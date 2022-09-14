ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moulton, AL

WAAY-TV

33-year-old man dead following Limestone County crash

An Elkmont man has died following a crash in Limestone County. ALEA says 33-year-old Edgar Vega was fatally injured when the truck he was driving went off the road and struck a tree. The single-vehicle crash happened just before 3 o'clock Saturday afternoon, on Harvest Road, approximately three miles north...
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Athens Police: Man shot while riding his motorcycle

A 32-year-old man says he was shot in his side while riding on his motorcycle in Athens, according to the Athens Police Department. Officers were called to the area of Plainview Circle and Pruitt Street around 4:00 Saturday afternoon. The man was taken, by ambulance, to the hospital where he...
ATHENS, AL
WAAY-TV

TIMELINE: Elkmont teen accused of fatally shooting family at 14 years old

On Sept. 2, 2019, the Limestone County Sheriff's Office received a report about a shooting on Ridge Road in Elkmont. When deputies arrived, they found 14-year-old Mason Sisk outside the home. Inside were his 38-year-old father, John Wayne Sisk; 35-year-old stepmother, Mary Sisk; 6-year-old brother, Kane; 5-year-old sister Aurora, also known as "Rorrie"; and 6-month-old brother, Colson.
ELKMONT, AL
#Suv#Traffic Accident#Chevrolet#Moulton Police#Lawrence Medical Center#Children S Hospital
cullmantribune.com

Arrests and incidents reported Sept. 16

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported September 16, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. . unlawful possession and receiving controlled substance. possession of drug paraphernalia. McClung, Brandon C; 39. disorderly conduct. resisting arrest. Miller, Holli D; 28. unlawful possession and receiving controlled substance. possession...
CULLMAN, AL
WAFF

Multiple people injured in crash on County Line Road

Court of Appeals denies former Limestone Co. Sheriff’s request for judge dismissal. Court of Appeals denies former Limestone Co. Sheriff’s request for judge dismissal. Day 4: Jurors expect long, thorough witness testimonies on Thursday. Updated: 3 hours ago. Day 4: Jurors expect long, thorough witness testimonies on Thursday.
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Cemetery vandalism investigation in Winston Co.

WINSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Winston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating theft and vandalism they say happened at the Winston Memorial Cemetery in Haleyville. The Sheriff’s Office says a grave marker was vandalized and American flags around the grave were destroyed. If you have any information about...
WINSTON COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Cullman man killed in tractor wreck

CULLMAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Cullman County man was killed Wednesday after a tractor rolled over on him. According to the Cullman County Coroner, the incident occurred in the Logan community. More details will be added when they become available.
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Leighton man charged with assault after cast iron skillet lid attack

A Leighton man is in the Colbert County Jail after investigators say he attacked a man with a cast iron skillet lid. According to online court records filed by investigators, 39-year-old Bryan Dewayne Hankins was arrested Tuesday after allegedly hitting a man in the head and hand with a cast iron skillet lid multiple times.
LEIGHTON, AL
wvtm13.com

Empire woman charged with murder in Blount County

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. — A woman has been charged in the death of a Warrior man. Blount County Sheriff Mark Moon said Deanna Jones, 38, of Empire, was arrested Tuesday and is facing a murder charge in the death of Devon Durante, 25. Sheriff Moon told WVTM 13 News...
BLOUNT COUNTY, AL

