fox44news.com
Sentencing set for theft of property from Ft Hood
Fort Hood, Tx (FOX44) – Sentencing has been set for one of five men named in a federal indictment connected to the theft and sale of thousands of dollars worth of military equipment from Fort Hood. Kynyqus Byanco Bryant has entered pleas to charges in the case. The indictment...
fox44news.com
Player You Can Count On: Lake Belton’s Connor Crews
BELTON, TX (FOX 44) — The Richard Karr Motors Player You Can Count On for week four is quarterback Connor Crews from Lake Belton. Tune in next week to see who brings home the award in week five.
fox44news.com
Water back on, but boil order in effect for Copperas Cove community
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: Water has returned to Copperas Cove’s Cedar Grove Manufactured Home Community, but a boil water notice is now in effect. The City said on Thursday that this came as a result of repeated and ongoing sewage illicit discharges to the regulated Municipal Separate Sanitary Storm Sewer (MS4) system. Following these actions, Cedar Grove MHP has established a plan to rectify the issues associated with their private sewer collection system in order to prevent future recurrences of illicit discharges from the system.
fox44news.com
Belton loses on the road against San Angelo Central
SAN ANGELO, TX (FOX 44) — Belton came up short on Friday, as the Tigers lost to San Angelo Central 35-12. Next up for Belton is a matchup against Pflugerville on Friday, September 23rd at 7:30 pm.
fox44news.com
Shoemaker beats Lake Belton on last second touchdown in Game of the Week
BELTON, TX (FOX 44) — Jamarius Stewart scored from five yards out with three seconds left as the Shoemaker Grey Wolves complete a late comeback to beat Lake Belton 34-33. Not only that, but Shoemaker Head Football Coach Toby Foreman then proposed to his girlfriend following the big win.
fox44news.com
How does a concussion impact our brains? Texas university taking an in depth look
AUSTIN (KXAN) — How does a concussion impact our brains?. The University of Texas Southwestern Peter O’Donnell Jr. Brain Institute’s College Level Aging Athlete Study or CLEAATS is hoping to gather more information to understand. The study was designed to advance medical science’s understanding of how participation...
fox44news.com
Harker Heights loses lead late against Odessa Permian
ODESSA, TX (FOX 44) — Harker Heights saw a late lead slip away against Odessa Permian, as the Panthers scored with 19 seconds to beat the Knights 28-27. Next up for Harker Heights is a matchup against Pflugerville Weiss on Thursday, September 22nd at 7:00 pm.
fox44news.com
UMHB officially dedicates ‘Fredenburg Field’
BELTON, TX (FOX 44) — Former University of Mary-Hardin Baylor head football coach Pete Fredenburg is used to his players making an impact on the field. Except on Saturday night, Pete made his own impact, quite literally on the field at Crusader Stadium. UMHB officially named their football field,...
