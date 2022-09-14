ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burgaw, NC

WWAY NewsChannel 3

Volunteers makes way throughout Wilmington for day of service

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – It was all about giving over the weekend for UNCW faculty, staff, and students, as well as community volunteers. Wings Up for Wilmington’s Day of Service was to commemorate the four-year anniversary of Hurricane Florence. The initiative first started in 2019 the year after...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Riverfest returns to Downtown Wilmington

NCDHHS announces action plan to reduce suicide in N.C. The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released a new action plan intended to reduce the rate of injury and death associated with suicide.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Coastal Resources Commission expands exemptions for beach mats

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The NC Coastal Resources Commission approved new guidelines on Thursday that allows beach mats to be used in more ways. In a memo from the NC Department of Environmental Quality, staff says towns like Carolina Beach, Kure Beach, and Topsail Beach have petitioned to install the mats closer to the water. Additionally, staff says they’ve also had several requests from oceanfront homeowners to install the mats for private beach access instead of a typical wooden walkway.
WILMINGTON, NC
City
Burgaw, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Officials tour damage still remaining from Hurricane Florence

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Yesterday marked four years since Hurricane Florence made landfall near Wrightsville Beach, destroying homes and businesses across the Cape Fear. A lot has changed since the storm, but some impacts are still visible. A bus tour carried local officials around Brunswick, New Hanover and Pender...
PENDER COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Crews complete traffic pattern change along South Front Street

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Work has been completed on a traffic pattern change in downtown Wilmington. The intersection of Front Street and Dock Street was converted to an all-way stop this week, in order to improve safety for vehicles and pedestrians. Officials say a recent traffic study indicated this...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Ousted town manager reportedly in the running to lead Town of Navassa

NAVASSA, N.C. (WECT) - After only three months on the job, she was forced out of her role as Town Manager in Kenly, North Carolina. In August, Kenly Town Council voted to terminate Justine Jones after their entire police force and two town administrators resigned in protest of the difficult work environment they say she created there.
NAVASSA, NC
News Break
Politics
WWAY NewsChannel 3

WPD offering students chance for hands-on CSI experience

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department CSI Unit is holding a free event next Thursday for middle and high school students across the Cape Fear. Fingerprinting, ballistics, photography and chemical processing will all be discussed at the event. The event is part of national forensic science week...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington City Attorney departing in October

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — After five years of service to the City of Wilmington, City Attorney John Joye will depart the organization on October 21st for an opportunity in Charlotte. City Council unanimously voted to appoint the 25-year legal veteran as City Attorney in 2017. During his tenure in...
WILMINGTON, NC
WITN

PFAS chemicals found in ENC river directly linked to cancer

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Environmental Protection Agency says chemicals such as PFAS, which can be found in the Cape Fear River and the New River in New Hanover and Onslow counties, have been linked to various forms of cancer. WITN joined groups Thursday as they went out to collect...
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Oak Island bystanders use recently-installed rescue tubes to save fatigued swimmer

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — Less than a month after dozens of water safety stations were installed along Oak Island, one has already been used to rescue a swimmer. Just before 2:00 pm this afternoon, the Oak Island Fire Department, Water Rescue and Police Department responded to the 700 block of W Beach Drive to a report of a beachgoer who had become fatigued and pushed by the wind out into deeper water while boogie boarding.
OAK ISLAND, NC
neusenews.com

Market-rate subdivision coming to Kinston

Butterfield subdivision plans to move forward with council approval. Kinston City Council approved an economic development agreement for the Butterfield subdivision to allow a developer reimbursement incentive up to $176,880. Butterfield subdivision is located off of Hardee Road, just north of Vernon Park Mall. “I’m excited to hear that the...
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Jacksonville’s Brigade Boys & Girls Club adds new site

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – More room to have more fun. Brigade Boys & Girls Club is adding a new club site in Onslow County at Clear View Elementary School. This newly added site will have grades Kindergarten through 5th grade on location for both mornings and after-school care. The morning care will be from 6:30-8:30 […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC

