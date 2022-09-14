Read full article on original website
Pick-up truck crashes into building in northeast Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Officials are investigating after a pickup truck ran into a building in northeast Charlotte. WCNC Charlotte crews were at the scene along Countryside Drive, not far from West Arrowood Road, where a white pickup truck was stuck in the side wall of an apartment building. No...
No active threat to guests Carowinds, officials say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carowinds theme park closed early Saturday night, but park officials said unruly guest behavior led to panic inside. In a statement sent to WCNC Charlotte early Sunday morning, park leaders said they chose to shut down at 11 p.m., saying several groups of minors were causing issues. However, park leaders said the actions of these groups led to rumors that a serious threat was present inside.
A Charlotte couple used pandemic aid to expand culinary footprint
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — To a passerby, Crepe Cellar's closed doors at the beginning of 2022 might have looked like the NoDa gastropub had fallen victim to the pandemic, but the neighborhood staple was not a casualty of the moment. Quite the opposite, actually. Today, behind the same brick-facade storefront...
Gaston County Walk and Roll Together event shares different resources for the Hispanic community
GASTONIA, N.C. — Several Gaston County agencies celebrated Hispanic Heritage Month Saturday with the 'Caminemos y Roll Juntos Gaston / Gaston Walk and Roll Together' event. The free event celebrated different cultures of the Latino community and offered useful information to the Spanish-speaking community. It was sponsored by the...
Bed Bath & Beyond lists Charlotte store among looming closures
CHARLOTTE — At least one local store will be shuttered as big-box retailer Bed Bath & Beyond trims its footprint. The store at 3413 Pineville-Matthews Road, in The Arboretum shopping center in Charlotte, was on a list released yesterday of dozens of locations the company has chosen to close.
3 dead, 1 injured following crash on I-485 northbound overnight, officials say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Three people are dead and another was hospitalized following a crash that shut down I-485 North in north Charlotte early Sunday morning, according to officials. The NC Department of Transportation said the crash happened just before 4 a.m. on I-485 northbound between exit 33, which is...
Fire rips through family-owned Stanly County furniture plant
STANLY COUNTY, N.C. — Multiple crews spent their Friday afternoon battling a massive fire that broke out at the Morgan Chair factory in Stanfield, and officials say they were facing a largely uphill fight. Tyler Huntly with the West Stanly Fire Department said the call came in around 3:40...
Carowinds says no guns at park, cites ‘unruly behavior,’ as reason for early park closure
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Following a brief scare on Saturday night, Carowinds officials have confirmed that there were no guns and no shots fired at the theme park, despite claims that were circulating. Park officials said local law enforcement was on-site to help guests exit the park following the claims.
Experts say Charlotte housing marking is 'cooling down' even though prices are increasing
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you're looking to buy a house in the Charlotte metro, you'll want to read this. New data from the Re/Max National Housing Report for August 2022 showed in Charlotte, home sales are down 20% and there's a lot more inventory. A few months ago, it...
Portion of I-85 in Mecklenburg County reopens after crash, NCDOT says
GASTONIA, N.C. — Two lanes of Interstate 85 northbound have reopened following a crash, according to the NC Department of Transportation. Officials said the accident was being investigated in Mecklenburg County near exit 27, which is Beatty Drive. Check back here for updates and on the WCNC Charlotte app.
Charlotte 49ers win first game of the year
ATLANTA — Charlotte needed a win, and Chris Reynolds delivered. The sixth-year senior quarterback threw his fifth touchdown pass with 17 seconds left to give Charlotte a 42-41 win at Georgia State on Saturday. The victory was the first of the year for Charlotte (1-3). "It's so easy when...
A tribute concert honoring Anne Springs Close will be hosted by the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra
FORT MILL, S.C. — A portion of the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra will soon head to the Anne Springs Close Greenway in Fort Mill to host a tribute concert in honor of the greenway's founder and matriarch Anne Springs Close. The free concert will be held at the Comporium Amphitheater...
One person dead after crash shuts down I-77 North in Charlotte, officials say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — All lanes of I-77 North in north Charlotte are reopened following a deadly crash early Saturday morning, according to the NC Department of Transportation. Officials said the accident happened on I-77 northbound near exit 16, which is Sunset Road. Medic later confirmed one person was pronounced...
18 Best Lakes near Charlotte, NC
Charlotte is a bustling city that has you covered whether you are interested in beautiful architecture, fascinating museums or stunning parks. But if you're yearning for more outdoor space, then you're only a short drive away from an impressive choice of some of the most scenic lakes in the Eastern US.
'That was really sad' | Charlotte nonprofit's food pantry still recovering after July 4th fire
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Delmi Ponce, originally from Honduras, moved to Charlotte in hopes of being better able to provide for her family. The single mother of five kids, with one now battling cancer, told WCNC Charlotte anchor Jane Monreal that she reached out to several community services when she arrived in Charlotte. Camino Health Center was the only one to answer her call and gave her a gift card to buy food.
Charlotte hit hard by America’s housing crisis
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Queen City News) – America is experiencing a housing crisis, and Charlotte is being hit harder than most other cities. “We are still in massive scarcity. We still do not have anywhere near the normal inventory like a balanced market, and I don’t see that changing anytime soon,” NextHome Paramount real estate agent Erika Wishnefsky said.
Expansion project on I-85 west of Charlotte awarded $100 million by Biden administration
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A plan to widen Interstate 85 in Gaston and Cleveland counties received a $100 million influx in funding from the Biden administration on Thursday. The North Carolina Department of Transportation received the money to support the expansion and improvements on the highway from U.S. Highway 321 to Mount Holly.
Charlotte Area Meteorologists Have An Eye On Tropical Storm Fiona
I’m a weather nerd, and hurricane season is here! Charlotte area meteorologists have an eye on Tropical Storm Fiona. Tropical storm Fiona is continuing its westbound journey Thursday morning and should reach part of the Leeward Islands by Friday night. Then it should be arriving in Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands this weekend, the National Hurricane Center said.
Deadly crash under investigation in Chester County, highway patrol says
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — One person is dead following a fiery crash in Chester County early Saturday morning, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. The crash happened around 1:20 a.m. on Pinckney Road, not far from Gayle Mill in Chester County, troopers said. Investigators said GMC Yukon SUV was...
'It's literally our lifeline' | USAA gifts new cars to military families in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sargeant James Cline is a two-time Iraqi War combat veteran. Cline and his family have been living without reliable transportation for almost three years. "I just told my buddy today, as in yesterday, was the day of that chapter of my life and today is the first day of the new chapter of my life," Sargeant Cline told WCNC Charlotte.
