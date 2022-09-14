Read full article on original website
Disney+: Every Movie & TV Show Arriving in October 2022
October is just a couple of weeks away, but Disney+ is already looking ahead and getting subscribers prepared for what's to come. On Thursday, Disney announced the full lineup of movie, TV shows, and specials making their way to Disney+ throughout the month of October. Whether you're looking for new family programming, live reality competitions, or something sinister from Marvel Studios, there's a lot worth getting exciting about on Disney+ next month.
A Fan-Favorite Netflix Series Is Back for Season 2
It's time to head back to Alfea College. On Friday, September 16th, Netflix officially launched the second season of Fate: The Winx Saga. The live-action series is inspired by the beloved Winx Club animated series, and has developed its own cult following ever since Season 1 debuted in 2021. This new batch of episodes will give fans a chance to check in with Bloom, Stella, Terra, Aisha, Musa, and more in their fight against the evils of their world.
Lion King Prequel Mufasa Release Date Announced by Disney
When Walt Disney Studios announced that they were developing a prequel to their live-action The Lion King movie with Moonlight director Barry Jenkins at the helm, no one knew what to expect. During Disney's D23 Expo last week, the studio revealed that the prequel will be titled Mufasa: the Lion King confirming that the film will focus on a young Mufasa. They also revealed a teaser that was only shown at the Expo, which shows Mufasa as a cub and Timon and alumna seem to be narrating the story. Disney didn't announce an exact release date for the project, but revealed that the film will release some time in 2023, and now we know when exactly it will hit theaters. Mufasa: the Lion King will officially be released on July 5th, 2024.
New Transformers Series Reveals More Returning Classic Characters
Paramount+ has released a new promotional video introducing the robot characters featured in Transformers: EarthSpark, the new animated series set to debut on the streaming service in November. The new video -- which follows the first look at the series released during San Diego Comic-Con -- reveals several classic Transformers characters, and their alt modes, with new designs. They include Arcee, who transforms into a muscle car, Wheeljack, whose alt mode is a rally car, and Soundwave, who transforms into a stealth aircraft. The video also includes some other, previously revealed returning characters, including Optimus Prime, transforming into his usual semi-truck, Bumblebee, who becomes a yellow sports car, and Megatron, an armored aircraft in EarthSpark. You can watch the video below.
Spider-Man's Best Animated Series Comes to Disney+ Next Month
There have been many animated shows about Spider-Man over the years, including Disney+'s upcoming series, Spider-Man: Freshman Year. Currently, you can watch an array of Spidey cartoons on the streaming site ranging from Spider-Man (1981) to Spider-Man (2017). However, one fan favorite show has only been available on Netflix but it was just announced that The Spectacular Spider-Man is finally coming to Disney+ next month.
New Peacock Murder Mystery Series to Bring Phantom of the Opera to TV in Unexpected Way
Andrew Lloyd Webber and former NBC chief Robert Greenblatt are bringing Phantom of the Opera to Peacock -- in a surprising way. Currently in development for Peacock, The Show Must Go On will mark the first time Webber's interpretation of Phantom is being used for TV. Zoey's Extraordinary Playbook creator Austin Winsberg and The Tannenbaum Company, who produced that series, are teaming with Greenblatt and Webber to develop the Lionsgate Television series, with Universal TV co-prducing and Richard Shepard on board to direct the pilot. The series won't just be about the traditional Phantom, though; it's more about showbiz-adjacent mysteries more generally.
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Celebrate New Pregnancy With Deadpool Costume
Earlier this month, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds announced they are expecting their fourth child together, with Lively taking to her Instagram account Saturday to share pictures of the pregnancy to date. Buried in the post—one that asks members of the paparazzi to stop camping out in front of their house—is a picture of Lively and Reynolds posing together. In that photo, Reynolds can be seen sporting a Deadpool suit.
Marvel Has Unannounced Animated Series in the Works From Longtime Disney Illustrator
Marvel Studios has been killing it for the past ten years and they're only just getting started. The studio is about to wrap up their Phase Four slate with the upcoming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and will launch Phase Five with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. One of the coolest things Marvel has done in Phase Four was the animated What If…? series which prompted them to begin developing numerous animated series like Spider-Man: Freshman Year, and Marvel Zombies. The studio is known to keep some things up their sleeve and it seems that some information may have just gotten leaked. Longtime Disney artist Brian Kesinger took to his Facebook page to reveal that he will be directing a previously unannounced series for the studio.
Keanu Reeves Returns as John Constantine With New Look in Fan Art
Earlier today it was announced that Keanu Reeves and director Francis Lawrence would be re-teaming for a sequel to Constantine (2005). J.J. Abrams' Bad Robot will produce the sequel with Akiva Goldsman penning the script. Abrams was initially developing a series focusing on the character for HBO Max, but that, and Madame X has been shelved, marking a major change of direction. Fans have been wondering what was happening with Abrams' Justice League Dark projects, and now we know. One fan celebrated the news by creating a new piece of fan art that shows a very different look for Reeves as the character.
Was Deadpool 3 Marvel's Most Recent Delayed Movie?
Earlier today came news about major changes to Disney's full release schedule with Marvel Studios pushing back an untitled movie from February 16, 2024 until September 6, 2024. Considering they brought down the house at San Diego Comic-Con this summer with a full Phase 5 line-up it's unclear what this movie will be (it also remains to be seen if this new title is the end of Phase 5 or the start of Phase 6), but the mystery has lead fans to a lot of speculation: Was Deadpool 3 the film that just got pushed back? Let's investigate.
