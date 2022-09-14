ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Authorities: 12 people now believed harmed by tainted IV bags linked to Dallas doctor

DALLAS — A Dallas anesthesiologist told a colleague that hospital supervisors were trying to “crucify” him over an alleged medical mistake shortly before he allegedly injected nerve blocking agents and other drugs into patient IV bags at a local surgery center, resulting in at least one death and as many as 11 other cardiac emergencies, according to a criminal complaint unsealed Thursday.
DALLAS, TX
Richardson Anesthesiologist Arrested for Tampering with IV Bags Implicated in Another Doctor’s Death

Federal authorities have arrested Richardson anesthesiologist Dr. Raynaldo Ortiz Jr. on criminal charges of tampering with a consumer product causing death, and intentional drug adulteration. Ortiz most recently practiced at Baylor Scott & White Health Surgicare North Dallas, where several adverse events during routine procedures led the outpatient center to pause operations.
RICHARDSON, TX
10 Plano Residents Have Died From Overdose This Year

Collin County has a problem: drug overdoses are continuing to rise over the years, surpassing previous years. In 2021, 10 people in Plano died of drug overdoses. According to Fox 4, that number was already reached this month. There is speculation that this year’s number of deaths will likely increase. Ed Drain, Plano Police Chief announced a national program that maps overdoses is assisting the city in finding out what drugs in particular are killing people. In Plano and the rest of Collin County, heroin and fentanyl are to blame.
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
'I just wanted to see who he was': North Texas doctor accused of tampering with IV bags makes first court appearance since arrest

DALLAS — Dr. Raynaldo Ortiz made his first appearance in federal court Friday morning since he was arrested Wednesday. He's accused of tampering with IV bags at Baylor Scott & White Surgicare North Dallas which resulted in multiple patients suffering medical emergencies after undergoing routine surgeries and the death of a fellow anesthesiologist at the center who'd taken a bag home in June to treat her dehydration.
DALLAS, TX
Homicide on Terrell Street with an Arrest

On September 16, 2022, at approximately 3:40 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 3400 block of Terrell Street. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived they found Adrian Cole, 50, within the front doorway with multiple gunshot wounds. Dallas Fire Rescue responded and Cole died at the scene. Further investigation determined De Jairron Cooper, 22, shot and killed Cole.
DALLAS, TX
Arrest Made in Homicide on Preston Oaks Road

On September 16, 2022, at approximately 12:16 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 5800 block of Preston Oaks Road. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived, they found Derrick Thomas, 26, in the parking lot with a gunshot wound. Dallas Fire Rescue responded and transported the victim to a local hospital, where he died.
DALLAS, TX
New UT Southwestern Clinic to Assist Underserved Community

UT Southwestern has opened a new academic medical center serving the southern Dallas County region. Once the Sears building along Camp Wisdom Road in Dallas, the UT Southwestern Medical Center at Redbird offers services including primary care, mammography and advanced imaging, heart and cancer care, infusion therapy for the treatment of cancer, laboratory services and pharmacy services.
DALLAS, TX
Two Frisco high schoolers arrested after hitting, injuring student with disability, police say

FRISCO, Texas — Two North Texas high school students have been arrested after hitting and injuring another student, according to the Frisco Police Department. Officers took two Lone Star High School students into custody for injuring an individual with a disability, police say. On Wednesday around 2 p.m., Frisco Police were made aware of an assault that occurred at Lone Star High School on Tuesday.
FRISCO, TX
Shooting Outside Garland Sonic Leads to Lockouts at Several Schools

A shooting outside a fast-food restaurant in Garland prompted emergency responses at several Garland schools Thursday afternoon. Garland Police said they were called to a shooting on the 3300 block of Broadway Boulevard at about 3 p.m. where officers found a man with an apparent gunshot wound. The man was transported to an area hospital for treatment. His condition is not known.
GARLAND, TX
Collin County Man Dead Of Fentanyl Overdose

A Collin County man dies after being sold an illegal pill laced with fentanyl. Police found the 29-year-old man at his home in Princeton, which led to the arrest of an alleged drug dealer identified as Gabriel Aldo Fossatti. However, officers found more drugs at his home, including pills and mushrooms. Drug-related deaths have increased 571% in Collin County over the past three years.
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
Lone Star High School students accused of injuring disabled person

FRISCO (CBSDFW.COM) - Two Lone Star High School students were arrested for allegedly injuring a disabled person, according to Frisco police. Law enforcement officials said they were made aware of the alleged assault on Sept. 14, a day after it happened. Both juveniles were arrested without incident and charged with injury to a disabled individual. The offense is a 3rd degree felony punishable by two to ten years in jail. "The Frisco Police Department has made it clear that school safety is a priority. Criminal behavior will not be tolerated, and all persons involved will be held accountable," said Chief David Shilson. "Our department continues to work closely with Frisco ISD to maintain campus safety and protect all students and faculty."CBS 11 has reached out to the school district for more information. The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact the Frisco Police Department at (972) 292-6010. 
FRISCO, TX
