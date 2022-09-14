Editor’s note: This story first appeared on palabra, the digital news site by the National Association of Hispanic Journalists. Filmmaker Josee Molavi spent three months last year in Puerto Rico learning from those who identify with the taíno community and documenting the living history of the island. She returned this July to capture a pivotal chapter of that story. The result is her documentary “I Am the Land,” which is proudly featured here by palabra. The film explores the key intersections of modern science, environmental activism, and indigenous spiritual knowledge in the pursuit of climate justice. Reporting for this documentary was supported by the Pulitzer Center and the American University Center for Latin American & Latino Studies.

