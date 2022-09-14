Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nashville Education Foundation Announces New Members of Hall of FameAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Opryland brings back ICE! attractionJake Wells
Free Things to do in Nashville, Tennessee Labor Day Weekend 2022Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
A Tennessee Mother Disappeared In 2016 Still Searching For Her Missing Daughter Who Vanished In 1999The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNashville, TN
Nashville Scene Best of Nashville 2022 Voting is Open Through September 6thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
fox17.com
Cheekwood Hosts 2022 Nashville Rose Society’s Music City Rose Show
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — This weekend, Cheekwood Estate & Gardens in Nashville is hosting this year’s Nashville Rose Society’s Music City Rose Show. More than 60 of the best rose growers across Tennessee, Kentucky, Arkansas, Alabama and Georgia are joining together. FOX 17 visited the first of...
Investigation underway after body found along Stones River Greenway
An investigation is underway after a body was found along the Stones River Greenway early Saturday morning.
fox17.com
MNDP investigating after body found Saturday morning
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Communications says that Metro Nashville Police are investigating after a body was Saturday morning. The deceased was found near the entrance of the water treatment plant on Stones River Road just above the Stones River Greenway trailhead. Officers are investigating the death. Get reports...
fox17.com
Shayne Elementary and Oliver Middle placed on lockout Friday in Nashville after threat
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — May Werthan Shayne Elementary and Henry Oliver Middle were placed on lockout Friday morning due to a possible social media threat. According to Metro Nashville Public Schools the threat was investigated by Metro Nashville Police and parents were notified of the situation. The lockout has...
Why are evergreen trees dying in Middle Tennessee?
You may have noticed this — evergreen trees in people's yards dying. Sometimes while right next to ones that are green and alive.
williamsonhomepage.com
Men charged in Nashville home burglaries suspected in string of Brentwood break-ins
The Metro Nashville Police Department arrested four men on Wednesday for allegedly burglarizing a home where more than $200,000 in jewelry and cash was stolen. Those four men are currently being investigated for a series of similar burglaries in Brentwood. MNPD identified the men in a news release as Danhrl...
Nashville Scene
Fall Guide 2022: Festivals and Markets
Sept. 16-17: Nashville Cocktail Festival, Centennial Park, 2500 West End Ave., northwest corner. Sept. 17: Nashville Food Faire, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at OneC1ty, 8 City Blvd. Sept. 17: Be Good Market for Abortion Care Tennessee, 3-9 p.m. at Hearts Nashville, 914 Gallatin Ave. Sept. 24: Fall Goddess Craft Market, 10...
clarksvillenow.com
Kenny York, founder of Manna Cafe ministry to the homeless, dies at 60
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Kenny York, founder and director of Manna Café Ministries, died this morning at age 60 after a battle with cancer. His death was announced this afternoon by Manna Cafe. Arrangements for his funeral have not yet been announced. York started Manna Café 12...
Neighbors dodge bullets in Madison drive-by shooting
Flying bullets in one Madison neighborhood left neighbors scrambling for cover.
Two Popular Nashville Restaurants Abruptly Close Their Doors
The restaurants announced the unexpected closures on social media.
fox17.com
Football Frenzy Live Sept. 16
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Hard to believe that we are already at the halfway point of the Tennessee high school football season. Week 5 features several top region matchups, including the “Battle of the Woods” between Brentwood High School and Ravenwood High School. Be sure to follow...
‘One of a kind’: Nashville nurse, mother remembered following deadly crash
A Nashville nurse died at the same hospital where she saved lives after being hit by an intoxicated driver.
10-Hour Road Trip Through Tennessee Ends With $500,000 Lottery Prize
A brother-sister duo drove 10 hours round trip to collect the massive prize.
fox17.com
One dead after Bakertown Road crash Saturday morning
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — A woman is dead after an accident on Bakertown Road Saturday. The accident happened at 11 a.m. on the 300 block of Bakertown Road. Preliminary reports show Iliana Laura, 24, of Hendersonville, was driving her car westbound on Bakertown Road when for unknown reasons her car veered into oncoming traffic where she collided with a SUV.
fox17.com
Crash leaves one person critically hurt Friday night
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — One person was critically hurt on Friday night in Nashville. The accident happened on the 2300 block of Dickerson Pike around 8:10 p.m. Get reports like this and all the news of the day in Middle Tennessee delivered to your inbox each morning with the FOX 17 News Daily Newsletter.
fox17.com
How a Nashville church is addressing homeless sleeping on their steps after dark
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — McKendree United Methodist Church says they worked with their partners to shut down the homeless encampment in their back alley about two weeks ago, but now the homeless people are sleeping on their front steps. Leaders at McKendree United Methodist Church have a heart for...
Nashville apartments to become housing for homeless veterans
Community Solutions purchased the building at 644 Glastonbury Road in Nashville, which has 144 units total. Eventually, 72 of the apartments will house veterans and the other half will be home to middle-income individuals.
Enormous Nashville TN Flea Market Sounds Like an Awesome Fall Road Trip
Vintage, vintage, vintage. If it's vintage, I'm interested. It's why I try to find flea markets whenever I'm traveling. And, to be honest, some parts of the country don't do it as well THIS part of the country. And when I say that, I'm including Tennessee and Indiana, as well...
Two closed Nashville restaurants could reopen as new concepts
Two restaurants suddenly closed this week in Music City. Whiskey Kitchen and Tavern announced their closures via Instagram on Tuesday.
