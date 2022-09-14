ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheekwood Hosts 2022 Nashville Rose Society’s Music City Rose Show

Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — This weekend, Cheekwood Estate & Gardens in Nashville is hosting this year’s Nashville Rose Society’s Music City Rose Show. More than 60 of the best rose growers across Tennessee, Kentucky, Arkansas, Alabama and Georgia are joining together. FOX 17 visited the first of...
MNDP investigating after body found Saturday morning

Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Communications says that Metro Nashville Police are investigating after a body was Saturday morning. The deceased was found near the entrance of the water treatment plant on Stones River Road just above the Stones River Greenway trailhead. Officers are investigating the death. Get reports...
Men charged in Nashville home burglaries suspected in string of Brentwood break-ins

The Metro Nashville Police Department arrested four men on Wednesday for allegedly burglarizing a home where more than $200,000 in jewelry and cash was stolen. Those four men are currently being investigated for a series of similar burglaries in Brentwood. MNPD identified the men in a news release as Danhrl...
Fall Guide 2022: Festivals and Markets

Sept. 16-17: Nashville Cocktail Festival, Centennial Park, 2500 West End Ave., northwest corner. Sept. 17: Nashville Food Faire, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at OneC1ty, 8 City Blvd. Sept. 17: Be Good Market for Abortion Care Tennessee, 3-9 p.m. at Hearts Nashville, 914 Gallatin Ave. Sept. 24: Fall Goddess Craft Market, 10...
Football Frenzy Live Sept. 16

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Hard to believe that we are already at the halfway point of the Tennessee high school football season. Week 5 features several top region matchups, including the “Battle of the Woods” between Brentwood High School and Ravenwood High School. Be sure to follow...
One dead after Bakertown Road crash Saturday morning

Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — A woman is dead after an accident on Bakertown Road Saturday. The accident happened at 11 a.m. on the 300 block of Bakertown Road. Preliminary reports show Iliana Laura, 24, of Hendersonville, was driving her car westbound on Bakertown Road when for unknown reasons her car veered into oncoming traffic where she collided with a SUV.
Crash leaves one person critically hurt Friday night

Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — One person was critically hurt on Friday night in Nashville. The accident happened on the 2300 block of Dickerson Pike around 8:10 p.m. Get reports like this and all the news of the day in Middle Tennessee delivered to your inbox each morning with the FOX 17 News Daily Newsletter.
