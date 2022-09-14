ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

WKYC

Several Northeast Ohio counties remain at CDC's high community level for COVID-19; Cuyahoga still medium as others drop

CLEVELAND — This past week, the state of Ohio saw its lowest COVID-19 caseload in more than two months, and the CDC is taking notice of the improvement. Several counties went from being listed as having "high" community spread of the coronavirus seven days ago to now "medium" spread, including six here in Northeast Ohio. This means health experts no longer recommend wearing face masks for residents of those areas while in indoor public spaces.
ideastream.org

Morning Headlines: FirstEnergy CEO abruptly announces retirement ... and more

Here are your morning headlines for Friday, Sept. 16:. FirstEnergy CEO abruptly announces retirement after less than 2 years on the job. Northeast Ohio schools show some recovery from pandemic in annual state report cards. Cleveland State president recommends name change for Marshall College of Law. Cleveland Metroparks seeks property...
ideastream.org

Northeast Ohio schools show some recovery from pandemic in annual state report cards

Schools across Northeast Ohio are seeing improved marks on key indicators of academic performance as pandemic-related school closures recede into the past, according to the Ohio Department of Education’s new report cards released Thursday. The two biggest districts in the region, Cleveland and Akron, both saw improvements in spring...
Cleveland.com

Deer tagged in South Euclid roam far and wide; third culling season to take place

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio -- It appears that deer roam a lot farther than previously thought. During Monday’s (Sept. 12) City Council meeting, during which council unanimously approved legislation to continue for a third year the city’s culling program in association with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Mayor Georgine Welo said that tagged deer have been found in locations far from South Euclid.
