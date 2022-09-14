Read full article on original website
Related
Mets star wants return of ousted former manager after Astros cheating scandal
The relationship between Carlos Beltran and the New York Mets has been quite the roller coaster since day one. Despite being one of the greatest players to ever wear a Mets uniform, his most famous moment from his playing days in Queens — and perhaps his entire career — is when he struck out looking to lose Game 7 of the NLCS, sending the St. Louis Cardinals to the World Series.
Albert Pujols steps closer to 700 with another clutch home run for Cardinals (Video)
Albert Pujols blasted career home run No. 698 at the perfect moment for the Cardinals proving his chase for 700 is as much about the team as the individual. Albert Pujols is just two home runs from joining the elite 700 club. On Friday night, he came through with No....
Look: Paige Spiranac Threw Out First Pitch Before MLB Game Last Night
It's been a big week for Paige Spiranac. On Friday night, the golf social media influencer threw out the first pitch for the Milwaukee Brewers. Spiranac was the perfect choice to throw out the first pitch because X-Golf at American Family Field officially opened its doors on Friday. The Brewers...
Dodgers: Dave Roberts Finds an Excuse for Craig Kimbrel Following Blown Save
Dodgers closer Craig Kimbrel blew his fifth save of the season last night, but manager Dave Roberts sees a silver lining in the embattled righty's performance.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yankees: 3 reasons why New York will win 2022 World Series
The New York Yankees have not won a World Series crown since 2009. Their rosters have been one of the most talented over the last several years, but they have failed to translate it to consistent wins in the postseason. This time around though, it could be a different story.
BT takes his turn to play Yankees GM: Stanton, Hicks, Donaldson, gone
Brandon Tierney played Yankees GM on Friday, and says he will be trading two Bombers with big contracts in Giancarlo Stanton and Josh Donaldson.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Aaron Judge would have MVP stolen again if Shohei Ohtani wins award
Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. says if Shohei Ohtani wins the American League MVP award over Aaron Judge, “it would be another steal.”
RUMOR: Lakers star Russell Westbrook trade to Pistons for Kemba Walker floated by NBA exec
Right now, Russell Westbrook is still a member of the Los Angeles Lakers. This is despite the team’s best effort to try and find a new home for the former league MVP, who for his part, just hasn’t really been a good fit alongside LeBron James and Co. in Hollywood. At this point, the Lakers might find some unlikely help from the Detroit Pistons.
RELATED PEOPLE
dodgerblue.com
Clayton Kershaw: Dodgers’ 2013 Pool Party At Chase Field Wasn’t Meant To Be ‘Disrespectful’
The Los Angeles Dodgers won their ninth National League West title in the past 10 seasons with a win over the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on Tuesday. Following the win, the team did their usual celebration with beer and champagne in the clubhouse, but it didn’t include a repeat of a pool party.
Keith McPherson is done with Aaron Hicks, Josh Donaldson
On the latest episode of the BXB podcast, Keith McPherson is joined by C-Mac, filling in for Sweeny Murti and discussing the lack of production from Aaron Hicks and Josh Donaldson.
thecomeback.com
MLB world reacts to death of four-time All-Star
The Major League Baseball world lost one of its all-time great players on Friday as longtime New York Mets star catcher John Stearns has passed away at the age of 71. MLB insider and columnist Jon Heyman of the New York Post announced the news of Stearns’ death on Twitter on Monday morning.
Dodgers News: Trea Turner Not Ruling Out Return to East Coast
Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner has some decisions to make this coming off-season
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX Sports
Shohei Ohtani's MVP case: The argument for an unprecedented season
Aaron Judge is producing prodigious statistics and a near-nightly show in pursuit of decades-old records, but to use his chase to diminish Shohei Ohtani's accomplishments is to punish Ohtani for being exceptional. In most seasons, Judge's year would make him an MVP lock. But this is not the typical season....
Dodgers News: All-Star Pitcher Goes on Paternity Leave
A new bundle of joy is on the way for the Dodgers' hurler.
Dodgers: Moving on From Cody Bellinger; Outman Taking Over? Could LA Sign Aaron Judge?
Another season of struggle for Cody Bellinger has Dodgers fans rethinking the starting centerfielder situation for 2023.
Dodgers Insider Expects Multiple Teams in on Trea Turner
Trea Turner is expected to sign huge deal this off-season. But with who?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX Sports
Adames, Woodruff lead Brewers to 4-1 victory over Yankees
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Willy Adames hit a three-run shot for his 30th homer this season to back Brandon Woodruff, and the Milwaukee Brewers defeated the New York Yankees 4-1 on Saturday night. New York’s Aaron Judge went 1 of 3 with a double and a walk to remain at...
NBC Sports
Giants' latest loss to Dodgers shows just how big the gap is
SAN FRANCISCO -- When it comes down to their final positioning in the National League West, the reigning division champs are thinking about this like a twisted version of a famous "Fast and the Furious" line. It doesn't matter if the Giants lose by an inch or a mile, losing is losing.
Dodgers closing in on 100 wins as they battle Giants
The Los Angeles Dodgers’ march toward 100 wins for the third straight time in a full season continues Friday night
FOX Sports
Countdown to the MLB Playoffs: Astros clinch playoff berth
The hunt to play baseball in October is heating up. There are a handful of MLB division races that could come down to the wire, and each wild-card spot is still up for grabs. Here's where the playoff race stands in both leagues through Thursday night. NL WEST. The Los...
Comments / 0