COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: Water has returned to Copperas Cove’s Cedar Grove Manufactured Home Community, but a boil water notice is now in effect. The City said on Thursday that this came as a result of repeated and ongoing sewage illicit discharges to the regulated Municipal Separate Sanitary Storm Sewer (MS4) system. Following these actions, Cedar Grove MHP has established a plan to rectify the issues associated with their private sewer collection system in order to prevent future recurrences of illicit discharges from the system.

COPPERAS COVE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO