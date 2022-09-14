Read full article on original website
sierranewsonline.com
Fresno Flats Heritage Day
Fresno Flats Historic Village and Park presents Heritage Day on September 17th, 2022. Check out all of the Amazing things we are planning. Be sure to bring the kids out for lots of fun and plenty of shopping and food for the adults too! Support your community! See you soon!
yourcentralvalley.com
Fossils to Falls: Coarsegold celebrates the history and tarantula
Back in the 1800s, The Coarse-Gold Gulch was a hotbed of gold miners looking to stike it rich. Today, the throngs of miners might be gone but the treasure-hunting impulse is still being nurtured at the Historic Coarsegold Village. The Coarsegold Historic Village is the first stop on the Fossils...
What to do in Central California this weekend
ABC30 is taking action to highlight all the activities during your weekend!
sierranewsonline.com
Fresno Flats Newest Museum Curator
OAKHURST — Fresno Flats Historical Village and Park is beyond excited to have Stephanie Outhier participate in our little museum, being voted in as its newest museum curator. Some great things are happening at Fresno Flats, and it is so great to be attracting such talent. Be sure to come out for our next historical lecture and meet the newest member of the team.
clovisroundup.com
ClovisFest Hot Air Balloon Pilots Ready for Action
Any and every Hot Air Balloon Pilot seems to have not only the passion to fly, but also the passion to please others as was made evident by Hot Air Balloon Pilot, Bob “Magic” Locklin. Locklin will serve as Balloon Meister for the Clovis Fest Hot Air Balloon...
Valley Animal Center postpones concert, will ‘focus on raising funds’
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- The Valley Animal Center is postponing its upcoming concert fundraiser event “Bark-in-the-Bark” due to low ticket sales. The shelter issued a statement Thursday revealing that it needs more than $250,000 to make it through the end of the year. So far the Valley Animal Center says it has raised $100,000 and is […]
WEATHER: Is it going to rain in Fresno this weekend?
FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – Changes are coming to the Central Valley’s weather and temperatures are already cooling off – but there is more to come. According to CBS47’s chief meteorologist Lauren Wallace, the weekend is going to be nice with temperatures in the mid-80s (which is below average). The changes are coming on Sunday: Merced […]
sierranewsonline.com
Vintage Steakhouse Amongst Best Restaurants for Wine
COARSEGOLD — For the third consecutive year, Vintage Steakhouse at Chukchansi Gold has earned a Wine Spectator Restaurant Award of Excellence, ranking it amongst the world’s best places to enjoy wine. Chukchansi’s Vintage Steakhouse is a one-of-a-kind culinary destination delivering incredible cuisine, charm and service that have made...
kingsriverlife.com
Brick & Stone Coffee in Dinuba
Near the end of last year, Anthony and Evelyn Reyna opened a new coffee shop in downtown Dinuba, CA called Brick & Stone. While coffee is great all year long, as the weather begins to cool off nothing sounds better than a great cup of coffee, so it seemed like the perfect time to learn more about the new kid in town. Recently we chatted with their manager, Mikayla Protzman.
thesangerscene.com
Climate change in the Central Valley
By Anahi Jaramillo Last week the State of California experienced a heat wave that was felt from Southern California all the way up to Northern California. Cities like Fresno and Sacramento reached all time highs of temperatures, breaking records either set in the 80s or like Fresno, in the recent 2017. The heat not only…
GV Wire
Free Pet Adoptions This Weekend at Fresno County and City Shelters
Starting this Friday, the Fresno Humane Animal Services will be waiving all fees for cat and dog adoptions in both Fresno county and city shelters. This is part of a partnership with Best Friends Animal Society who will be sponsoring a national adoption weekend by working with at least 650 other shelters and rescue groups across the country.
This Fresno movie theater is closing its curtains forever
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The UA Broadway Faire movie theatre in Fresno is closed, effective Thursday, Sept. 15, company officials say. The theater is located in northwest Fresno at 3351 W Shaw Ave, Fresno, CA 93711. The movie screening venue was well known to the community as another option when other local theaters were packed. […]
Fresno Gumbo House holding grand opening for new restaurant
The Fresno Gumbo House has been serving seafood platters to the people in the Valley from either their home or their food truck. Now, the husband and wife duo finally got the keys to their first ever brick-and-mortar.
CBS47 Sidelines Week 5 (9/16/22)
Buchanan comes from behind to beat Memorial and stay undefeated this season. Redwood upsets Hanford, handing the Bullpups their first loss of the season. Three golfers from The First Tee of Fresno are this week’s High School Hot Shots as they get set to head to Pebble Beach for next week’s Pure Insurance Championship.
Fresno contestant to be on The Price is Right
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno contestant will soon have the opportunity to come on down on the longest-running game show in the United States, The Price is Right. According to CBS, on Tuesday one of the contestants on the Price is right will be from Fresno. The name of the contestant has not been […]
8 injured in circuit breaker explosion in Shaver Lake: Cal Fire
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Multiple people were injured after a circuit breaker explosion inside the Eastwood Power Station Tunnel in the Shaver Lake area of Fresno County, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. Cal Fire crews say they responded to an incident Thursday afternoon – with smoke reported in an underground vault. The […]
thesungazette.com
Fahrney family parks newest car lot in Visalia
VISALIA – A large Valley car dealership based in Fresno County will park its latest business in Tulare County, where the company began more than 60 years ago. Selma Auto Mall owners Scott and Mike Fahrney have submitted preliminary plans to build a large 5.5-acre used car dealership in the Visalia Auto Plaza north of Highway 198 off Plaza Drive in Visalia. Called Mycarpark.com, with its motto “Where buying a car is like a walk in the park,” the dealership will have parking spaces and a 20,000 square foot showroom to sell 350 pre-owned vehicles. The property is at Neeley Street and West Hillsdale Avenue south of existing new car lots for Lampe Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram and BMW of Visalia.
sierranewsonline.com
Caltrans Conducting Roadway Repair Project
MARIPOSA COUNTY – The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) will conduct a pavement rehabilitation project during daytime hours beginning Tuesday, September 20, 2022, weather permitting, on State Route 140 from the Mariposa/Merced County Line to approximately 1 mile east of Trower Road in Mariposa County. Construction crews will employ...
Farmers letting crops die amid drought, record heat
Firebaugh, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Central Valley farmers are letting their crops die amid the ongoing drought and record-breaking heat this summer. On Fresno County’s west side, thousands of acres of almond trees are being removed because the water supply isn’t there. Farmer Joe del Bosque says he and his neighbors are sacrificing orchards. Almond trees […]
krcrtv.com
Woman, 23, killed when crash rips car in half on highway
MADERA, Calif. (KMPH) — A 23-year-old woman was killed and another woman was injured in a major crash in California on Thursday, according to authorities. She has been identified by the Madera County Coroner’s Office as Kalia Emani Bess, of Fresno. The crash happened around 8:15 a.m. EDT...
