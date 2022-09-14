Read full article on original website
Daniel Dye - Bristol Recap
Primary Sponsors: Champion Container, Heise LED Lighting. - Daniel made his second career ARCA Menards Series start on Thursday night at Bristol Motor Speedway in the Bush's Beans 200. - DD started the Champion Container, Heise LED Lighting No. 43 Chevrolet from sixth and battled in the top-five for most...
RCR NXS Post Race Report: Bristol
Accident Ends Strong Run by Sheldon Creed, Whelen Team at Bristol Motor Speedway. “I feel like we gave it a heck of a run the last few weeks. We started running top five, getting faster and almost won at Darlington Raceway. I thought the guys on the Whelen team did really well with adjustments after practice and qualifying today wt a Bristol Motor Speedway and they were getting me in the game. I was trying to hang in there and go as long as I could for the start of Stage 3. I was on older tires but had the top rolling pretty good. I was just in the wrong place at the wrong time. The No. 9 got the No. 54 and then he got into me. Everyone at RCR and ECR have worked hard this season and they put so much effort into it. I’m proud of them.”
RCR Event Preview - Bristol
Richard Childress Racing at Bristol Motor Speedway ... In 181 NASCAR Cup Series starts on the pavement at Bristol Motor Speedway, Richard Childress Racing has scored nine wins, seven by Dale Earnhardt (both races in 1985 and 1987, plus victories in 1988, 1994 and 1999) plus Kevin Harvick (2005) and Jeff Burton (2008). The organization has also racked up 35 top-five and 71 top-10 finishes.
ARCA East: Sammy Smith Triple-Dips at Bristol Motor Speedway Featured
Sammy Smith triple-dipped Thursday night at Bristol Motor Speedway in the ARCA Menards Series and ARCA Menards Series East combination race at the 0.533-mile oval. First, he won the race. Second, he claimed the Sioux Chief Showndown title. And third, claimed the 2023 ARCA Menards Series East championship. The driver of the No. 18 Toyota finished the year winning five of the seven races on the East series calendar and earning seven top five and top 10 finishes.
Down N Dirty Outdoors Partners with Live Fast Motorsports
Live Fast Motorsports (LFM) and Down N Dirty Outdoors announced today their partnership for the NASCAR Cup Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway on Sept. 17, 2022. Down N Dirty Outdoors is owned and operated by a band of brothers who Bleed Black. We all came together in the early 2000’s to be the premier game call company for hunters just like us who had the “sickness”. We all grew up hunting public ground and we learned very early that we had to stand out to be successful. Here at DND we pride ourselves in waking up an hour earlier, walking that extra mile, and setting ourselves apart from “average”. We do whatever it takes to reach the summit. Our calls are designed to be the most realistic game calls on the market to aid in accomplishing that very task. This go round is for All the OG’s who were ever so faithful and continue to this day to Bleed Black! This is who we are. This is Down N Dirty Outdoors!
Motorcraft/Quick Lane Team Prepping for Bristol Night Race
Harrison Burton and the No. 21 Motorcraft/Quick Lane team are headed into Saturday’s Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway not exactly sure how the race will play out other than it is expected to be a crowd pleaser. The 500-lap race will be the first Cup...
Transcript: Chris Buescher - Frontstretch Interview - Bristol
Q. It's been five years and two months, Chris, since Roush Fenway Keselowski won a race. What does it mean to bring them back to Victory Lane?. CHRIS BUESCHER: This is so great. This team does such a great job. Q. Scott Graves, the man who made the call for...
Kraus Wins Pole, Leads Laps, Finishes 6th At Bristol
Derek Kraus ran one of his best races of the season on the high banks of Bristol Motor Speedway on Thursday night – winning the pole, leading laps and grabbing a sixth-place finish in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics. The driver of...
John Hunter Nemechek Finishes 12th in Round of 8 Opener at Bristol
With just a few minutes remaining in Thursday afternoon’s practice session, John Hunter Nemechek suffered a flat right front tire, sending his Tundra TRD Pro into the outside wall. The damage was significant enough to force the No. 4 team to go to a backup truck and start the UNOH 200 from the rear.
Purdy's Top-10 Run at Bristol Ends with 30th-Place Result
Chase Purdy ran inside the top-10 for a significant portion of Thursday night’s UNOH 200 at Bristol Motor Speedway (BMS) before sustaining severe damage on the race’s final restart which relegated him to a 30th-place finish. The driver of the No. 61 Gunma Toyopet Toyota Tundra TRD Pro remains 16th in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series point standings with three races remaining.
CWTS: Derek Kraus on pole for tonight’s UNOH 200 at Bristol Motor Speedway
Derek Kraus would post a time of 15.276 at 125.609 mph to start on the pole for tonight’s UNOH 200 from Bristol in what would be his fourth career series pole. Joining him on the outside row would be Chandler Smith with a time of 15.279 at 125.584. Friesen,...
Comeback Effort Nets Ankrum 11th-Place Finish at Bristol
Tyler Ankrum turned in a workman-like effort in his fourth start at Bristol Motor Speedway (BMS) and secured an 11th-place result on Friday night. The driver of the No. 16 LiUNA! Toyota Tundra TRD Pro was a mainstay inside the top-10 for the majority of the 200-lap event as he battled back after suffering significant damage in the early laps.
Nascar Cup Series Playoff Cutoff Race at Bristol Motor Speedway Presented in Primetime This Saturday at 7:30 P.M. ET on USA Network
The first cutoff race of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs will be presented this Saturday from Bristol Motor Speedway in Tennessee in primetime at 7:30 p.m. ET on USA Network. Four Playoff drivers will be eliminated ahead of the Round of 12 beginning at Texas Motor Speedway next weekend.
