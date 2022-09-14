ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Southwest employee in Tampa pet sits fish for college passenger home for summer

By Daisy Ruth
WFLA
WFLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25jIWf_0hvTiPmR00

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Southwest employee at Tampa International Airport took care of a passenger’s beloved fish after the Tampa student learned she couldn’t take it on her flight when leaving for the summer.

Southwest Airlines posted on Facebook on Tuesday that Kira Rumfola learned she couldn’t take her fish, Theo, on the plane with her.

South Tampa cat café sees 23 adoptions in first month

“As a recent addition to Kira’s life, Theo is very special to her, having provided comfort and companionship as she adjusted to college life,” the post said.

A customer service agent, named Ismael, talked to Kira and her father about multiple options available.

When nothing worked out, Southwest said Ismael offered to take the fish home and care for it himself while Kira was home for the summer.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21jARY_0hvTiPmR00
    (Southern Airlines)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Nwaml_0hvTiPmR00
    (Kira Rumfola)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sOKRK_0hvTiPmR00
    (Kira Rumfola)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=106Cee_0hvTiPmR00
    (Kira Rumfola)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wFb7v_0hvTiPmR00
    (Kira Rumfola)

According to the post, Kira stayed in touch with Ismael and his fiancé, a fellow Southwest employee, all summer. The couple regularly sent Kira pictures of Theo. They even bought a brand new fishbowl.

When Kira returned to Tampa for her sophomore year of school, she met with the couple and reunited with Theo.

The couple let Kira know to reach out if she ever needed anything.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
Tampa, FL
Pets & Animals
Tampa, FL
Government
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Tampa, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Government
wild941.com

Is $50 Enough To Take A Girl On A Date In Tampa?

Today on my show we debated rather or not $50 Was enough to take a girl on a date in Tampa. I say it is, Kid Leoww says absolutely not. We took phone calls and the majority of people said no. We would like feedback on this. Do you know of a place where this is possible? I say you can go get some Publix subs and have a picnic. You know get creative. There was a girl who called in and said this was possible at Chili’s. What are your thoughts? Shout out to Creative Loafing! They put together a list of restaurants you can go to when you have $15 or less here in Tampa Bay. Below are the phone calls we took when we asked the question “Is $50 enough to take a girl on a date in Tampa?”
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fish#South Tampa#Home For Summer#College Life#Cat Caf#Southwest Airlines#Southern Airlines#Nexstar Media Inc
thatssotampa.com

Florida Cracker Fish Company opening in Carrollwood

Florida Cracker Kitchen is readying to open a new spot in the Carrollwood area that is set to be seafood centric. Brothers Blair and Ethan Hensley opened the very first Florida Cracker Kitchen back in 2012. The motto: “In Grits We Trust.” This joint mixes old school Florida flavor with fun country store vibes.
CARROLLWOOD, FL
Bay News 9

University of Tampa student shot after trying to get into other man's car

TAMPA, Fla. — A University of Tampa student was shot and killed early Saturday morning attempting to get into a man’s car, according to the Tampa Police Department. According to witnesses, the student was hanging out with friends on South Howard Avenue and had caught an Uber to his home near the 1000 block of W Arch St. just prior to the incident, police said.
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
WFLA

WFLA

94K+
Followers
20K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy