Colorado State

Syracuse.com

NY Cannabis Insider’s week in legal weed for Sept. 17, 2022

We’re gearing up for NY Cannabis Insider’s half-day conference in Syracuse on Friday, and hope to see a lot of our readers from CNY and across the state. On Monday, reporter Tom Wanamaker wrote a story that asks whether NY’s medical marijuana operators will supply the state’s first adult-use dispensaries. The Office of Cannabis Management has awarded more than 200 conditional adult-use cultivation licenses to businesses that were previously part of NY’s hemp research program.
SYRACUSE, NY
Native islander uses ancestral wisdom to help return Puerto Rico to its indigenous roots

Editor’s note: This story first appeared on palabra, the digital news site by the National Association of Hispanic Journalists. Filmmaker Josee Molavi spent three months last year in Puerto Rico learning from those who identify with the taíno community and documenting the living history of the island. She returned this July to capture a pivotal chapter of that story. The result is her documentary “I Am the Land,” which is proudly featured here by palabra. The film explores the key intersections of modern science, environmental activism, and indigenous spiritual knowledge in the pursuit of climate justice. Reporting for this documentary was supported by the Pulitzer Center and the American University Center for Latin American & Latino Studies.
NY looks the other way at donated deer meat contaminated with lead (Your Letters)

For 21 years, the New York state Department of Environmental Conservation and New York state Department of Health have pushed a venison donation program, helping to feed and sustain the needy with deer donated by hunters. The program has been estimated to provide about 70,000 pounds of venison each year, most from gun-shot deer killed with lead ammunition. Lead is toxic in any amount, accumulates in the body and some is ground up in the donated venison. Venison from archery-killed deer contains no lead.
2 CNY schools earn 2022 Blue Ribbon honors

Syracuse, N.Y. -- New Hartford and Skaneateles have been named 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools by U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. The two are among 20 schools in New York state and 297 across the country so honored. The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or...
SKANEATELES, NY
What countries get the most exports from New York and what do we sell them?

New York’s neighbor to the north is the No. 1 destination for the state’s exports, according to a recent list from Stacker. The nation received over $21 billion in goods from New York in 2021, according to Stacker. Some of the big categories for exports included natural materials like precious stones and metals along with parts for boilers, machinery and nuclear reactors.
Mouse droppings in food at 1 of 4 failed restaurant inspections: 46 satisfactory; 5 corrected

Here are the food service inspections reported by the Onondaga County Health Department from Aug. 28 to Sept. 5:. Editor’s note: An earlier version of this article incorrectly reported an inspection report below for the No. 1 Kitchen restaruant was for the No. 1 Kitchen, 119 W. Seneca St., Manlius. The inspection report was for the No. 1 Kitchen on Nottingham Road in DeWitt. The incorrect information was provided by Onondaga County.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
Former CNY star, college All-American chosen to lead newly-merged girls lacrosse team

A former Central New York girls lacrosse star and four-time college All-American will lead a newly-merged high school team this spring. Lindsay Byrnes (Abbott) was approved by the LaFayette school board on Wednesday to be the next head coach of the Southern Hills girls lacrosse team. It will be made up of players from LaFayette, Tully, Onondaga and Fabius-Pompey because of low interest and turnout.
LAFAYETTE, NY
