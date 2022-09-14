ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Border Patrol agents seize meth worth nearly $2M in Washington

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
BLAINE, Wash. — Border Patrol agents in Blaine, Washington, intercepted nearly 450 pounds of crystal methamphetamine Friday night in a residential area near the Canadian border.

According to a news release, agents with the Blaine Station encountered an abandoned Hummer H3 containing several large duffel bags at around 10 p.m.

Investigators searched the bags and discovered a white, crystalline substance that field-tested positive as methamphetamine with an estimated street value of more than $1.7 million, the agency confirmed.

“Vigilant and steadfast, Blaine Sector Border Patrol agents secure and protect our nation from those who wish to do us harm,” Blaine Sector Chief Patrol Agent David BeMiller stated.

“This seizure is an excellent example of their commitment to this honorable mission by taking nearly 450 pounds of methamphetamine off the streets,” he added.

©2022 Cox Media Group

