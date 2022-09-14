Read full article on original website
North Texas Doctor Arrested as Part of IV Bag Tampering InvestigationLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Hispanic Heritage Month at Central Market Is Underway in DFWNick ReynoldsDallas, TX
Cowboys Wrap Up Cowboy Classic SaturdayHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Cowgirls Sweep University of DallasHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
LGBTQ students find allies in the Christian Faith leadership.Matthew C. WoodruffTexas State
Authorities: 12 people now believed harmed by tainted IV bags linked to Dallas doctor
DALLAS — A Dallas anesthesiologist told a colleague that hospital supervisors were trying to “crucify” him over an alleged medical mistake shortly before he allegedly injected nerve blocking agents and other drugs into patient IV bags at a local surgery center, resulting in at least one death and as many as 11 other cardiac emergencies, according to a criminal complaint unsealed Thursday.
dmagazine.com
Richardson Anesthesiologist Arrested for Tampering with IV Bags Implicated in Another Doctor’s Death
Federal authorities have arrested Richardson anesthesiologist Dr. Raynaldo Ortiz Jr. on criminal charges of tampering with a consumer product causing death, and intentional drug adulteration. Ortiz most recently practiced at Baylor Scott & White Health Surgicare North Dallas, where several adverse events during routine procedures led the outpatient center to pause operations.
10 Plano Residents Have Died From Overdose This Year
Collin County has a problem: drug overdoses are continuing to rise over the years, surpassing previous years. In 2021, 10 people in Plano died of drug overdoses. According to Fox 4, that number was already reached this month. There is speculation that this year’s number of deaths will likely increase. Ed Drain, Plano Police Chief announced a national program that maps overdoses is assisting the city in finding out what drugs in particular are killing people. In Plano and the rest of Collin County, heroin and fentanyl are to blame.
Fentanyl busts and overdoses has local agencies working around the clock
DALLAS — The number of fentanyl-related drug cases has skyrocketed over the last 36 months. Collin, Cooke and Tarrant Counties all had significant developments in the fight to get the deadly substance off the streets. "With only two milligrams of fentanyl, that is a deadly dose for a non-opioid...
'I just wanted to see who he was': North Texas doctor accused of tampering with IV bags makes first court appearance since arrest
DALLAS — Dr. Raynaldo Ortiz made his first appearance in federal court Friday morning since he was arrested Wednesday. He's accused of tampering with IV bags at Baylor Scott & White Surgicare North Dallas which resulted in multiple patients suffering medical emergencies after undergoing routine surgeries and the death of a fellow anesthesiologist at the center who'd taken a bag home in June to treat her dehydration.
dpdbeat.com
Homicide on Terrell Street with an Arrest
On September 16, 2022, at approximately 3:40 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 3400 block of Terrell Street. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived they found Adrian Cole, 50, within the front doorway with multiple gunshot wounds. Dallas Fire Rescue responded and Cole died at the scene. Further investigation determined De Jairron Cooper, 22, shot and killed Cole.
VIDEO: Fort Worth authorities search for homicide suspect
Last Sunday at around 1:30 a.m., a fatal shooting was reported at the parking lot of a nightclub in the 3700 block of Mansfield Highway in Fort Worth, Texas, according to the Fort Worth Police Department.
fortworthreport.org
Fort Worth towing company accused of fraud sues state agency, wins contract in Arlington
A state agency ruled this week that local tow operator Beard’s Towing failed to operate with honesty, trustworthiness, and integrity. The same day, the city of Arlington approved a $150,000 three-year contract with the towing company. The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation issued a notice of alleged violation...
dpdbeat.com
Arrest Made in Homicide on Preston Oaks Road
On September 16, 2022, at approximately 12:16 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 5800 block of Preston Oaks Road. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived, they found Derrick Thomas, 26, in the parking lot with a gunshot wound. Dallas Fire Rescue responded and transported the victim to a local hospital, where he died.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
New UT Southwestern Clinic to Assist Underserved Community
UT Southwestern has opened a new academic medical center serving the southern Dallas County region. Once the Sears building along Camp Wisdom Road in Dallas, the UT Southwestern Medical Center at Redbird offers services including primary care, mammography and advanced imaging, heart and cancer care, infusion therapy for the treatment of cancer, laboratory services and pharmacy services.
