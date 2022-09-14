ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, NY

Uncle Sam Parking Garage demolished

By Michael Mahar
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LeL9d_0hvTkvtz00

TROY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The Uncle Sam Parking Garage has been demolished as of September 14. Demolition on the 800-parking spot garage began at the beginning of August.

Get the latest news, sports, weather and events delivered right to your inbox!

The privately-owned garage permanently closed in July 2021 after it was deemed unsafe . Fulton Street between 3rd Street and 4th Street was closed for a few months for the demolition .

In July 2021, Troy Mayor Patrick Madden said his office received numerous complaints about the garage. After the city’s code enforcement and engineering departments inspected the garage, they deemed it not safe.

Upstate Punk Rock Flea Market returns to Albany

The garage was built in 1974 and was sold to a private owner in 2010. In April, the Troy City Planning Commission unanimously approved the demolition .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

SCSO responds to capsized boat on Mohawk River

Schenectady County Sheriff's Office Marine Unit responded to the Mohawk River near Schenectady County Community College for a person in a capsized rowing boat on the morning of September 17. A male, 58 was not wearing a life jacket and was found unresponsive in the water when police arrived.
SCHENECTADY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Why was Glens Falls’ parking coned off this week?

If you work, live or spend time in and around downtown Glens Falls, you may have noticed it was harder than usual to find parking this week. Parking spots were blocked off by traffic cones daily, from Monday to early Friday. You can park there again as of late Friday, and don't worry - the spots are still free for at least two hours at a time.
GLENS FALLS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Albany, NY
City
Troy, NY
Troy, NY
Government
Troy, NY
Sports
Troy, NY
Cars
Troy, NY
Traffic
NEWS10 ABC

Pushing for enhanced pedestrian safety in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Candles and flowers mark the spot around where 31-year old Tanisha Brathwaite was struck and killed Wednesday in Albany. In the aftermath of Brathwaite’s death is a call to action to improve Albany’s crosswalks and pedestrian safety as a whole. “Unfortunately, there are many fatal pedestrian accidents in this city and […]
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Man, 58, drowns in Mohawk River

A man is dead after his boat capsized on the Mohawk River. The Schenectady County Sheriff tells us the man was in a sculling boat when it capsized near Schenectady County Community College. This occurred on the morning of September 17. He was reportedly not wearing a life jacket and...
SCHENECTADY COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parking Spot#Parking Garage#Uncle Sam#City Planning#Construction Maintenance#Fulton Street#Nexstar Media Inc
WNYT

Author killed in Albany hit-and-run

ALBANY – Detectives are investigating the death of a 31-year-old author in Albany. They say Tani Bee was hit by a car that didn’t stop Wednesday evening on Clinton Avenue. The victim’s mom tells NewsChannel 13 Bee was a security guard at the state Capitol, and was walking home in her uniform when she was hit.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Local runners complete 8.2 mile run for Eliza Fletcher

NISKAYUNA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Dozens of people gathered in Niskayuna at 4:00 a.m. Sat. morning to finish Liza’s Run: walking, running or jogging 8.2 miles in honor of Eliza Fletcher. Fletcher was abducted and killed on a morning run on Sept. 2, sending shockwaves to running communities everywhere. A small memorial sat at the finish […]
NISKAYUNA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Sports
Hot 99.1

Albany Abandons Popular Lark Street Festival After 40 Years

Things might be quieter near Washington Park in Albany later this month as a popular street festival that normally attracts 10s of thousands of people won't be happening. Strangely, for an event that had been a staple for decades, there wasn't much fanfare about the change. Instead, the City announced a different event that will be taking its place.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Latham Fire Department cleans up fuel spill

Earlier this morning, drivers were advised to avoid the area of I-87 Southbound Exit 6 due to a fuel spill. The spill had been contained by responding fire and emergency service companies, and drivers are no longer being advised to avoid the area.
LATHAM, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Repeated felon sentenced for Saratoga robberies

A Saratoga man has been sentenced between eight to sixteen years in prison, after pleading guilty to four sperate accounts of third degree robbery. Justin Rock, 37, admitted he forcefully entered several businesses in downtown Saratoga, claiming to have a weapon, and demanded cash from the register.
BALLSTON SPA, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

36K+
Followers
19K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy