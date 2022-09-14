Read full article on original website
Who Is Playing, Who Is Out for Ravens-Dolphins in Week 2
The Ravens have some good news at cornerback for the Week 2 game against the Miami Dolphins.
Dominant Defensive Effort Lifts LSU Over Mississippi State
Freshman linebacker Harold Perkins shows out, Jay Ward has career night
Saints RB Alvin Kamara Inactive for Week 2 vs. Buccaneers
Both teams will be short-handed on offense when they take the field Sunday.
Lions' D'Andre Swift active, Jonah Jackson, Amani Oruwariye out vs. Commanders
He won't have many of his usual linemen to run behind, but D'Andre Swift will play for the Detroit Lions today against the Washington Commanders. Swift is active after missing most of practice this week with a sprained ankle he suffered in the first half of last week's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles....