Dallas police need help finding fatal hit-and-run suspect
An unknown driver allegedly fatally struck a victim who was on the sidewalk near 800 S. Denley Drive in Dallas, Texas, at around 1:37 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Dallas Police Department.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Man Accused in Fatal Crash Put Pillow Under Cyclist's Head Before Driving Away: Police
The driver accused of fatally striking a cyclist in Dallas on Sept. 11 talked with the victim and put a pillow under his head before driving away from the scene, according to police. In an arrest warrant affidavit obtained by NBC 5, Dallas Police said Kenneth Lloyd Conners was driving...
Fort Worth Police Department revives PSA warning students, parents on consequences of fake school threats
FORT WORTH, Texas — Parents of school-aged children are urged to watch a public service announcement being revived by the Fort Worth Police Department. The main message: to encourage conversation about the seriousness of school threats. Reviving the PSA couldn't come at a better time because just this week,...
Two Frisco high schoolers arrested after hitting, injuring student with disability, police say
FRISCO, Texas — Two North Texas high school students have been arrested after hitting and injuring another student, according to the Frisco Police Department. Officers took two Lone Star High School students into custody for injuring an individual with a disability, police say. On Wednesday around 2 p.m., Frisco Police were made aware of an assault that occurred at Lone Star High School on Tuesday.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Shooting Outside Garland Sonic Leads to Lockouts at Several Schools
A shooting outside a fast-food restaurant in Garland prompted emergency responses at several Garland schools Thursday afternoon. Garland Police said they were called to a shooting on the 3300 block of Broadway Boulevard at about 3 p.m. where officers found a man with an apparent gunshot wound. The man was transported to an area hospital for treatment. His condition is not known.
Two Frisco students arrested, accused of beating up a disabled person
Two students at Lone Star High School in Frisco are facing criminal charges. Police say both assaulted a disabled student at the school on Tuesday. The school’s resource officer identified the two suspects.
Blue Mound police chief abruptly resigns, accuses city of 'defunding' his department; mayor defends call, says every department in city faces cuts
BLUE MOUND, Texas — The chief of police in the Fort Worth suburb of Blue Mound abruptly resigned from his post on Thursday after claiming city leaders wanted to defund his department. During a public hearing on the proposed Blue Mound city budget this week, former police chief Dusty...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas ISD Police Chief Explains They Will Prosecute Anyone Caught Making False Emergency Calls
Lincoln High School in Dallas saw a large police presence converge on the school Tuesday. It happened because someone placed a call of an active shooter which turned out to be false. The Texas School Safety Center deals with key school safety initiatives and mandates. "It's common and so every...
easttexasradio.com
Collin County Man Dead Of Fentanyl Overdose
A Collin County man dies after being sold an illegal pill laced with fentanyl. Police found the 29-year-old man at his home in Princeton, which led to the arrest of an alleged drug dealer identified as Gabriel Aldo Fossatti. However, officers found more drugs at his home, including pills and mushrooms. Drug-related deaths have increased 571% in Collin County over the past three years.
Lone Star High School students accused of injuring disabled person
FRISCO (CBSDFW.COM) - Two Lone Star High School students were arrested for allegedly injuring a disabled person, according to Frisco police. Law enforcement officials said they were made aware of the alleged assault on Sept. 14, a day after it happened. Both juveniles were arrested without incident and charged with injury to a disabled individual. The offense is a 3rd degree felony punishable by two to ten years in jail. "The Frisco Police Department has made it clear that school safety is a priority. Criminal behavior will not be tolerated, and all persons involved will be held accountable," said Chief David Shilson. "Our department continues to work closely with Frisco ISD to maintain campus safety and protect all students and faculty."CBS 11 has reached out to the school district for more information. The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact the Frisco Police Department at (972) 292-6010.
