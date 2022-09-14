ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

See how your school district fared on state report cards: The Wake Up for Friday, Sept. 16, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. While kids have just headed back to school, Ohio on Thursday released its annual school ratings. No more A-F letter grades; public schools are instead measured by one to five stars, across five categories, plus an overall performance index number. You can compare how districts are doing in the wake of the pandemic.
Five years after Maria left its trail of destruction in Puerto Rico, not enough has changed: Victor Ruiz

CLEVELAND -- As people all over the world reflect on the last five years since Hurricane Maria, Puerto Ricans brace themselves for Tropical Storm Fiona. By the time this column is published Sunday, we will know Fiona’s impact: At a minimum, some rain, winds, and a collective sigh of relief; at worst, continued hits on an already devasted land that is still recovering. Recovery seems to be a never-ending pursuit.
ENVIRONMENT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

