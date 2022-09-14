ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, TN

Comments / 0

Related
Speedway Digest

Herbst Powers His Way to Fifth at Bristol

Race Winner: Noah Gragson of JR Motorsports (Chevrolet) Stage 1 Winner: Ty Gibbs of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota) Stage 2 Winner: Justin Allgaier of JR Motorsports (Chevrolet) Riley Herbst and the No. 98 Resorts World Las Vegas team for Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR) battled their way to a fifth-place finish in Friday night’s Food City 300, the NASCAR Xfinity Series regular-season finale, at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway. After starting 12th, Herbst ran in the top-15 until contact with the No. 2 machine of Sheldon Creed on lap 14 sent him into a spin. He fell back to 33rd but wasted no time charging to the front of the pack. Herbst was 15th by the end of Stage 1 and entered the top-10 on lap 120. He earned six valuable stage points with a fifth-place finish in Stage 2. The Las Vegas native restarted ninth in the final stage and, during a hectic restart, maneuvered his way around the chaos to fifth. He struggled with the balance of his Ford Mustang from that point and fell back to sixth. When the caution flag flew on lap 272, crew chief Richard Boswell called his driver to pit road for four tires, fuel and an air pressure adjustment to give Herbst what he needed for the final sprint to the finish. He restarted fifth with 20 laps to go and brought home his sixth top-five of 2022.
BRISTOL, TN
Speedway Digest

Daniel Dye - Bristol Recap

Primary Sponsors: Champion Container, Heise LED Lighting. - Daniel made his second career ARCA Menards Series start on Thursday night at Bristol Motor Speedway in the Bush's Beans 200. - DD started the Champion Container, Heise LED Lighting No. 43 Chevrolet from sixth and battled in the top-five for most...
BRISTOL, TN
Speedway Digest

RCR NXS Post Race Report: Bristol

Accident Ends Strong Run by Sheldon Creed, Whelen Team at Bristol Motor Speedway. “I feel like we gave it a heck of a run the last few weeks. We started running top five, getting faster and almost won at Darlington Raceway. I thought the guys on the Whelen team did really well with adjustments after practice and qualifying today wt a Bristol Motor Speedway and they were getting me in the game. I was trying to hang in there and go as long as I could for the start of Stage 3. I was on older tires but had the top rolling pretty good. I was just in the wrong place at the wrong time. The No. 9 got the No. 54 and then he got into me. Everyone at RCR and ECR have worked hard this season and they put so much effort into it. I’m proud of them.”
BRISTOL, TN
FanSided

NASCAR: 3 eventual replacements for the Bristol dirt race

NASCAR’s attempt to relive its grassroots start has led to mixed reviews. With an uncertain future beyond next year, here are three eventual replacement possibilities for the Bristol dirt race. Reliving its grassroots start for was an uncertain task NASCAR faced when they announced they would take the four-turn,...
BRISTOL, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Bristol, TN
Bristol, TN
Sports
Speedway Digest

Noah Gragson claims third straight Xfinity victory in Bristol shootout

Make it three in a row for Noah Gragson, who has built enormous momentum as the NASCAR Xfinity Series moves into its seven-race Playoff. On 90-lap older tires, Gragson held off Brandon Jones, the driver who will take his seat in the No. 9 JR Motorsports Chevrolet next year, in a 20-lap green-flag run to the finish of Friday night’s Food City 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway.
BRISTOL, TN
Speedway Digest

Burton Qualifies 27th at Bristol

Harrison Burton and the No. 21 Motorcraft/Quick Lane Mustang are set to start Saturday night’s 62nd annual Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway from 27th place. Burton turned a lap at 124.743 miles per hour in Friday’s qualifying session. The 500-lap race on the...
BRISTOL, TN
Speedway Digest

RCR Event Preview - Bristol

Richard Childress Racing at Bristol Motor Speedway ... In 181 NASCAR Cup Series starts on the pavement at Bristol Motor Speedway, Richard Childress Racing has scored nine wins, seven by Dale Earnhardt (both races in 1985 and 1987, plus victories in 1988, 1994 and 1999) plus Kevin Harvick (2005) and Jeff Burton (2008). The organization has also racked up 35 top-five and 71 top-10 finishes.
BRISTOL, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ross Chastain
Speedway Digest

