Sherman
Cavaliers Nation
Cavaliers Nation
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Michael Jordan Spotted With Lakers And Celtics Governors Jeanie Buss, Emilia Falazzari, And Wys Grousbeck During Cincoro Gold Launch: "Lakers And Celtics Can Get Along."

After his retirement, Michael Jordan has been part of many different business ventures. He is the current governor of the Charlotte Hornets and also founded the tequila brand Cincoro. Michael Jordan's Cincoro tequila brand is generally highly regarded. An alcohol expert previously offered positive comments about Michael Jordan's tequila, saying...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Devin Booker, Knicks trade talk grows after Robert Sarver news

The Phoenix Suns found themselves in the headlines for all the wrong reasons this week. On Tuesday, the NBA announced that Suns and Mercury owner Robert Sarver was being fined $10 million and will be suspended from all league matters for a period of one year. The punishment came on...
PHOENIX, AZ
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Los Angeles Lakers Latest Signing

The Los Angeles Lakers are bringing back a familiar face for the 2022-23 season, signing point guard Dennis Schroder to a one-year contract. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, it's a one-year, $2.64 million deal for Schroder. Schroder, 29, spent the 2021-22 season with the Boston Celtics...
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

Larsa Pippen Spotted with Michael Jordan's Son Marcus for Lunch Date in Miami

Pippen said last month that dating has been difficult after splitting with former NBA star Scottie Pippen: "It's kind of hard. I thought it was going to be easier, to be honest with you." Larsa Pippen was spotted dining out with Michael Jordan's son Marcus over the weekend. The Real Housewives of Miami star, 48, who is the ex-wife of Michael's former Chicago Bulls teammate Scottie Pippen, sat next to Marcus, 31, while dining Sunday afternoon at Zuma, a Japanese restaurant in Miami, according to TMZ. Larsa and...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Basketball
Local
Ohio Sports
Cleveland, OH
Basketball
City
Cleveland, OH
State
Ohio State
Cleveland, OH
Sports
HollywoodLife

LeBron James Goes Viral For His Dance Moves At Kendrick Lamar’s Concert: Watch

LeBron James is 6’9″, so there was no way that anyone would miss him when he started to get crazy during Kendrick Lamar‘s concert on Sunday in Vancouver, BC, Canada. In footage of King James, LeBron, 37, felt himself as Kendrick, 35, and Baby Keem kicked into “family ties.” Dressed in all white, LeBron stood out while rocking out on the VIP section of the floor. “@KingJames rocking out at @kendricklamar show in #Vancouver,” tweeted Mike Man (aka @chubbyvegan18). “Great Show! Two Kings brought their A-Game tonight! #LeBron #kendrick.”
NBA
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Brittney Griner "Losing It" News

Earlier this week, President Joe Biden met with Cherelle Griner, the wife of imprisoned WNBA star Brittney Griner. Griner has been in a Russian prison since February, when she was arrested for having cannabis oil in her bag at a Russian airport. She's reportedly not doing well right now. According...
SPORTS
ClutchPoints

DeMarcus Cousins’ body transformation might spark phone calls from NBA execs

DeMarcus Cousins remains a free agent heading to the 2022-23 NBA season, but that might not be the case for long. The four-time All-Star is putting in the work this offseason, and by the looks of it, his efforts are paying off. In a recent practice run, Cousins appeared to get slimmer and in better conditioning than he was before. He can be seen moving with ease, all while using his height and massive frame to attack the basket and dominate.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darius Garland
Person
Jarrett Allen
Person
Kevin Love
Person
Caris Levert
Person
Kendrick Perkins
Person
Lauri Markkanen
Person
Collin Sexton
Person
Ricky Rubio
Person
Donovan Mitchell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Cleveland Cavaliers
Yardbarker

Shaquille O'Neal Shares How He Reacted After He Saw His Lakers Contract: “I’ve Never Seen So Many Zeros In My Life... When I Saw The $120 Million For Seven Years..."

Shaquille O'Neal's NBA career was full of interesting moments. The Big Diesel started off strong with big performances for the Orlando Magic, even helping them reach the 1995 NBA Finals, which they eventually lost against the Hakeem Olajuwon-led Houston Rockets. After his stint with the Magic became a bad situation,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Inside The Celtics

Former Celtic Signs with Timberwolves

New Timberwolves president of basketball operations Tim Connelly took a big swing this offseason, paying a premium to acquire Rudy Gobert from the Jazz. In exchange for the three-time Defensive Player of the Year, Minnesota sent Utah its 2023, 2025, 2027, and 2029 first-round selections and a 2026 ...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Cavs’ Donovan Mitchell: Danny Ainge Comments About Jazz Not Fair

But Mitchell painted a different picture than the one described by Utah CEO Danny Ainge, who finalized the trade with Cleveland. Ainge took over Jazz basketball operations in December. He said he didn’t like what he saw from the team — which helped lead to the trades of Mitchell and Rudy Gobert (to the Timberwolves), and the decision to begin a rebuild.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
Yardbarker

The Lakers Get An Unlikely Supporter

Russell Westbrook of the Los Angeles Lakers has received his fair share of criticism over the last year. Big things were expected from him when he was traded to the Lakers last summer and, almost immediately, it was clear that it wasn’t working out as expected. Westbrook’s first year...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Cavaliers Nation

Cavaliers Nation

Cleveland, OH
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
924K+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland Cavaliers news, rumors, videos, schedule, and wallpapers for Cavs fans everywhere.

 https://cavaliersnation.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy