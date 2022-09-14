ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brentwood, TN

thunder1320.com

Raiders win slugfest with defending region champ Blue Devils

The Raiders stood in the center of the ring and went blow for blow with the defending Region 3-6A champions at Carden-Jarrell Field Friday night. With 50 seconds left, the Raiders finally delivered the knockout. After trailing from the opening kickoff, Coffee County scored 13 points in the final 8...
LEBANON, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Recruiting roundup: Ravenwood's Grundler signs with Michigan State, Nolensville's Smith headed to WKU

Early fall has brought more decisions from local athletes about where they will play at the next level. Let's take a look at some of the other latest signings from Williamson County and Nashville-area student-athletes. All rankings are from 247Sports composite rankings. Football. Overton senior wide receiver Delanie Majors, a...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
franklinis.com

Franklin’s Upcoming Festival, Fall Activities & Events

Franklin’s Upcoming Festival, Fall Activities & Events. Entertainment, Events, Family & Kids, Franklin TN, Out & About, Visit. Changing leaves. Cooler weather. Hot coffee. No matter where you go, there are hints of fall everywhere as stores begin to bring in fall flavors and fun decor. And if you’re like us, you’re already searching for ways to fill your free time and enjoy the best that fall in Franklin and surrounding areas have to offer. Whether you’re looking for things to do alone, with friends, or with your whole family, the city has something everyone can enjoy. Here are some festivals, activities, and events you should consider:
FRANKLIN, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Vanderbilt men's hoops inks top-150 recruit Lang

Vanderbilt men's basketball and head coach Jerry Stackhouse have added another impressive piece to their 2023 class with the signing of three-star center Carter Lang this week. The 6-9, 220-pound Lang is the third-best player in Virginia, the 23rd-best center in the nation, and the 159th-ranked player overall for his...
NASHVILLE, TN
CBS Sports

Watch Middle Tenn. vs. Tennessee State: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Tennessee State @ Middle Tenn. Current Records: Tennessee State 0-2; Middle Tenn. 1-1 The Tennessee State Tigers fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game Saturday as the odds are decidedly against them. They will head out on the road to face off against the Middle Tenn. Blue Raiders at 7 p.m. ET at Johnny (Red) Floyd Stadium. Tennessee State will be seeking to avenge the 45-26 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Sept. 7 of 2019.
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Seniors Slip Into the 25th Anniversary of AdamsPlace in Murfreesboro

(MURFREESBORO, TN) AdamsPlace in Murfreesboro celebrated their 25th anniversary on Friday. From grilled hamburgers to a water-slide, the event was enjoyed by everyone. AdamsPlace Executive Director Terri Deal stated... The age range of those who enjoyed the slip n' slide may surprise you... Those who tried it, really enjoyed the...
MURFREESBORO, TN
atozsports.com

Tennessee Vols offensive lineman dismissed from team

A recent addition to the Tennessee Vols football program was reportedly dismissed from the team this week. Offensive lineman Savion Herring, a three-star junior college transfer who joined the team over the summer, was arrested this week for domestic assault. According to the police report, Herring was seen on video...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Fight at Nashville high school forces lockdown

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - McGavock High School was placed on a temporary lockdown Friday morning after a fight broke out between students. Metro Nashville Public Schools spokesman Sean Braisted said one of the students involved in the fight used pepper spray, forcing the school to be placed on lockdown. The...
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

$50,000 Powerball Double Play Winner in Gallatin

GALLATIN — A lucky Powerball player in Gallatin won $50,000 from the drawing held last night, Sept. 14, 2022, thanks to their use of the Double Play feature. In the Double Play drawing – held after the Powerball drawing – last night’s winner matched four out of five balls and the Double Play Powerball.
GALLATIN, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Brentwood's Murmurs at the Mansion returns in October

The Brentwood Historic Commission and Southern Innovative Paranormal will host two nights of paranormal investigations at Ravenswood Mansion on October 25 and 26 with the return of Murmurs at the Mansion. The two-and-a-half hour mansion tour will see attendees learn about history with the help of tales from the past...
BRENTWOOD, TN
Nashville Scene

Two New Restaurant Projects Announced for Charlotte Avenue

As the Nations, Sylvan Park and Sylvan Heights neighborhoods continue to sprout new residential options, two teams of hospitality professionals have announced upcoming restaurant projects to keep up with the growth of the area. The first will be an all-day cafe with a more formal reservation dinner brought to you by some veterans of the M Street group of restaurants, and the second is the latest project from a third-generation hospitality pro who aims to open a gastropub in a space that once housed one of Nashville’s oldest groceries.
NASHVILLE, TN
Nashville Scene

Fall Guide 2022: Festivals and Markets

Sept. 16-17: Nashville Cocktail Festival, Centennial Park, 2500 West End Ave., northwest corner. Sept. 17: Nashville Food Faire, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at OneC1ty, 8 City Blvd. Sept. 17: Be Good Market for Abortion Care Tennessee, 3-9 p.m. at Hearts Nashville, 914 Gallatin Ave. Sept. 24: Fall Goddess Craft Market, 10...
NASHVILLE, TN

