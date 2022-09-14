Read full article on original website
UK expands measures to ensure safety of community
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Sept. 15, 2022) — The University of Kentucky Police Department (UKPD) and the Lexington Police Department are partnering to address issues related to off-campus parties and other events. Officers will increase patrols today, Sept. 15, and those patrols will continue operating Wednesdays through Saturdays for the foreseeable...
Rose Street renovation project to be named Alumni Commons
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Sept. 16, 2022) – A plan to name the Rose Street Redevelopment Park Project as Alumni Commons was approved Friday by the University of Kentucky Board of Trustees. The $9 million development project located between Columbia Avenue and Huguelet Drive is expected to be completed by July...
UK to host public reading of US Constitution for Constitution Day
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Sept. 16, 2022) — Tomorrow is Constitution Day — the American federal observance that recognizes the adoption of the United States Constitution and those who have become U.S. citizens. It is observed on Sept. 17, the day in 1787 that delegates to the Constitutional Convention signed the document in Philadelphia.
UK Graduate School seeks nominations for 2023 honorary doctoral degrees
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Sept. 16, 2022) — The University Joint Committee on Honorary Degrees (UJCHD) is currently seeking nomination packages for candidates of honorary doctoral degrees to be awarded at the university’s commencement ceremonies in May 2023. The deadline for submissions is Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022. Nominations may be...
Popular podcast host Dani Shapiro coming to campus Sept. 29
The event — sponsored by the Department of Writing, Rhetoric, and Digital Studies (WRD) — will take place at 6 p.m. in White Hall Classroom Building, Room 102. All students, faculty and staff are invited to attend Shapiro’s talk, “Family Secrets and the Stories We Carry.”
7 steps to help you prep for the Fall 2022 campus career fairs
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Sept. 16, 2022) — Looking for an internship or full-time job after you graduate? The HireBlue Career Fairs are for you. Over 200 employers are looking for University of Kentucky students for internships and full-time jobs. You won’t want to miss it!. Here are seven things...
