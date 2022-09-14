Read full article on original website
Related
orangeobserver.com
District 1 Commissioner hosting Buena Vista Cay community meeting
County staff and property owners will be discussing development plans for a parcel of land off Apopka-Vineland Road. District 1 Commissioner Nicole Wilson will host a community meeting to discuss the Buena Vista Cay Planned Development next week. County staff and property owners will discuss the development plans and answer...
orangeobserver.com
Windermere passes boathouse resolution
The town of Windermere approved unanimously a resolution to officially authorize the town attorney to proceed with a lawsuit filed against occupants of the boathouses at the Wednesday, Sept. 7, Town Council meeting. THE RESOLUTION. Whereas, the Town of Windermere was the landlord under five lease agreements, dated March 1,...
orangeobserver.com
Windermere approves tentative budget, millage rate
The town of Windermere discussed its tentative budget for Fiscal Year 2022-23 at a budget hearing Wednesday, Sept. 7. Town Council members voted to set the tentative budget of $10,411,209 proposed during an Aug. 3 budget workshop. The tentative millage rate was voted to remain at 3.7425, the same since 2018-19 and the lowest in Orange County.
orangeobserver.com
Foundation Academy, TFA, Horizon, Ocoee all win
Dr. Phillips (0-3) WHAT: The game was rescheduled due to weather conditions. It will take place Monday, Sept. 19, at Dr. Phillips High School. UP NEXT: The Lions will host Orlando Christian Prep Friday, Sept. 23. Horizon (4-0), 22. Poinciana (2-2), 6. The Hawks will host Lake Buena Vista Friday,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
orangeobserver.com
Windermere Wolverines to host Dr. Phillips Panthers tonight
The Wolverines are looking forward to getting some play time at their home football field against the Panthers. We are excited for today’s games. Our Game of the Week is Windermere High School vs. Dr. Phillips High School, so expect to see us there. Here's a list of all...
Comments / 0