4 Places To Get Pizza in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
4 Places To Get Mexican Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
3 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Garfield Heights Mayor Matt Burke Hold Town Hall Meeting: Residents Share Mixed FeelingsBrown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
Kid Cudi’s Moon Man’s Landing festival delivers the music version of a contact high
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Kid Cudi’s Moon Man’s Landing festival on Saturday wasn’t just a music event. It was a mind-altering vibe. The event held in the Flats West Bank is estimated to have drawn around 18,000 people (it felt like more) -- a diverse crowd of all ages and races, some dressed to impress others possibly wearing what they may have woke up in that morning.
Blossom fails to contain Tenacious D’s epic, ridiculously rocking concert
CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — In another dimension, Tenacious D would be the biggest band in the world. Jack Black (JB, Jables), with his unblemished golden pipes, would rule justly as rock’s ambassador and bring the world together with songs about rock, sex, weed and, er, rock. The guitar playing of Kyle Gass (KG, Kage) would inspire millions of kids to pick up their own instruments, posing in the mirror to look as cool as their hero. And the movie “The Pick of Destiny” would have been a beloved box office smash.
Dispatches from the FRONT Triennial: There’s still time to enjoy the big show before it ends Oct. 2
CLEVELAND, Ohio — If you haven’t yet partaken in the FRONT International: Cleveland Triennial for Contemporary Art, fear not. As of Sunday, there are still two full weeks to enjoy the sprawling exhibition, which includes works by some 100 artists at 30 locations in Cleveland, Akron and Oberlin.
At 100 and recognized as the world’s oldest practicing physician, this Cleveland doctor is still going strong
CLEVELAND, Ohio — By almost any standard, Dr. Howard Tucker has led an extraordinary life. To call him accomplished is an understatement. To say he has experienced a multitude of adventures doesn’t begin to tell the whole story. The neurologist and WWII Navy veteran has been practicing medicine...
Browns Elf center stage: Darcy cartoon
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Browns have a home opener highlight touchdown before the game even started with the debut of its 1946 stiff arming, running Brownie elf mascot emblazoned for the first time on the 50 yard line of the stadium field. Bookended by the classic 2D Browns helmet in the end zones.
Censoring books from school, library shelves hinders children from discovering the broader world: Mary Robin Craig
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- I was one of those kids who learned to read – probably by osmosis - long before I started school. My own children took much more time getting started, but the result was the same: We have all been readers. In the back yard, in...
Greater collaboration needed among Cleveland’s leaders to improve policy, encourage opportunity: Roland V. Anglin, Gregory L. Brown, Randell McShepard
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Crisis brings out the best in Americans. World War II remains the most vivid example of civilian and military mobilization under threat. The Covid-19 pandemic is a recent example of mobilization to produce vaccines that have minimized the threat of death for all but a vulnerable few.
Tom Hamilton: ‘The most incredible, unexpected baseball season’ – Terry Pluto’s Guardians Scribbles
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Scribbles in my notebook as the Guardians hang on to first place in the Central Division:. 1. I was talking baseball with Tom Hamilton, the Guardians veteran radio broadcaster. He mentioned how much fun it was doing the games this season with MLB’s youngest team having 30 come-from-behind victories.
Pints and Pies features savory, sweet and pizza pies – and a lot of beer
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Pints and Pies craft beer and pizza festival is set for next month at Akron Civic Theatre. The fest - which features sweet, savory and pizza pies and craft beer - is at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, at the downtown Akron theater. About 100 beers...
Parma’s Donna Smallwood Senior Center offers living communities tour
PARMA, Ohio -- When it comes to senior living, everyone agrees that aging in their own home is the goal. However, there often comes a time when that’s no longer an option due to failing health. That’s why the Donna Smallwood Senior Center has announced an inaugural effort to...
North Olmsted Senior Center hosting senior prom/Oktoberfest Sept. 22
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio -- Years ago, the North Olmsted Senior Center hosted an annual senior prom to keep its visitors feeling young. That’s the idea once again, with the popular venue scheduling a senior prom from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday (Sept. 22) at the Springvale Ballroom. “People are...
Will the Browns struggle to adjust to Deshaun Watson when he returns Dec. 4? Hey, Mary Kay!
CLEVELAND, Ohio — In this edition of Hey, Mary Kay! I answer questions about Deshaun Watson, and more. Hey, Mary Kay: Do you think the team will struggle getting adjusted to Deshaun Watson when he comes back to the team, after playing for so many months with Jacoby Brissett as their leader? — Amy, Avon, Ohio.
Coming Monday - A new way of covering education, and it’s about the students and teachers: Letter from the Editor
Schools are ubiquitous in American life. We all attended them. Anyone with children likely spent a lot of time with them. We pay a lot of taxes to support them, and news accounts regularly discuss them. In spite of all that, consider how much you know about what actually goes...
Crocker Park Food Truck Challenge is scheduled
WESTLAKE, Ohio – Crocker Park’s seventh annual food truck challenge is set to return Saturday, Oct. 1. The challenge – which has trucks competing in several ‘best of’ categories – is 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Trucks will line Main Street in the Westlake...
If Guardians make postseason, who would be fourth starting pitcher? Hey, Hoynsie
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Do you have a question that you’d like to have answered in Hey, Hoynsie? Submit it here. You can also subscribe to Subtext here or text Hoynsie at 216-208-4346 for a two-week free trial. Hey, Hoynsie: Who would be the fourth starter after Shane Bieber,...
Surprise! Pink salmon runs Rocky River: NE Ohio fishing report
CLEVELAND, Ohio — As Lake Erie begins to cool a bit, Lake Erie steelhead trout are starting to move from the sprawling waters of Lake Erie to Northeast Ohio’s spawning rivers and streams. That could signal early runs of the feisty Ohio trout that have helped to create a world class steelhead trout fishery.
Given the Karinchak ‘noogie,’ is it time for some MLB rule clarifications? Editorial Board Roundtable
Late-season baseball with Cleveland in the post-season hunt is always exciting, but this year, is it also highlighting the need for consistent application of rules in an increasingly rule-bound sport?. Take the infamous decision last week by an umpire to grub through ace Guardians relief pitcher James Karinchak’s hair during...
Lakefront home offers great view of downtown for $3.1M: House of the Week
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- For the first time in more than 25 years, one of the most stunning properties in the Edgewater neighborhood is on the market. “Built in the early 1900s, this exquisite lakefront mansion offers breathtaking views of the Downtown Cleveland skyline,” says Chestnut Hill Realty broker Craig Cantrall, who has it listed at $3.1 million.
Donovan Mitchell trade: Will this become one of the biggest in Cavalier history? – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cavaliers president Koby Altman is right when he said the Donovan Mitchell deal is “perhaps the biggest trade in franchise history.”. Three first-round picks and three players (Lauri Markkanen, Collin Sexton and 2022 first-round pick Ochai Agbaji) to Utah for Mitchell is the largest in terms of assets traded. The team made two franchise-changing trades when the Cavs acquired Brad Daugherty and Mark Price during the 1986 draft.
Recently closed Dave’s Market building is sold to new owner
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A building that recently housed Dave’s Market in Cleveland’s Collinwood neighborhood may find new life after being purchased earlier this week. Dave’s announced in March that it would close its store near Euclid Beach by the end of April. The company didn’t publicly elaborate on its reasons for closing. But city leaders said low sales and raised rents influenced the decision.
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
