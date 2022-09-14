ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three different weather patterns, including rain Friday and Saturday

HOUSTON (KIAH) — It’s the time of year when the weather tends to fluctuate as we transition from summer to fall. Right on cue, we’re tracking three different weather patterns impacting Houston and Southeast Texas. Weather pattern #1: dry air. We’ve been enjoying lower humidity lately, resulting...
Texas Is Home to the Deadliest Natural Disaster in U.S. History

Texas may be known for great breakfast burritos, country music, and crazy politics, but you might be surprised to learn that it's quite famous for something else, too: the worst natural disaster in United States history. The Galveston hurricane of 1900 still ranks as the number one deadliest natural disaster...
Texas Slots! Yep, These Are The 2 Legal Casinos In The Lone Star State!

Las Vegas isn't the only place that has Casinos! Yes, they have the most, but did you know that the STATE of Texas actually has 2 LEGAL CASINOS? You don't have to hit up places like New Mexico, Nevada, and Atlantic City to find a great casino! You can actually visit the 2 casinos that Texas has! There are 2 locations in Texas that have casino gambling according to this website I came across.
Economists: North Texas could feel major impacts of railroad workers strike

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A possible freight rail workers' strike could cause massive supply chain disruptions to our economy, economists say.Two unions are at odds with the railroads over pay, attendance policies, and sick leave. This comes as stock prices take a tumble due to continued reports of inflation. Economists predict that it could cost the American economy $2 billion a day if workers go on strike. "It could be catastrophic," said Guy Brown, Executive Director of the Hutchins Economic Development. Brown said that in his city, which sits where part of the southern Dallas County Inland...
