Charlotte, NC

WCNC

Pick-up truck crashes into building in northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Officials are investigating after a pickup truck ran into a building in northeast Charlotte. WCNC Charlotte crews were at the scene along Countryside Drive, not far from West Arrowood Road, where a white pickup truck was stuck in the side wall of an apartment building. No...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

No active threat to guests Carowinds, officials say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carowinds theme park closed early Saturday night, but park officials said unruly guest behavior led to panic inside. In a statement sent to WCNC Charlotte early Sunday morning, park leaders said they chose to shut down at 11 p.m., saying several groups of minors were causing issues. However, park leaders said the actions of these groups led to rumors that a serious threat was present inside.
WCNC

A Charlotte couple used pandemic aid to expand culinary footprint

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — To a passerby, Crepe Cellar's closed doors at the beginning of 2022 might have looked like the NoDa gastropub had fallen victim to the pandemic, but the neighborhood staple was not a casualty of the moment. Quite the opposite, actually. Today, behind the same brick-facade storefront...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Bed Bath & Beyond lists Charlotte store among looming closures

CHARLOTTE — At least one local store will be shuttered as big-box retailer Bed Bath & Beyond trims its footprint. The store at 3413 Pineville-Matthews Road, in The Arboretum shopping center in Charlotte, was on a list released yesterday of dozens of locations the company has chosen to close.
WCNC

Charlotte 49ers win first game of the year

ATLANTA — Charlotte needed a win, and Chris Reynolds delivered. The sixth-year senior quarterback threw his fifth touchdown pass with 17 seconds left to give Charlotte a 42-41 win at Georgia State on Saturday. The victory was the first of the year for Charlotte (1-3). "It's so easy when...
CHARLOTTE, NC
lazytrips.com

18 Best Lakes near Charlotte, NC

Charlotte is a bustling city that has you covered whether you are interested in beautiful architecture, fascinating museums or stunning parks. But if you're yearning for more outdoor space, then you're only a short drive away from an impressive choice of some of the most scenic lakes in the Eastern US.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

'That was really sad' | Charlotte nonprofit's food pantry still recovering after July 4th fire

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Delmi Ponce, originally from Honduras, moved to Charlotte in hopes of being better able to provide for her family. The single mother of five kids, with one now battling cancer, told WCNC Charlotte anchor Jane Monreal that she reached out to several community services when she arrived in Charlotte. Camino Health Center was the only one to answer her call and gave her a gift card to buy food.
CHARLOTTE, NC
fox46.com

Charlotte hit hard by America’s housing crisis

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Queen City News) – America is experiencing a housing crisis, and Charlotte is being hit harder than most other cities. “We are still in massive scarcity. We still do not have anywhere near the normal inventory like a balanced market, and I don’t see that changing anytime soon,” NextHome Paramount real estate agent Erika Wishnefsky said.
CHARLOTTE, NC
kiss951.com

Charlotte Area Meteorologists Have An Eye On Tropical Storm Fiona

I’m a weather nerd, and hurricane season is here! Charlotte area meteorologists have an eye on Tropical Storm Fiona. Tropical storm Fiona is continuing its westbound journey Thursday morning and should reach part of the Leeward Islands by Friday night. Then it should be arriving in Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands this weekend, the National Hurricane Center said.
WCNC

Deadly crash under investigation in Chester County, highway patrol says

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — One person is dead following a fiery crash in Chester County early Saturday morning, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. The crash happened around 1:20 a.m. on Pinckney Road, not far from Gayle Mill in Chester County, troopers said. Investigators said GMC Yukon SUV was...

