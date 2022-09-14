Read full article on original website
Lima News
At 100 and recognized as the world’s oldest practicing physician, this Cleveland doctor is still going strong
CLEVELAND — By almost any standard, Dr. Howard Tucker has led an extraordinary life. To call him accomplished is an understatement. To say he has experienced a multitude of adventures doesn’t begin to tell the whole story. The neurologist and WWII Navy veteran has been practicing medicine since...
'This is my life. This is my career': Hundreds of St. Vincent Charity Medical Center employees in search of new jobs after transformation announcement
CLEVELAND — With Wednesday's news of St. Vincent Charity Medical Center’s transformation, hundreds of employees are now in search of a new job. The hospital announced Wednesday it will dissolve impatient care and acute care in mid-November and shift to ambulatory care only. In a walk just across...
St. Vincent Charity Medical Center to no longer offer inpatient care
The Sisters of Charity Health System and St. Vincent Charity Medical Center announced changes for the St. Vincent Charity Health Campus Wednesday.
What's happening at St. Vincent is part of a nationwide trend for hospitals
When St. Vincent Charity Medical Center announced its shift in services Wednesday, it cited several financial factors. Turns out, it’s not alone.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland man receives water bill over $2K for home he says has no water access
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Michael Payne and his brother bought a house on Maud Avenue in Cleveland five years ago. They were hoping to flip it and make a profit, but there’s an outstanding water bill that is keeping them from moving forward. According to bill from the Cleveland...
University Hospitals needs to reopen its Bedford facility
The quick closing to University Hospital’s Bedford facility shook up not just Bedford but all the surrounding cities. Marymount and Ahuja are not close in an emergency. Plus, taking our ambulances far out of our city for long periods of time is detrimental to those who need help the most.
Parma’s Donna Smallwood Senior Center offers living communities tour
PARMA, Ohio -- When it comes to senior living, everyone agrees that aging in their own home is the goal. However, there often comes a time when that’s no longer an option due to failing health. That’s why the Donna Smallwood Senior Center has announced an inaugural effort to...
Several Northeast Ohio counties remain at CDC's high community level for COVID-19; Cuyahoga still medium as others drop
CLEVELAND — This past week, the state of Ohio saw its lowest COVID-19 caseload in more than two months, and the CDC is taking notice of the improvement. Several counties went from being listed as having "high" community spread of the coronavirus seven days ago to now "medium" spread, including six here in Northeast Ohio. This means health experts no longer recommend wearing face masks for residents of those areas while in indoor public spaces.
Condominium fire leaves multiple people homeless in Lakewood
Multiple fire and emergency crews assisting the apartment complex Saturday morning tell News Five the smoke came from the back of the building facing Victoria Avenue.
ideastream.org
Morning Headlines: FirstEnergy CEO abruptly announces retirement ... and more
Here are your morning headlines for Friday, Sept. 16:. FirstEnergy CEO abruptly announces retirement after less than 2 years on the job. Northeast Ohio schools show some recovery from pandemic in annual state report cards. Cleveland State president recommends name change for Marshall College of Law. Cleveland Metroparks seeks property...
ideastream.org
Northeast Ohio schools show some recovery from pandemic in annual state report cards
Schools across Northeast Ohio are seeing improved marks on key indicators of academic performance as pandemic-related school closures recede into the past, according to the Ohio Department of Education’s new report cards released Thursday. The two biggest districts in the region, Cleveland and Akron, both saw improvements in spring...
Deer tagged in South Euclid roam far and wide; third culling season to take place
SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio -- It appears that deer roam a lot farther than previously thought. During Monday’s (Sept. 12) City Council meeting, during which council unanimously approved legislation to continue for a third year the city’s culling program in association with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Mayor Georgine Welo said that tagged deer have been found in locations far from South Euclid.
Richmond Heights sells former Borally property; could reopen as party center late this year
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- After 10 years of sitting vacant, the Borally party center buildings may soon be back in the celebration business. It was announced this week that the city had sold the blighted buildings -- which last hosted a party in 2012 -- for $250,000 to buyers Another Place LLC, who will seek to reopen the buildings as party centers.
Fire causes $200,000 in damage to Elyria home
Elyria fire officials say a home suffered heavy damage after flames broke out Thursday night.
Geauga County judge finds Cleveland attorney in contempt of court over disclosures in UH fertility case
CHARDON, Ohio — A Geauga County judge on Thursday found a Cleveland attorney in contempt of court for defying a judge’s order to shield certain information from the public in a case involving the University Hospitals fertility clinic. Geauga County Common Pleas Judge Carolyn Paschke ordered attorney Subodh...
ideastream.org
'We can lift up as we climb': Akron Honey expands its business and engagement with community
It doesn’t take a lot of space to have a big impact on your community. That’s the ethos of Akron Honey, a small business started in a vacant lot that’s been producing honey in the city since 2013. Last month, they made a significant investment in their hometown.
Black community must stop blindly voting for one party and choose a county executive who delivers on promises: Chardonnay Graham
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- One of my favorite philosophers, Plato, said, “One of the penalties for refusing to participate in politics is that you end up being governed by your inferiors.”. Cleveland is facing another big election for the health and wealth of its future. The race for a new...
Forrest Hills community strives to save Rockefeller styled home in neighborhood
The Cottage in Cleveland Heights was the sales office for John D. Rockefeller, but its foundation is sinking. Now, the neighborhood is banding together to save it.
Cleveland Scene
The Most-Anticipated New Restaurants Coming to Cleveland This Fall and Beyond
There's a whole lot to look forward to later this year and a bit beyond in the Greater Cleveland restaurant scene. Scene dining editor Doug Trattner has all the details on what's opening, expanding and arriving to make this year even tastier than it's already been. Here's what's on tap.
24 suburban Cuyahoga County restaurants with the most food inspection violations in 2021-2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Here are the suburban Cuyahoga County restaurants and retailers cited for the most food inspection violations during the 2021-2022 inspection year ending Feb. 28, according to state records. The inspections were conducted by the Cuyahoga County health department, which is responsible for the entire county with the...