She-Hulk's Latest Episode Seemingly Debunks a Major Daredevil Theory
She-Hulk might have just turned a popular Daredevil theory on its head with this week's episode. Near the end of the fifth installment of the Disney+ series, Matt Murdock's alter-ego made its first physical appearance in the show. However, it wasn't the beloved lawyer but his helmet for the Daredevil costume, in all of it's yellow glory. A lot of speculation about Charlie Cox's presence in She-Hulk has centered around that suit being repainted for the MCU. But, it seems like the cowl mask that Luke the tailor has in his possession is a custom order. Now, it could be just as easy as coloring the existing gear, but something else seems to be going on entirely. Daredevil probably needed a refresh and the fashion-minded businessman may have made some executive decisions. (Some fans are hoping for the yellow to stick around, others want to go back to blood red all over look, heck there are viewers hoping for an all black look with red accents!) Only time will tell, check it out down below.
She-Hulk Fans Want Bootleg "Avongers" Merch to Be Real
She-Hulk showed off the Avongers and now fans want merch from the bootleg team of heroes. Pug went looking for some exclusive sneakers and ended up helping Jennifer Walters secure her superhero costume. During the vetting process for an enhanced individual tailor, a clerk tried to hawk some knock off Avengers mercy on the attorney and Nikki. Like any superhero fans worth their salt, they ended up biting. Fans got a real kick of both characters sitting in front of a door with bootleg Captain America shields and Mjolnir. Now, those viewers want the chance to buy some of that stuff as a gag. On the shirt Ginger Gonzalez's character is wearing, the heroes are color swapped. The Incredible Hulk is purple and Iron Man is mostly yellow with red accents. It's a silly gag, not unlike the AvengerCon from Ms. Marvel. It will be curious to see if it keeps showing up throughout the series. Check out the shirts for yourself down below!
Constantine Fans Are Shocked by Keanu Reeves Sequel News
Earlier today, it was reported that a sequel to the 2005 DC movie, Constantine, is in the works with Keanu Reeves set to return in the titular role. According to Deadline, the follow-up to the cult classic is in development at Warner Bros, and the first movie's director, Francis Lawrence, is also returning. Akiva Goldsman is set to write the script and produce the film, and J.J. Abrams and Hannah Minghella are producing with Lorenzo DiBonaventura and Erwin Stoff executive producing. The first film made $230.9 million worldwide against a budget between $70-100 million, but was ultimately met with mixed reactions from film critics. However, over the last 17 years, the movie has developed quite a following. In fact, many fans have taken to social media to celebrate the news.
What's Next for JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean?
Mum is the word when it comes to when JoJo's Bizarre Adventure fans can expect Stone Ocean's final episodes to arrive on Netflix. While fans wait for Jolyne's final installments, there are some major aspects that anime viewers should prepare for when it comes to Stone Ocean's finale. The ending for Hirohiko Araki's story following JoJo's first female protagonist is a controversial one, with some mind-bending characters and battles taking place that we're happy to break down as the Joestar community counts down the days until Stone Ocean's return.
Doctor Who Star Teases Major Moment With the Master in Jodie Whittaker's Final Episode
It seems that Jodie Whittaker's tenure as the lead of Doctor Who will end with a final showdown with the Master. Whittaker will bid farewell to the series in the BBC's upcoming Doctor Who Centenary Special, which now has a title. Whittaker's Thirteenth Doctor will regenerate into Ncuti Gatwa's Fourteenth Doctor. However, before that happens, Doctor Who Magazine suggests there'll be a moment comparable to Sherlock Holmes' famous last stand at Reichenbach Falls, reminding fans that Holmes' nemesis, James Moriarty, served as the original inspiration for the Master. The latest issue of Doctor Who Magazine includes an interview with Sacha Dhawan, who plays the latest incarnation of the Master, the Doctor's nemesis. Dhawan teased a powerful final showdown between his Master and Whittaker's Doctor.
Star Wars: The Acolyte Adds Russian Doll Star Charlie Barnett
Charlie Barnett, best known for his role in Netflix's Russian Doll, is reportedly in talks to appear in Star Wars: The Acolyte, Amandla Stenberg's upcoming Disney+ series. As with basically any character in a high-profile franchise series like this, details on the character are under wraps, with The Hollywood Reporter saying only that it's a supporting role.
My Hero Academia Season 6 Poster Highlights Dabi and Shigaraki
My Hero Academia is just weeks from its return, and fans are ready to see what season six has in store. After all, the anime left off with a desperate cliffhanger last year, and it has put all of our heroes in danger. After all, the war between heroes and villains is about to begin, and a new season six poster has dropped for its nastiest fighters.
Last Call For the Disney+ D23 Expo 2022 Subscription Deal
The second annual Disney+ Day event took place on September 8th, and the D23 Expo 2022 event that followed included a ton of new reveals for fans of Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar and more. Indeed, the next few days are going to be exciting for Disney fans, and that includes a Disney+ subscription deal. Until September 19th at 11:59pm PT / 2:59am ET, "new and eligible returning subscribers" will be able to get one month of Disney+ right here for only $1.99.
Netflix Animation Lays Off 30 People After Restructure
Netflix officially laid off 30 employees this past Wednesday from their animation staff. In a new report from The Hollywood Reporter, the streaming giant is restructuring their company due to a declining number of subscribers that began last Spring. Netflix lost over 200,000 subscribers during the first quarter of 2022, which was followed by a tremendous loss of 970,000 subscribers in the second quarter of the year. There was a previous layoff of 70-plus employees in animation and multiple canceled projects that included Meghan Markle's Pearl, which made the animation side of the studio begin a restructuring.
