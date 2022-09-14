Uncle Sam Parking Garage demolished

TROY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The Uncle Sam Parking Garage has been demolished as of September 14. Demolition on the 800-parking spot garage began at the beginning of August.

The privately-owned garage permanently closed in July 2021 after it was deemed unsafe . Fulton Street between 3rd Street and 4th Street was closed for a few months for the demolition .

In July 2021, Troy Mayor Patrick Madden said his office received numerous complaints about the garage. After the city’s code enforcement and engineering departments inspected the garage, they deemed it not safe.

The garage was built in 1974 and was sold to a private owner in 2010. In April, the Troy City Planning Commission unanimously approved the demolition .