Petty GMS Race Preview: Bristol Motor Speedway II

- Dillon at Bristol Motor Speedway: Ty Dillon has made nine starts at the Last Great Coliseum in his NASCAR Cup Series career, dating back to 2016. Out of those starts, Dillon has amassed four Top-20 finishes, with a track best of 15th place. He most recently finished 18th in the 2020 night race.
BRISTOL, TN
Speedway Digest

GMS Racing NCWTS Race Recap: Bristol Motor Speedway

Quote: You know what happened tonight, you finished in the Top-5, but still fall below that cut line, so what do you take away from Bristol?. “Yeah, I mean honestly, we’re in the same position that we were coming here. I feel like we are in a must-win situation, but we gave it everything we could. We had a pretty okay Champion Power Equipment Chevy. If we could have gotten out to the lead, we could have stole it. But running fifth, we were a fifth place truck; running fifteenth, we were a fifteenth place truck. It is what it is, we made the right call to try and win the race there. I don’t know if we were good enough to do that, but that was the strategy that we chose. I think we would have balanced out either way points wise, but we would have had a worse finish if we opted for the stage points. But overall, we were making gains; anytime we show up to a short track, we want to contend for a win, and we didn’t do that tonight. [I was] hoping to steal one tonight, but congratulations to Ty and those guys, they did a great job tonight.”
BRISTOL, TN
Speedway Digest

Down N Dirty Outdoors Partners with Live Fast Motorsports

Live Fast Motorsports (LFM) and Down N Dirty Outdoors announced today their partnership for the NASCAR Cup Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway on Sept. 17, 2022. Down N Dirty Outdoors is owned and operated by a band of brothers who Bleed Black. We all came together in the early 2000’s to be the premier game call company for hunters just like us who had the “sickness”. We all grew up hunting public ground and we learned very early that we had to stand out to be successful. Here at DND we pride ourselves in waking up an hour earlier, walking that extra mile, and setting ourselves apart from “average”. We do whatever it takes to reach the summit. Our calls are designed to be the most realistic game calls on the market to aid in accomplishing that very task. This go round is for All the OG’s who were ever so faithful and continue to this day to Bleed Black! This is who we are. This is Down N Dirty Outdoors!
BRISTOL, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nascar Cup Series#Elimination Race#Worldwide Express#Bristol Lrb#Texas Motor Speedway#Kansas Speedway#Usa Network
Speedway Digest

Purdy's Top-10 Run at Bristol Ends with 30th-Place Result

Chase Purdy ran inside the top-10 for a significant portion of Thursday night’s UNOH 200 at Bristol Motor Speedway (BMS) before sustaining severe damage on the race’s final restart which relegated him to a 30th-place finish. The driver of the No. 61 Gunma Toyopet Toyota Tundra TRD Pro remains 16th in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series point standings with three races remaining.
BRISTOL, TN
Speedway Digest

ARCA East: Sammy Smith Triple-Dips at Bristol Motor Speedway Featured

Sammy Smith triple-dipped Thursday night at Bristol Motor Speedway in the ARCA Menards Series and ARCA Menards Series East combination race at the 0.533-mile oval. First, he won the race. Second, he claimed the Sioux Chief Showndown title. And third, claimed the 2023 ARCA Menards Series East championship. The driver of the No. 18 Toyota finished the year winning five of the seven races on the East series calendar and earning seven top five and top 10 finishes.
BRISTOL, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
Speedway Digest

Comeback Effort Nets Ankrum 11th-Place Finish at Bristol

Tyler Ankrum turned in a workman-like effort in his fourth start at Bristol Motor Speedway (BMS) and secured an 11th-place result on Friday night. The driver of the No. 16 LiUNA! Toyota Tundra TRD Pro was a mainstay inside the top-10 for the majority of the 200-lap event as he battled back after suffering significant damage in the early laps.
BRISTOL, TN
Johnson City Press

Johnson, Jessee take Fender’s Farm titles

As she meandered her way around the winding course, the star Abingdon senior probably had a bunch of local coaches say to themselves, “I wish we had that Jessee girl.”. Makaleigh Jessee — coming off a school-record performance last week — ran away late to secure the individual title on Saturday morning at the ninth Fender’s Farm Cross Country Carnival at the Fender’s Farm Corn Maze.
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Speedway Digest

Speedway Digest

5K+
Followers
16K+
Post
501K+
Views
ABOUT

Speedway Digest is Home to NASCAR news, information, results, points and MORE!

 https://www.speedwaydigest.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy