Deputies ID box truck driver killed in Hanover crash
Deputies have released the name of the 31-year-old man killed after the box truck he was driving crashed in Hanover County Thursday.
Man in hospital after shooting on Belle Isle, Richmond Police investigating
A man who is currently in the hospital after a recent shooting at Belle Isle has had his injuries reclassified, according to Richmond Police.
cbs19news
Police investigating homicide in Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred early Saturday morning. According to police, the incident occurred around 3 a.m. on the 300 block of Third Street NE. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Charlottesville Police Department at...
fredericksburg.today
Spotsylvania man faces charges in Dahlgren robbery
The King George Sheriff’s Office has charged a Spotsylvania man for an armed robbery late last month at a King George business.30-year-old Jeremy Richard is charged with robbery, grand larceny and using a firearm in the commission of a felony. The charges are from an Aug. 30 robbery at the Gateway Tobacco Hut and Vape in the Dahlgren area.
NBC12
‘Stop Killing our Kids’: March honors 15-year-old killed in crossfire, demanding change
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -The Richmond community continues to mourn a local Armstrong High School student’s death and fight to make changes by holding a march and rally to stop gun violence. This march follows the tragic death of 15-year-old Tynashia “Nae” Humphrey, who was shot and killed while simply...
Richmond police investigating two shootings on 1st Ave in one night
Richmond Police Department is investigating two shootings that occurred on the same street, just hours apart.
Student facing charges for throwing water bottles from Stafford Co. school bus, hitting another causing damage
STAFFORD, Va. — A student could be facing charges for allegedly throwing water bottles from a Stafford County School bus and damaging a passing school bus, according to deputies with the Stafford County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to Poplar Road, off of Highway 17, on Wednesday around 4:39 p.m....
NBC12
‘It was just unbelievable’: Neighbors react to string of shootings in Richmond, Henrico
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A string of gun violence in Central Virginia has left Shirley Chambers on edge. “It was just unbelievable,” Chambers said. Chambers, who lives along South Ivy Avenue in Highland Springs, was inside her home Thursday afternoon when she heard at least 20 gunshots ring out.
WRIC TV
Man injured after multiple gunshots reported in Highland Springs
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One man is in the hospital in critical condition after multiple gunshots were reported in the Highland Springs area of eastern Henrico on Thursday afternoon. At approximately 3:29 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15, first responders received reports of multiple gunshots on S. Ivy Avenue,...
Man, girl arrested in robbery of 73-year-old in Virginia
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said officers arrested a man and a 17-year-old girl in connection to the robbery of a 73-year-old man that took place in Woodbridge Tuesday afternoon. Investigators said the girl came up behind the 73-year-old in Marumsco Plaza, located at 13989 Richmond Hwy. and put her hand […]
NBC12
Man critically injured in Highland Springs shooting
HIGHLAND SPRINGS, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police are investigating a shooting that left a man critically injured. Officers were called to South Ivy Avenue in Highland Springs just before 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 15. At the scene, police found a man outside a home with gunshot wounds. He was taken...
NBC12
Man dies in single-vehicle crash in Hanover
HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - A 31-year-old man died Thursday in a single-vehicle crash in Hanover County. The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2004 Freightliner, driven by Brady M. Price of Manakin Sabot, was traveling eastbound on Rural Point Road when it ran off the westbound shoulder of the roadway and came to rest on its side.
WUSA
Police: Woman arrested after calling police following argument with 11-year-old
WOODBRIDGE, Va. — Police have arrested a woman who called 911 after a fight with an 11-year-old family member. That woman is now facing strangulation charges. According to a report from the Prince William County Police Department, the incident unfolded at the Bayvue Apartments in the 1400 block of Bayside Ave. in Woodbridge, Virginia.
Fredericksburg man arrested, accused of making numerous fake 911 calls to law enforcement in Northern Virginia
Police announced on Thursday that they have arrested a man whom they say was connected to a series of fake 911 calls and threats in the city of Fredericksburg and other areas in Northern Virginia.
NBC Washington
Virginia Man Charged After School Bus Driver Runs Over His Legs
A 32-year-old Dumfries, Virginia, man is charged with trespassing and disorderly conduct after an incident led a Covington-Harper Elementary School bus driver to run over him Tuesday afternoon, Prince William County police said. The bus was stopped in the area of the 3100 block of Chesapeake Drive before 5 p.m....
northernvirginiamag.com
Fairfax County Principal Charged with DUI, Hit-and-Run
The Navy Elementary School principal allegedly crashed into an Aldie home before fleeing the scene. A principal of a Fairfax County Public Schools elementary school has been charged with a DUI hit-and-run for a September 9 incident in which he allegedly crashed his vehicle into a residence before fleeing the scene.
cbs19news
CPD continues investigating Elliott Avenue incident
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department has released a little more information regarding an incident that occurred on Elliott Avenue on Thursday evening. According to police, the Emergency Communications Center was advised around 4:20 p.m. that an officer was with a wanted person with whom he was...
WHSV
Fatal plane crash investigation underway in Albemarle Co.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Investigators are piecing together what caused a fatal plane crash in a wooded area of Albemarle County late Wednesday, September 14. Authorities were a the scene near Plank Road and Stillhouse Creek Road all day Thursday. Virginia State Police say the private, single-engine plane was...
14-year-old witness to death of DoorDash driver testifies suspect 'wanted to shoot someone'
MANASSAS, Va. — Just hours after Christmas ended in 2019, a 14-year-old girl was grabbing a late night/early morning breakfast with two of her cousins and a friend at a Denny's in Manassas when two masked men with guns ran into the restaurant shouting at everyone to get on the ground. While the teen and her family members would leave the restaurant alive -- albeit very shaken -- a DoorDash driver walking into the Denny's at the time of the robbery would not.
Manassas man charged with strangulation of 5-month-old
MANASSAS, Va. — A Manassas man is facing charges after police say he grabbed a 5-month-old by the neck so hard he left marks on the infant. According to a release from the Prince William County Police Department (PWCPD), the incidents reportedly happened at the Arcadia Run Apartments on Wisteria Pond Way.
