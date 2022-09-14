ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Fox News

Mets star wants return of ousted former manager after Astros cheating scandal

The relationship between Carlos Beltran and the New York Mets has been quite the roller coaster since day one. Despite being one of the greatest players to ever wear a Mets uniform, his most famous moment from his playing days in Queens — and perhaps his entire career — is when he struck out looking to lose Game 7 of the NLCS, sending the St. Louis Cardinals to the World Series.
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to death of four-time All-Star

The Major League Baseball world lost one of its all-time great players on Friday as longtime New York Mets star catcher John Stearns has passed away at the age of 71. MLB insider and columnist Jon Heyman of the New York Post announced the news of Stearns’ death on Twitter on Monday morning.
FOX Sports

Shohei Ohtani's MVP case: The argument for an unprecedented season

Aaron Judge is producing prodigious statistics and a near-nightly show in pursuit of decades-old records, but to use his chase to diminish Shohei Ohtani's accomplishments is to punish Ohtani for being exceptional. In most seasons, Judge's year would make him an MVP lock. But this is not the typical season....
MLB
FOX Sports

Adames, Woodruff lead Brewers to 4-1 victory over Yankees

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Willy Adames hit a three-run shot for his 30th homer this season to back Brandon Woodruff, and the Milwaukee Brewers defeated the New York Yankees 4-1 on Saturday night. New York’s Aaron Judge went 1 of 3 with a double and a walk to remain at...
MILWAUKEE, WI
NBC Sports

Giants' latest loss to Dodgers shows just how big the gap is

SAN FRANCISCO -- When it comes down to their final positioning in the National League West, the reigning division champs are thinking about this like a twisted version of a famous "Fast and the Furious" line. It doesn't matter if the Giants lose by an inch or a mile, losing is losing.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX Sports

Countdown to the MLB Playoffs: Astros clinch playoff berth

The hunt to play baseball in October is heating up. There are a handful of MLB division races that could come down to the wire, and each wild-card spot is still up for grabs. Here's where the playoff race stands in both leagues through Thursday night. NL WEST. The Los...
MLB

