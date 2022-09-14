ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adams County, MS

Natchez Democrat

Mayor issues mea culpa on animal shelter comments

NATCHEZ — Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson issued an apology to anyone he offended with his comments about the Humane Society. Speaking during the Board of Aldermen meeting on Tuesday, Gibson said during the last three months, the Natchez-Adams County Humane Society shelter has declined every animal that Animal Control Officer Nash Sanders has taken to it.
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

Natchez man gets 20 years for manslaughter in Monroe County

ABERDEEN — A Natchez man who was convicted of leading police on a high-speed chase resulting in a head-on collision that killed a Starkville man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison. Eric William Patton of Natchez pleaded guilty to manslaughter in Monroe County Circuit Court on Thursday.
MONROE COUNTY, MS
Natchez Democrat

Crime Reports: Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022

Melvin Lavon Green, 65, Phillip West Road, Natchez, on charge of four counts of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $339.78 on first count, $345.00 on second count, $366.00 on third count, and $378.25 on fourth count. Arrests — Wednesday, Sept. 7. Jameka Shenae Fields, 29,...
NATCHEZ, MS
Magnolia State Live

11-year-old in custody, other juvenile held for questioning in connection with threats of violence in Mississippi school district

An 11-year-old is in custody and a 12-year-old is being held for questioning in connection with threats against the Brookhaven School District campuses Friday. The 11-year-old has been presented to Youth Court and will be sent to the Natchez Training School detention center, Brookhaven Police Chief Kenneth Collins said. “The...
BROOKHAVEN, MS
Natchez Democrat

Daycare worker’s sentencing postponed

VIDALIA, La. — The sentencing of one of four former daycare workers who pleaded guilty to child abuse in June 2022 has been postponed again. Taylor Ragonesi, 19, had been scheduled for sentencing Friday morning under the direction of Louisiana 7th Judicial District Judge Kathy Johnson. However, her sentencing...
VIDALIA, LA
Natchez Democrat

Man charged in the Woodhaven burglaries and drive-by shooting has original sentence revoked, being transported to MDOC facility to serve time

NATCHEZ — Circuit Judge Debra W. Blackwell on Friday revoked the suspension of Xavier Jenkins’ accessory after the fact of attempted murder sentence and ordered he serve the remainder of his original 15-year sentence with the Mississippi Department of Corrections. Jenkins, 22, is charged with burglary, drive-by shooting...
NATCHEZ, MS
WJTV 12

2 children in custody for threats against Brookhaven schools

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – A 12-year-old and an 11-year-old are in custody after threats were made against Brookhaven School District campuses on Thursday, September 15. The Daily Leader reported the threat was made on social media, leading to what Police Chief Kenneth Collins called “mass hysteria.” The threat was shared by students, then adults. In […]
BROOKHAVEN, MS
Magnolia State Live

‘Street justice is no justice’: Mississippi police chief appeals for level heads after innocent victim killed by stray bullet

A Mississippi police chief is asking for residents to act with calm and with reason after a Mississippi woman was killed by a stray bullet while driving her car. Brookhaven Police Chief Kenneth Collins said Mashonna Shunta Dunnigan, 44, was traveling on South Martin Luther King Jr. Drive around midnight Tuesday after picking up her son, when a bullet entered her vehicle and struck her. The car came to rest at the side of the C-Store at the intersection of East Monticello Street.
BROOKHAVEN, MS
Natchez Democrat

Police chief gets deal of the century on 2 Harley-Davidsons for NPD

NATCHEZ — The Natchez Police Department is sporting some new-to-them equipment in the form of Harley-Davidson motorcycles. The two motorcycles were debuted Friday afternoon during the Natchez High School homecoming parade. Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry arranged to purchase the motorcycles from another municipality for the bargain-basement price of...
NATCHEZ, MS
an17.com

Items stolen from Abita Springs residence recovered in Pike County

St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s detectives have arrested a Mississippi woman who garnered an Abita Springs man’s trust before stealing several items from his home. On September 8, STPSO deputies were contacted after a man said an acquaintance stole several items, including an AR-15, a laptop, computer equipment, a camera and an Xbox, from his Abita Springs-area residence.
ABITA SPRINGS, LA
Natchez Democrat

Applications being accepted for MS State Trooper academy

BROOKHAVEN — Is there room in your future to be a Mississippi State Trooper?. Trooper First Class Craig James of Mississippi Highway Patrol Public Affairs said applications are now being accepted for the Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop M training academy, which starts in late January of 2023. The application...
BROOKHAVEN, MS
WJTV 12

Woman shot inside Northpark Mall

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – A woman was shot inside Northpark Mall in Ridgeland on Saturday, September 17. Ridgeland Police Chief Brian Myers said the woman pulled a gun on the owner of a popcorn store inside the mall around 5:00 p.m. The owner shot back at the woman after what Myers believes may have been […]
RIDGELAND, MS
MyArkLaMiss

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office searching for suspected child predator

Disclaimer: “All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.” VIDALIA, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office Cyber Crime Unit began investigating an adult subject on September 11, 2022, who initiated a sexual conversation with a minor online. Multiple sexually explicit photos were transmitted to the minor over a week, and a motel room […]
CONCORDIA PARISH, LA
WJTV 12

Copiah County deputies warn neighbors about USPS text scam

COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Copiah County neighbors warned neighbors about a text scam that sends messages that appear to be from the United States Postal Service (USPS). According to investigators, the text message stated that there is a problem with your delivery address. The link will then take you to a site that also […]
COPIAH COUNTY, MS

