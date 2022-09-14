ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, VA

cbs19news

Police investigating homicide in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred early Saturday morning. According to police, the incident occurred around 3 a.m. on the 300 block of Third Street NE. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Charlottesville Police Department at...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
fredericksburg.today

Spotsylvania man faces charges in Dahlgren robbery

The King George Sheriff’s Office has charged a Spotsylvania man for an armed robbery late last month at a King George business.30-year-old Jeremy Richard is charged with robbery, grand larceny and using a firearm in the commission of a felony. The charges are from an Aug. 30 robbery at the Gateway Tobacco Hut and Vape in the Dahlgren area.
DAHLGREN, VA
WRIC TV

Man injured after multiple gunshots reported in Highland Springs

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One man is in the hospital in critical condition after multiple gunshots were reported in the Highland Springs area of eastern Henrico on Thursday afternoon. At approximately 3:29 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15, first responders received reports of multiple gunshots on S. Ivy Avenue,...
HIGHLAND SPRINGS, VA
DC News Now

Man, girl arrested in robbery of 73-year-old in Virginia

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said officers arrested a man and a 17-year-old girl in connection to the robbery of a 73-year-old man that took place in Woodbridge Tuesday afternoon. Investigators said the girl came up behind the 73-year-old in Marumsco Plaza, located at 13989 Richmond Hwy. and put her hand […]
WOODBRIDGE, VA
NBC12

Man critically injured in Highland Springs shooting

HIGHLAND SPRINGS, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police are investigating a shooting that left a man critically injured. Officers were called to South Ivy Avenue in Highland Springs just before 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 15. At the scene, police found a man outside a home with gunshot wounds. He was taken...
HIGHLAND SPRINGS, VA
NBC12

Man dies in single-vehicle crash in Hanover

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - A 31-year-old man died Thursday in a single-vehicle crash in Hanover County. The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2004 Freightliner, driven by Brady M. Price of Manakin Sabot, was traveling eastbound on Rural Point Road when it ran off the westbound shoulder of the roadway and came to rest on its side.
HANOVER COUNTY, VA
NBC Washington

Virginia Man Charged After School Bus Driver Runs Over His Legs

A 32-year-old Dumfries, Virginia, man is charged with trespassing and disorderly conduct after an incident led a Covington-Harper Elementary School bus driver to run over him Tuesday afternoon, Prince William County police said. The bus was stopped in the area of the 3100 block of Chesapeake Drive before 5 p.m....
DUMFRIES, VA
northernvirginiamag.com

Fairfax County Principal Charged with DUI, Hit-and-Run

The Navy Elementary School principal allegedly crashed into an Aldie home before fleeing the scene. A principal of a Fairfax County Public Schools elementary school has been charged with a DUI hit-and-run for a September 9 incident in which he allegedly crashed his vehicle into a residence before fleeing the scene.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

CPD continues investigating Elliott Avenue incident

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department has released a little more information regarding an incident that occurred on Elliott Avenue on Thursday evening. According to police, the Emergency Communications Center was advised around 4:20 p.m. that an officer was with a wanted person with whom he was...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHSV

Fatal plane crash investigation underway in Albemarle Co.

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Investigators are piecing together what caused a fatal plane crash in a wooded area of Albemarle County late Wednesday, September 14. Authorities were a the scene near Plank Road and Stillhouse Creek Road all day Thursday. Virginia State Police say the private, single-engine plane was...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

14-year-old witness to death of DoorDash driver testifies suspect 'wanted to shoot someone'

MANASSAS, Va. — Just hours after Christmas ended in 2019, a 14-year-old girl was grabbing a late night/early morning breakfast with two of her cousins and a friend at a Denny's in Manassas when two masked men with guns ran into the restaurant shouting at everyone to get on the ground. While the teen and her family members would leave the restaurant alive -- albeit very shaken -- a DoorDash driver walking into the Denny's at the time of the robbery would not.
MANASSAS, VA
WUSA9

Manassas man charged with strangulation of 5-month-old

MANASSAS, Va. — A Manassas man is facing charges after police say he grabbed a 5-month-old by the neck so hard he left marks on the infant. According to a release from the Prince William County Police Department (PWCPD), the incidents reportedly happened at the Arcadia Run Apartments on Wisteria Pond Way.
MANASSAS, VA

