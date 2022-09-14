Read full article on original website
Futurity
Algorithm decodes what dog brains see
Researchers have decoded visual images from a dog’s brain. The work offers a first look at how the canine mind reconstructs what it sees. The results suggest that dogs are more attuned to actions in their environment rather than to who or what is doing the action. The researchers...
msn.com
New tech innovations offer solutions for dangerous falls by older adults
Many Baby Boomers are enjoying longer lives through healthier lifestyle choices and better treatments for age-related diseases like Alzheimer’s and heart disease, but falling is a far-too-common but potentially life-threatening experience for adults over 65. According to the CDC, one in three people over 65 will fall—leading to more than 800,000 hospitalizations for head and hip injuries and nearly 3 million emergency department visits each year in the U.S.
