WWAY NewsChannel 3
Volunteers makes way throughout Wilmington for day of service
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – It was all about giving over the weekend for UNCW faculty, staff, and students, as well as community volunteers. Wings Up for Wilmington’s Day of Service was to commemorate the four-year anniversary of Hurricane Florence. The initiative first started in 2019 the year after...
WECT
Riverfest returns to Downtown Wilmington
NCDHHS announces action plan to reduce suicide in N.C. The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released a new action plan intended to reduce the rate of injury and death associated with suicide.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Sokoto House Cape Fear Community Racial and Health Equity Summit wrap-up 2nd day
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – The Sokoto House wrapped up the second day of their Cape Fear Community Racial and Health Equity Summit Saturday. The event is a way for the community to learn from each other. The three-day event kicked off Friday with a dedication ceremony, an art and...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Coastal Resources Commission expands exemptions for beach mats
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The NC Coastal Resources Commission approved new guidelines on Thursday that allows beach mats to be used in more ways. In a memo from the NC Department of Environmental Quality, staff says towns like Carolina Beach, Kure Beach, and Topsail Beach have petitioned to install the mats closer to the water. Additionally, staff says they’ve also had several requests from oceanfront homeowners to install the mats for private beach access instead of a typical wooden walkway.
borderbelt.org
How a Bladen County coffee shop is brewing the next generation of workers
As a high school senior, Meagan Burney has already learned the valuable skill of time management. She arrives at her job at 5:30 a.m., works for two hours, goes to class at the local community college, returns to work, goes home to finish her high school online classes and then attends volleyball practice.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Reaction to Chemours’ scheduled public information sessions on facility expansion
Wilmington, NC (WWAY)– Chemours wants to expand its manufacturing facility in Bladen County. The company is scheduled to hold two public information meetings to give people an opportunity to learn more about the planned expansion, but some local environment protection organizations are not pleased with the company’s plans.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Officials tour damage still remaining from Hurricane Florence
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Yesterday marked four years since Hurricane Florence made landfall near Wrightsville Beach, destroying homes and businesses across the Cape Fear. A lot has changed since the storm, but some impacts are still visible. A bus tour carried local officials around Brunswick, New Hanover and Pender...
WECT
First responders extinguish structure fire at Stoney Road, currently under investigation
CASTLE HAYNE, N.C. (WECT) - Crews with the New Hanover County Fire and the Wilmington Fire Department extinguished a structure fire that occurred at Stoney Road, containing it around 5 p.m. on Thursday. According to fire officials, the fire started behind a storage building and quickly spread to other storage...
WECT
Brunswick Co. completes installation of parking signs for veterans
BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County has announced that they have completed the installation of 30 reserved parking signs at the government center in Bolivia. These signs, marked “Veteran Parking Only,” are intended to honor local veterans for their service to the county and country. Per the release,...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Crews complete traffic pattern change along South Front Street
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Work has been completed on a traffic pattern change in downtown Wilmington. The intersection of Front Street and Dock Street was converted to an all-way stop this week, in order to improve safety for vehicles and pedestrians. Officials say a recent traffic study indicated this...
WECT
Ousted town manager reportedly in the running to lead Town of Navassa
NAVASSA, N.C. (WECT) - After only three months on the job, she was forced out of her role as Town Manager in Kenly, North Carolina. In August, Kenly Town Council voted to terminate Justine Jones after their entire police force and two town administrators resigned in protest of the difficult work environment they say she created there.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Foster Family Day being held at The Children’s Museum of Wilmington
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — October is kicking off with a day of fun at The Children’s Museum of Wilmington. On October 1st from 9:00 am through 12:00 pm, the Museum is hosting Foster Family Day, inviting foster children and their families to visit and explore. It’s an opportunity...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
WPD offering students chance for hands-on CSI experience
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department CSI Unit is holding a free event next Thursday for middle and high school students across the Cape Fear. Fingerprinting, ballistics, photography and chemical processing will all be discussed at the event. The event is part of national forensic science week...
WECT
NCDOT looking for feedback on 10-year transportation plan for Southeastern North Carolina
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation is holding several events for people to look at and provide input on planned projects for Brunswick, New Hanover, Pender, Duplin, Onslow and Sampson counties. New roads and extra lanes aim to ease traffic issues but would also destroy the businesses and homes in their paths.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington City Attorney departing in October
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — After five years of service to the City of Wilmington, City Attorney John Joye will depart the organization on October 21st for an opportunity in Charlotte. City Council unanimously voted to appoint the 25-year legal veteran as City Attorney in 2017. During his tenure in...
WITN
PFAS chemicals found in ENC river directly linked to cancer
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Environmental Protection Agency says chemicals such as PFAS, which can be found in the Cape Fear River and the New River in New Hanover and Onslow counties, have been linked to various forms of cancer. WITN joined groups Thursday as they went out to collect...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Oak Island bystanders use recently-installed rescue tubes to save fatigued swimmer
OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — Less than a month after dozens of water safety stations were installed along Oak Island, one has already been used to rescue a swimmer. Just before 2:00 pm this afternoon, the Oak Island Fire Department, Water Rescue and Police Department responded to the 700 block of W Beach Drive to a report of a beachgoer who had become fatigued and pushed by the wind out into deeper water while boogie boarding.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Brunswick Little Theater presents ‘Over the River and Through the Woods’ next month
SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — Brunswick Little Theatre presents Over The River and Through The Woods, directed by John D’Amato, co-directed by Maria-Luisa Winslow. In a press release, a synopsis of the performance was given. “Nick Cristano is living the life of a modern young professional in New York...
neusenews.com
Market-rate subdivision coming to Kinston
Butterfield subdivision plans to move forward with council approval. Kinston City Council approved an economic development agreement for the Butterfield subdivision to allow a developer reimbursement incentive up to $176,880. Butterfield subdivision is located off of Hardee Road, just north of Vernon Park Mall. “I’m excited to hear that the...
Jacksonville’s Brigade Boys & Girls Club adds new site
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – More room to have more fun. Brigade Boys & Girls Club is adding a new club site in Onslow County at Clear View Elementary School. This newly added site will have grades Kindergarten through 5th grade on location for both mornings and after-school care. The morning care will be from 6:30-8:30 […]
