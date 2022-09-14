Shamokin, Pa. — A woman ignored warnings from police officers and allegedly interfered as they attempted to detain her son with an active warrant. Louann Becker was taken into custody by members of the Shamokin Police Department after the verbal warnings had no impact, police said. The 56-year-old Becker stepped between officers and her son, Craig Becker, near the 200 block of Shamokin Street after they discovered he had an active warrant. ...

