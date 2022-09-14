ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

fox44news.com

Sentencing set for theft of property from Ft Hood

Fort Hood, Tx (FOX44) – Sentencing has been set for one of five men named in a federal indictment connected to the theft and sale of thousands of dollars worth of military equipment from Fort Hood. Kynyqus Byanco Bryant has entered pleas to charges in the case. The indictment...
FORT HOOD, TX
fox44news.com

Water back on, but boil order in effect for Copperas Cove community

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: Water has returned to Copperas Cove’s Cedar Grove Manufactured Home Community, but a boil water notice is now in effect. The City said on Thursday that this came as a result of repeated and ongoing sewage illicit discharges to the regulated Municipal Separate Sanitary Storm Sewer (MS4) system. Following these actions, Cedar Grove MHP has established a plan to rectify the issues associated with their private sewer collection system in order to prevent future recurrences of illicit discharges from the system.
COPPERAS COVE, TX
fox44news.com

How does a concussion impact our brains? Texas university taking an in depth look

AUSTIN (KXAN) — How does a concussion impact our brains?. The University of Texas Southwestern Peter O’Donnell Jr. Brain Institute’s College Level Aging Athlete Study or CLEAATS is hoping to gather more information to understand. The study was designed to advance medical science’s understanding of how participation...
AUSTIN, TX
fox44news.com

Harker Heights loses lead late against Odessa Permian

ODESSA, TX (FOX 44) — Harker Heights saw a late lead slip away against Odessa Permian, as the Panthers scored with 19 seconds to beat the Knights 28-27. Next up for Harker Heights is a matchup against Pflugerville Weiss on Thursday, September 22nd at 7:00 pm.
HARKER HEIGHTS, TX
fox44news.com

UMHB officially dedicates ‘Fredenburg Field’

BELTON, TX (FOX 44) — Former University of Mary-Hardin Baylor head football coach Pete Fredenburg is used to his players making an impact on the field. Except on Saturday night, Pete made his own impact, quite literally on the field at Crusader Stadium. UMHB officially named their football field,...
WACO, TX

