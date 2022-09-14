Scooter Braun Scores $65 Million Home & Private Jet In Bombshell Divorce Settlement, But Must Pay Ex A Hefty Fee

Source: MEGA

Scooter Braun is walking away from his marriage with the $65 million Brentwood home he once shared with ex Yael Cohen Braun and his Gulfstream G450 private jet, RadarOnline.com has learned.

But that's not all: the famed talent manager, known for working with music's elite such as Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, and Demi Lovato, will also get to hang onto more than 100 pieces of art, as well as a Porsche and Tesla.

Source: MEGA

As for Yael, Braun has agreed to a $20 million equalization payment and to shell out $60,000 a month in child support for the couple's three kids.

The exes share joint legal and physical custody of their children Levi, Hart, and Jagger.

Yael, for her part, gets to keep some pieces of art, assets from multiple bank accounts, and a Land Rover Defender.

This development came after RadarOnline.com told you first that Braun had reached an agreement with his ex, which covered division of their property and spousal support.

According to a recent filing, his high-powered attorney Laura Wasser informed the court that the former flames came to a consensus.

Braun filed for divorce in July 2021 and a prenuptial agreement was signed by both parties before they exchanged their vows back in 2014.

Source: AXELLE/BAUER-GRIFFIN

He submitted the divorce docs weeks after they celebrated their seven-year wedding anniversary.

"If just for the kids you have given me everything," he gushed alongside a black-and-white photo from their nuptials in Whistler, British Columbia, Canada. "But thanks to you I have grown, I have been pushed to be the best version of myself and to continue growing and learning. That all happened because you came in to my life. 7 years. The adventure is just beginning."

Source: OConnor/AFF-USA.com / MEGA

In her own filing on December 3, the F--- Cancer founder cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their breakup.

More recently, Braun took to Instagram amid news of his divorce settlement with "wise words" that he felt compelled to re-post.

"Your new life is going to cost you your old one," the message began. "It doesn't matter. The people who are meant for you are going to meet you on the other side."