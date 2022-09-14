Read full article on original website
Gallery: Savannah Jazz History and Hall of Fame Grand Opening
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Jazz History and Hall of Fame celebrated its grand opening on Saturday. Check out the photo gallery below!
5 Great Savannah Burgers plus 2
Thanks to those who joined us for our season premiere of Eat It and Like It with Jesse Blanco. We mixed it up this week, but in doing so, offered you a look at 5 great burgers in Savannah. If you missed it, here they are. Keep two things in mind: We all know about Green Truck Pub. We loved their burgers. We are going for 5 others. And…this is not a ranking. At all.
Fill up the fridge for free: Savannah organization offers residents chance to collect free groceries
Savannah, Ga. — According to federal data, grocery prices are more than 10% higher than they were last summer, but a Savannah organization is helping provide some relief. Neighbors Feed Neighbors in Savannah opens the doors at the Immanuel Baptist Church every third Saturday of each month. Their goal is to help stock the fridge of hundreds of Chatham County residents.
WJCL Welcomes new reporter Michel'le Jackson to Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Cruising on the Savannah River on the Georgia Queen makes me feel like Royalty. I’ve recently moved to Savannah, and I head out to ask tourists what brings them to the hostess city. “It’s our first time in Savannah,” Kimberly Mackiel said. “My mom and...
Savannah fire displaces 5 Friday afternoon
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A fire that started in the kitchen of a Savannah home, displaced a family of five Friday afternoon. The Savannah Fire Department (SFD) said the fire happened in the 3000 block of Gibbons Street. The fire started in the kitchen and smoke filled the room and then moved into the attic. […]
Owner of Savannah's Back in the Day Bakery swings by Post House for specialty brunch
MOUNT PLEASANT — Back in the Day Bakery co-owner Cheryl Day has made her mark on the Savannah, Ga., community since opening the bakery serving scratch-made Southern goods with her husband Griffith in 2002. Day, a 2015 James Beard Award semifinalist in the Outstanding Baker category, last year released...
Pro-Herschel Walker Super PAC hosting gas giveaway in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — 34N22, the pro-Herschel Walker Super PAC, will be hosting a gas giveaway today to highlight the 40-year high inflation and crippling gas prices. The gas giveaway will follow previously held successful giveaway events in Atlanta, Albany, Columbus, Macon and Washington that have received state and national attention. Savannah area customers who buy gas at the Chevron on […]
'When is the Debt Paid' Conference in Savannah works to help those coming out of incarceration
A Georgia Southern Professor is working to help those coming out of incarceration reintegrate into daily life. Dr. Maxine Bryant says she’s made it her life’s work to help those coming out of the system, and Saturday she will do just that. She’s hosting “When is the Debt...
Savannah cemetery to be condemned due to poor conditions
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Evergreen Cemetery, a place that has been at the center of numerous complaints and failed upkeep, will be condemned. The grave site has been serving the Savannah community since the early 1930s, but in the last decade, the cemetery fell victim to neglect due to the death of the grave site […]
Location for Walker, Warnock debate in Savannah announced
Savannah's District Live at Plant Riverside music venue will be the site for the Georgia Senatorial Debate between incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Hershel Walker.
From Long Island to Savannah, sailing impacts a family for generations
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Singer and songwriter Christopher Cross wrote the song Sailing (1979), which included the lyrics, “And if the wind is right you can sail away and find tranquility.” Peace, tranquility, and joy are some words that people use to describe the reasons why they sail. Others see it as a competitive sport. […]
Savannah Police: Person hit by car in downtown Savannah Thursday
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A pedestrian-involved crash shutdown a part of Bay Street in downtown Savannah Thursday night, into Friday morning. Savannah police tell us someone was hit by a car around midnight, but did not share how seriously they were hurt. It happened on Bay Street near the intersection...
Downtown Savannah bank robbed Thursday morning
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A downtown Savannah bank was robbed Thursday morning. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said Shawn Kelly robbed Wells Fargo on Bull Street. Police charged the 55-year-old with armed robbery. No one was injured. This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is reported.
Habitat for Humanity gives keys to new homeowner on Hilton Head Island
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) — Habitat for Humanity dedicated its newest home to a deserving family on Hilton Head Island on Thursday. For the Diaz family, it was a ribbon cutting for more than a house, but a better future. The Diaz family all put in the hours. along with ‘volunteers, to make this […]
One person airlifted after Saturday night shooting in Bulloch County
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Saturday night shooting that left one person injured. Authorities say it happened on Old River Road. The person was airlifted to a Savannah hospital for treatment. Authorities say there is no suspect at large and the investigation...
Dailey named 50th Gopher Hill Festival grand marshal
The Gopher Hill Festival, in its 50th year, recently named its grand marshal, who has been a staple in organizing the festival and its events. Linda Dailey, current Gopher Hill Festival chairperson, will serve as grand marshal, the festival committee announced. This year's festival will be Thursday, Oct. 6-Saturday, Oct....
Heavy police presence spotted in downtown Savannah Friday morning
WJCL 22 spotted a heavy police presence in downtown Savannah early Friday morning. Crowds of officers were seen near the intersection of W. 40th Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. We're asking officers what happened at the scene.
Brooklet Peanut Festival returns this weekend
BROOKLET, Ga. (WTOC) - Slowly but surely, we see traditions return that went on hiatus during the pandemic. This weekend in Bulloch County, people will once again return to Brooklet for the annual Peanut Festival. Flash back to the second Saturday of September 2019 and none of us at the...
Savannah Police investigating shooting in the 1200 block of 71st Street
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - According to Savannah police, a man was shot Saturday afternoon in the 1200 block of 71st Street. SPD confirmed the victim’s injuries are life-threatening. Detectives continue to investigate. WTOC spoke with neighbors near where the shooting happened. One man, who lives next door to the...
These Tybee Island Airbnbs Are the Perfect Beach Escape
A mere 30-minute drive from Savannah, residents of Georgia have vacationed on Tybee Island since the late 17th century. This barrier island is lined with golden beaches while a network of creeks and marshes delight wildlife watchers and kayakers. Not to be outshone, Tybee Island’s accommodation scene comprises ornate antebellum architecture and renovated fisherman’s cottages. Here is the best of the Airbnb Tybee Island vacation rental scene for families, couples, and travelers with pets.
