Mother charged after tot allegedly found wandering neighborhood
Berwick, Pa. — A Berwick mother was charged after a neighbor reportedly found the woman's four-year-old daughter wandering the neighborhood. After police returned the little girl and saw the condition of her home, they also contacted Children and Youth and the Berwick codes enforcement office, court records show. Berwick Officer Randy Gaugler got a call on Aug. 23 around 8 a.m. from a woman who lives on LaSalle Street, saying...
Traffic stop leads to gun, drug charges
Berwick, Pa. — Police who stopped a suspended driver reportedly found a large amount of heroin, drug paraphernalia, and a loaded gun in the car. Berwick Officer Steven Torres was on patrol on Aug. 31 around 10 p.m. when he checked the registration of a Kia Forte at a red light near Front and Market streets. The owner of the vehicle, Willis Person, who also appeared to be the man...
Woman accused of banging on doors, breaking into Snyder County home
Middleburg, Pa. — A woman banged on the doors of a Snyder County home and then pried a door open to yell inside before taking off in her car. Middleburg Police say on Sept. 12, Taylor Keister, 27, of Mount Pleasant Mills, stormed into the home uninvited in Middlecreek Township. A resident at the home told police that Keister, who is known to them, started sending them threatening phone calls...
Woman accused of using stolen checkbook to take over $20,000
PINE GROVE TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— State police said a woman was arrested for allegedly stealing over $20,000 from a 71-year-old victim in Schuylkill County. Officials say someone stole checks from a 71-year-old woman’s checkbook on August 27. Investigators state a 52-year-old woman used the stolen checks to write out about $20,801.13 to herself. Troopers […]
wkok.com
State Police Say Watsontown Death Investigation Involves Suicide
WATSONTOWN – A death investigation in Watsontown Friday night involved a woman taking her own life…that’s the update from state police who assisted Watsontown police this weekend. In an update, troopers from Milton say the 7:45pm call on East First Street involved suicide. They say their investigation...
skooknews.com
Pine Grove Woman Accused of Forging Checks and Stealing Over $20,000
A Pine Grove woman is accused of stealing over $20,000 by forging another woman's checks. According to the Pennsylvania State Police at Schuylkill Haven, on August 27th, 2022, Troopers started an investigation after a 71 year old Pine Grove woman reported that her personal checks were stolen from her check book.
Suspect in Bloomsburg shooting released on bail
BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Officials say a man wanted for allegedly shooting someone outside a bar in Bloomsburg was taken into custody and released on the same day. The Bloomsburg Police Department put a warrant out for the arrest of Kenneth Bruce Meeker III after he allegedly shot a man in the leg outside the […]
Man sentenced for attempted homicide of Pittston officer
PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — D.A. of Luzerne County announced a man has been sentenced to up to 18 years in prison for the attempted murder of a Pittston city police officer. According to District Attorney Samuel Sanguedolce, on January 22, 2021, David Folweiler fired a shot at Pittston City Police Officer Drew Malvizzi when he […]
Mother charged after allegedly interrupting her son’s detainment
Shamokin, Pa. — A woman ignored warnings from police officers and allegedly interfered as they attempted to detain her son with an active warrant. Louann Becker was taken into custody by members of the Shamokin Police Department after the verbal warnings had no impact, police said. The 56-year-old Becker stepped between officers and her son, Craig Becker, near the 200 block of Shamokin Street after they discovered he had an active warrant. ...
skooknews.com
Truck Gets Hung Up on Wall After Taking Turn Too Early in Lavelle
A man walked away uninjured after a crash in Lavelle late Saturday. Around 9:00pm, emergency personnel were called to the intersection of Main Street and Barry Street in Lavelle for a motor vehicle accident. According to Butler Township Police, an elderly male attempted to make a right hand turn onto...
