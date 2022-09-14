ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beachwood, OH

Cleveland.com

Kid Cudi's Moon Man's Landing festival delivers the music version of a contact high

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Kid Cudi’s Moon Man’s Landing festival on Saturday wasn’t just a music event. It was a mind-altering vibe. The event held in the Flats West Bank is estimated to have drawn around 18,000 people (it felt like more) -- a diverse crowd of all ages and races, some dressed to impress others possibly wearing what they may have woke up in that morning.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Blossom fails to contain Tenacious D's epic, ridiculously rocking concert

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — In another dimension, Tenacious D would be the biggest band in the world. Jack Black (JB, Jables), with his unblemished golden pipes, would rule justly as rock’s ambassador and bring the world together with songs about rock, sex, weed and, er, rock. The guitar playing of Kyle Gass (KG, Kage) would inspire millions of kids to pick up their own instruments, posing in the mirror to look as cool as their hero. And the movie “The Pick of Destiny” would have been a beloved box office smash.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Browns Elf center stage: Darcy cartoon

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Browns have a home opener highlight touchdown before the game even started with the debut of its 1946 stiff arming, running Brownie elf mascot emblazoned for the first time on the 50 yard line of the stadium field. Bookended by the classic 2D Browns helmet in the end zones.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Greater collaboration needed among Cleveland's leaders to improve policy, encourage opportunity: Roland V. Anglin, Gregory L. Brown, Randell McShepard

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Crisis brings out the best in Americans. World War II remains the most vivid example of civilian and military mobilization under threat. The Covid-19 pandemic is a recent example of mobilization to produce vaccines that have minimized the threat of death for all but a vulnerable few.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Crocker Park Food Truck Challenge is scheduled

WESTLAKE, Ohio – Crocker Park’s seventh annual food truck challenge is set to return Saturday, Oct. 1. The challenge – which has trucks competing in several ‘best of’ categories – is 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Trucks will line Main Street in the Westlake...
WESTLAKE, OH
Cleveland.com

Donovan Mitchell trade: Will this become one of the biggest in Cavalier history? – Terry Pluto

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cavaliers president Koby Altman is right when he said the Donovan Mitchell deal is “perhaps the biggest trade in franchise history.”. Three first-round picks and three players (Lauri Markkanen, Collin Sexton and 2022 first-round pick Ochai Agbaji) to Utah for Mitchell is the largest in terms of assets traded. The team made two franchise-changing trades when the Cavs acquired Brad Daugherty and Mark Price during the 1986 draft.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Recently closed Dave's Market building is sold to new owner

CLEVELAND, Ohio — A building that recently housed Dave’s Market in Cleveland’s Collinwood neighborhood may find new life after being purchased earlier this week. Dave’s announced in March that it would close its store near Euclid Beach by the end of April. The company didn’t publicly elaborate on its reasons for closing. But city leaders said low sales and raised rents influenced the decision.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

