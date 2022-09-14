Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nashville Education Foundation Announces New Members of Hall of FameAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Opryland brings back ICE! attractionJake WellsTennessee State
Free Things to do in Nashville, Tennessee Labor Day Weekend 2022Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
A Tennessee Mother Disappeared In 2016 Still Searching For Her Missing Daughter Who Vanished In 1999The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNashville, TN
Nashville Scene Best of Nashville 2022 Voting is Open Through September 6thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Related
thunder1320.com
Raiders win slugfest with defending region champ Blue Devils
The Raiders stood in the center of the ring and went blow for blow with the defending Region 3-6A champions at Carden-Jarrell Field Friday night. With 50 seconds left, the Raiders finally delivered the knockout. After trailing from the opening kickoff, Coffee County scored 13 points in the final 8...
williamsonhomepage.com
Recruiting roundup: Ravenwood's Grundler signs with Michigan State, Nolensville's Smith headed to WKU
Early fall has brought more decisions from local athletes about where they will play at the next level. Let's take a look at some of the other latest signings from Williamson County and Nashville-area student-athletes. All rankings are from 247Sports composite rankings. Football. Overton senior wide receiver Delanie Majors, a...
franklinis.com
Franklin’s Upcoming Festival, Fall Activities & Events
Franklin’s Upcoming Festival, Fall Activities & Events. Entertainment, Events, Family & Kids, Franklin TN, Out & About, Visit. Changing leaves. Cooler weather. Hot coffee. No matter where you go, there are hints of fall everywhere as stores begin to bring in fall flavors and fun decor. And if you’re like us, you’re already searching for ways to fill your free time and enjoy the best that fall in Franklin and surrounding areas have to offer. Whether you’re looking for things to do alone, with friends, or with your whole family, the city has something everyone can enjoy. Here are some festivals, activities, and events you should consider:
williamsonhomepage.com
Vanderbilt men's hoops inks top-150 recruit Lang
Vanderbilt men's basketball and head coach Jerry Stackhouse have added another impressive piece to their 2023 class with the signing of three-star center Carter Lang this week. The 6-9, 220-pound Lang is the third-best player in Virginia, the 23rd-best center in the nation, and the 159th-ranked player overall for his...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS Sports
Watch Middle Tenn. vs. Tennessee State: TV channel, live stream info, start time
Tennessee State @ Middle Tenn. Current Records: Tennessee State 0-2; Middle Tenn. 1-1 The Tennessee State Tigers fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game Saturday as the odds are decidedly against them. They will head out on the road to face off against the Middle Tenn. Blue Raiders at 7 p.m. ET at Johnny (Red) Floyd Stadium. Tennessee State will be seeking to avenge the 45-26 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Sept. 7 of 2019.
wgnsradio.com
Seniors Slip Into the 25th Anniversary of AdamsPlace in Murfreesboro
(MURFREESBORO, TN) AdamsPlace in Murfreesboro celebrated their 25th anniversary on Friday. From grilled hamburgers to a water-slide, the event was enjoyed by everyone. AdamsPlace Executive Director Terri Deal stated... The age range of those who enjoyed the slip n' slide may surprise you... Those who tried it, really enjoyed the...
Why are evergreen trees dying in Middle Tennessee?
You may have noticed this — evergreen trees in people's yards dying. Sometimes while right next to ones that are green and alive.
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols offensive lineman dismissed from team
A recent addition to the Tennessee Vols football program was reportedly dismissed from the team this week. Offensive lineman Savion Herring, a three-star junior college transfer who joined the team over the summer, was arrested this week for domestic assault. According to the police report, Herring was seen on video...
RELATED PEOPLE
23-Year-Old Haley Allen Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Rutherford County (Rutherford County, TN)
According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Friday morning in Rutherford County. The officials reported that 23-year-old Haley Allen was [..]
WSMV
Fight at Nashville high school forces lockdown
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - McGavock High School was placed on a temporary lockdown Friday morning after a fight broke out between students. Metro Nashville Public Schools spokesman Sean Braisted said one of the students involved in the fight used pepper spray, forcing the school to be placed on lockdown. The...
atozsports.com
WATCH: Former Vols baseball star pitches untouchable inning in minor league game
For the Tennessee Vols, Ben Joyce was considered one of the best relievers in college baseball. His unreal velocity and impressive off-speed were marvels around the country. Now, he’s in the minor leagues. After being drafted by the Los Angeles Angels, Joyce has been performing well. His control has...
Lockdown lifted at McGavock High School after fight
A school-wide lockdown has been lifted at McGavock High School in Nashville Friday morning after pepper spray was deployed inside the school building.
IN THIS ARTICLE
These TN counties reported the most DUI arrests
Tennessee saw a total of 18,757 DUI arrests in 2021 — a 3.03% increase from 2020, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI).
$50,000 Powerball Double Play Winner in Gallatin
GALLATIN — A lucky Powerball player in Gallatin won $50,000 from the drawing held last night, Sept. 14, 2022, thanks to their use of the Double Play feature. In the Double Play drawing – held after the Powerball drawing – last night’s winner matched four out of five balls and the Double Play Powerball.
1 killed in Cheatham County crash
One person was killed in a crash in Cheatham County Saturday afternoon.
williamsonhomepage.com
Brentwood's Murmurs at the Mansion returns in October
The Brentwood Historic Commission and Southern Innovative Paranormal will host two nights of paranormal investigations at Ravenswood Mansion on October 25 and 26 with the return of Murmurs at the Mansion. The two-and-a-half hour mansion tour will see attendees learn about history with the help of tales from the past...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Nashville Scene
Two New Restaurant Projects Announced for Charlotte Avenue
As the Nations, Sylvan Park and Sylvan Heights neighborhoods continue to sprout new residential options, two teams of hospitality professionals have announced upcoming restaurant projects to keep up with the growth of the area. The first will be an all-day cafe with a more formal reservation dinner brought to you by some veterans of the M Street group of restaurants, and the second is the latest project from a third-generation hospitality pro who aims to open a gastropub in a space that once housed one of Nashville’s oldest groceries.
Nashville Scene
Fall Guide 2022: Festivals and Markets
Sept. 16-17: Nashville Cocktail Festival, Centennial Park, 2500 West End Ave., northwest corner. Sept. 17: Nashville Food Faire, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at OneC1ty, 8 City Blvd. Sept. 17: Be Good Market for Abortion Care Tennessee, 3-9 p.m. at Hearts Nashville, 914 Gallatin Ave. Sept. 24: Fall Goddess Craft Market, 10...
williamsonhomepage.com
Men charged in Nashville home burglaries suspected in string of Brentwood break-ins
The Metro Nashville Police Department arrested four men on Wednesday for allegedly burglarizing a home where more than $200,000 in jewelry and cash was stolen. Those four men are currently being investigated for a series of similar burglaries in Brentwood. MNPD identified the men in a news release as Danhrl...
Comments / 0