Burglary suspect breaks into apartment, makes tea
Williamsport, Pa. — A Cogan Station man was charged with burglary after a woman discovered him inside her apartment. The woman said she had left the apartment on the 5000 block of Lycoming Creek Road in Hepburn Township around noon on Sept. 10, and came home just after 10 p.m. When she got home, she said she saw a man in her apartment and called 911 to report the intruder,...
Man assaults woman on college campus and steals her car
Selinsgrove, Pa. — A Lancaster man allegedly assaulted a female student and then stole her vehicle at the campus of Susquehanna University in Selinsgrove. Selinsgrove Police say Marcus A. Harvey, 22, was staying with the accuser at her residence hall when he assaulted her on Sept. 12. Harvey then took her car keys and drove off in her Honda Accord. Police were called when others on campus heard the accuser...
Drug raid turns up bundles of fentanyl
Berwick, Pa. — A tip during a drug raid led investigators to a black box containing nearly 500 packets of fentanyl, according to police. Berwick Officer Phil Mainiero got a search warrant for a house in the 700 block of Monroe Street on Sept. 2 and found several people inside the home. During an initial search, officers allegedly found $220 in cash, a baggie containing methamphetamine, and 15 packets of fentanyl stamped "Vigilante 13." ...
WOLF
Two suspects wanted for damaging private pool, reward offered for their arrest
TOBYHANNA, MONROE COUNTY - (WOLF) — The Pocono Mountain Regional Police are looking to identify two suspects they say damaged Association property at the E-Pool and Pavilion inside a private, gated community. Security camera footage shows one suspect throwing lawn chairs into the pool at A Pocono Country Place...
skooknews.com
Unattended Food on Stove to Blame for Fire in Mahanoy City
A fire in Mahanoy City on Friday has been ruled accidental. Around 5:45pm, Friday, emergency personnel were called to 412 East Mahanoy Street in the borough for a working house fire. Firefighters arrived on scene to find a fire in the rear of the first floor of the home. The...
WFMZ-TV Online
Shooting suspect arrested while livestreaming on social media
READING, Pa. — Police quickly tracked down a shooting suspect thanks to the man's own social media. Roberto Torres-Perez was arrested Wednesday while broadcasting a livestream asking people for money so he could flee the area, the Reading police said Thursday. Investigators were tipped off about the livestream after...
Woman, unborn child die after 2-vehicle crash in Allentown, coroner says
A 35-year-old Allentown woman and her unborn child have died following a two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon in the city, the Lehigh County coroner reports. Sara M. Baskerville, who was a rear seat passenger in one of the vehicles, was pronounced dead at 2:39 p.m. at St. Luke’s University Hospital in Fountain Hill, Coroner Daniel A. Buglio wrote in a news release. An autopsy was done Friday and Baskerville died from blunt force injuries received in the crash, Buglio said. Her death was ruled an accident, Buglio said.
Man sentenced in nationwide drug trafficking scheme
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announced the sentencing of a man who they say supervised a drug trafficking organization that moved large amounts of various drugs across the nation including areas in northeastern Pennsylvania. According to US Gerard M. Karam, Miguel Renteria-Gomez, 38, of California, owned a ranch in Perris, CA, that was a primary […]
Man accused of stealing $5,000 worth of cigarettes
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A man has been arrested and faces several charges for allegedly entering a gas station and stealing $5,000 worth of cigarette cartons. The Wilkes-Barre City Police Department said officers responded to an activated burglar alarm at a Citgo gas station on the 90 block of South Pennsylvania Avenue around 4:23 a.m. […]
Bail changed after woman tests positive for methamphetamine
Williamsport, Pa. — A Lycoming County Judge granted a motion to revoke bail for a woman accused of child endangerment. The motion was filed on Sept. 2 after Alicia Marie Hoy tested positive for methamphetamine after a urine test. District Attorney Ryan Gardner requested the 24-year-old's $25,000 unsecured bail be changed to "good" bail. Hoy told Judge Ryan Tira during the hearing Monday that she could not pay the amount....
