Read full article on original website
Related
General Assembly should aid Ohio patients by stopping co-pay manipulation on expensive treatments: Elisabeth S. Roter
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Approximately one in four Ohioans live with arthritis – a painful and often debilitating condition that can be expensive to treat. Unfortunately, a policy too often used by health insurers is preventing thousands of Ohioans from being able to afford the medications that can help ease their pain.
How will abortion weigh on Ohio voters’ minds in the Nov. 8 election?
COLUMBUS, Ohio – There’s bipartisan agreement that the U.S. Supreme Court’s June decision striking down nationwide abortion protects has given Democrats a boost in what was supposed to be a banner year for the GOP. It’s an open question though, whether that will translate into surprising results...
Neck-and-neck Supreme Court contests shouldn’t be overlooked by Ohio voters: Thomas Suddes
ATHENS, Ohio -- Polling and campaign finance reports suggest that former Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley, the Democrat challenging Republican Gov. Mike DeWine’s re-election, is waging an uphill fight, with November’s election just 51 days away. But two sets of campaigns appear neck-and-neck. One is the statewide competition between...
At 100 and recognized as the world’s oldest practicing physician, this Cleveland doctor is still going strong
CLEVELAND, Ohio — By almost any standard, Dr. Howard Tucker has led an extraordinary life. To call him accomplished is an understatement. To say he has experienced a multitude of adventures doesn’t begin to tell the whole story. The neurologist and WWII Navy veteran has been practicing medicine...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ohio reports 20,552 more COVID-19 cases: weekly coronavirus update for Thursday, Sept. 15
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The weekly number of COVID-19 cases in Ohio dropped for the second week in a row, from 21,731 last week to 20,552 cases this week. The state of Ohio on Thursday reported the new cases of COVID-19 in its weekly dashboard update. Ohio has been over...
See how your school district fared on state report cards: The Wake Up for Friday, Sept. 16, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. While kids have just headed back to school, Ohio on Thursday released its annual school ratings. No more A-F letter grades; public schools are instead measured by one to five stars, across five categories, plus an overall performance index number. You can compare how districts are doing in the wake of the pandemic.
Ranking Ohio’s school districts from 1 to 607 based on the stars they received on new state report cards
CLEVELAND, Ohio - While the new Ohio school report card gives a star rating to various categories, there is no overall star grade assigned for this year. So cleveland.com calculated the total score for all 607 districts reported to show which schools scored the best across the board. Twelve districts...
Five years after Maria left its trail of destruction in Puerto Rico, not enough has changed: Victor Ruiz
CLEVELAND -- As people all over the world reflect on the last five years since Hurricane Maria, Puerto Ricans brace themselves for Tropical Storm Fiona. By the time this column is published Sunday, we will know Fiona’s impact: At a minimum, some rain, winds, and a collective sigh of relief; at worst, continued hits on an already devasted land that is still recovering. Recovery seems to be a never-ending pursuit.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Surprise! Pink salmon runs Rocky River: NE Ohio fishing report
CLEVELAND, Ohio — As Lake Erie begins to cool a bit, Lake Erie steelhead trout are starting to move from the sprawling waters of Lake Erie to Northeast Ohio’s spawning rivers and streams. That could signal early runs of the feisty Ohio trout that have helped to create a world class steelhead trout fishery.
Pickpocketing attempts appear wholly unsuccessful: Orange Police Blotter
Management at Whole Foods reported Sept. 7 that four days earlier, a man and a woman entered the store around 7:10 p.m. for about 8 minutes. In that time, they attempted to pickpocket at least two people, but were unsuccessful, with both would-be victims reporting that nothing was taken. Departmental...
Motorist not sitting pretty after being hit by flying folding chair: Russell Township Police Blotter
A motorist called police at 2:15 p.m. Sept. 5 after his vehicle was hit by an airborne folding chair that fell out of the back of a trailer. He reported the vehicle license number. Police are investigating. Suspicious: Kinsman Road. Police were dispatched at 11:15 p.m. Sept. 4 regarding vehicles...
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
83K+
Followers
81K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0