Fishers, IN

WISH-TV

Firefighter Tim shares recipe for Red Chicken Chili, Apple Salad

It’s that time of year again. The temperature is starting to drop outside and it’s getting to be time for soups and other comfort foods. It’s also never a bad idea to balance out the comfort food with a light snack or dessert, and Firefighter Tim of the Carmel Fire Department has you covered on it all!
CARMEL, IN
WISH-TV

Whale of Sale kids consignment event runs through the weekend

Indiana’s “Whale of a Sale” is officially open. This event is the largest kids’ consignment event where you’ll find baby and teen clothing, strollers, books, sporting goods and even furniture!. It’s happening through the weekend at the Grant Park Event Center in Westfield and features...
WESTFIELD, IN
readthereporter.com

Atlanta gets festive with Fall Market

Atlanta’s Fall Market hosted by Earthy Endearments, 155 W. Main St., was a big hit on Sept. 10. Earthy Endearments, Atlanta’s wedding venue, was filled with vendors and patrons. Thanks to some fine Paul Poteet forecasting, the market also filled the street. Even our friends at Mr. Muffin’s own Choo Choo Café were doing stiff business all afternoon. If you missed out, fear not – the winter version is coming. A Holiday Open House will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Nov. 5.
ATLANTA, IN
Fox 59

Free, family-friendly event coming to Spencer Farm Winery

INDIANAPOLIS — Executive Director of the Hamilton County RISE Fest, Andy Binford, stopped by the studio along with Owner of Spencer Farm Winery, Mark Spencer. They’ll be hosting the Hamilton County RISE Fest at Spencer Farm Winery located in Noblesville. Throughout the Festival you’ll be able to listen to eight bands perform!
NOBLESVILLE, IN
indyschild.com

Farm Days at WonderTree Farm in Zionsville

My son and I visited WonderTree Farm in Zionsville on a recent “Saturday Farm Day.” We had heard a lot of buzz about this farm, and we were excited to visit. At the gate, we paid $10 to park, but then were given a $10 ticket to spend in their market. After parking, we walked through the market on the way to the farm. The market is chock-full of baked goods, tantalizing sweets and grass-fed meat.
ZIONSVILLE, IN
WTHR

Good News: Happy Days Family Pancake House

INDIANAPOLIS — This week, 13Sports Director Dave Calabro stopped by Happy Days, a south side pancake restaurant, looking for positive and uplifting stories. "I'm going to ask you for some good news," he told one visitor. "And why you're at a restaurant dressed as Hulk Hogan." "I go all...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
103GBF

Indiana Is Home to a Very Unique Festival Every Fall the Feast of the Hunter’s Moon

History meets the current day with this immersive festival in Indiana. Tell me that doesn't sound like the coolest band name?!. Okay, but seriously did you know Indiana was home to a huge festival that reenacts 18th-century life at Fort Ouiatenon? It's true, and this festival is complete with cannons, authentic food, French and Native American music and dance, and plenty of hands-on activities from candle dipping, to storytelling, to bead bracelet making.
Inside Indiana Business

German company expands to Midwest with Plainfield facility

A Germany-based logistics service provider is expanding its footprint with its first facility in the Midwest. Rhenus Warehousing Solutions is occupying 139,000-square-feet of warehouse space at the Gateway Business Park in Plainfield, though details of its investment are not being disclosed. Rhenus says it will use the space as a...
PLAINFIELD, IN
readthereporter.com

49th annual New Earth Festival comes to Atlanta next weekend

The population of Atlanta is approximately 750, but next weekend this little northern Hamilton County town will see 70,000 to 100,000 visitors at the annual Atlanta New Earth Festival, which started in 1974. The Reporter had the opportunity to speak with event organizer Jennifer Farley about what visitors can expect...
ATLANTA, IN
readthereporter.com

Uncovering hidden gem in Hamilton County

Atlanta Music Hall draws crowds with free weekly music. Atlanta Music Hall, 135 W. Main St., has been quietly drawing crowds (pardon the pun) for over 35 years. Every Saturday night from 7 to 8:30 p.m. for free you can enjoy music from the Atlanta Music Hall Band. If you see and hear the band at any other venue, they travel under the name Atlanta Music Hall Quintet.
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
Journal Review

Annual fish fry begins today

WAYNETOWN — Good food and fun are on the agenda for the Waynetown Fish Fry. The annual event sponsored by the Waynetown Merchants Association begins today and continues through Saturday. It is considered the longest continuous festival in Montgomery County. Activities begin today with Huesman Entertainment Carnival Night. They...
WAYNETOWN, IN
WISH-TV

Meteorological fall: averages and its history

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The fall season is beloved by many who are ready to unwind from the summer heat and enjoy the changes of scenery around them. Astronomical fall begins Thursday while meteorological fall started on Sept. 1. Meteorological fall will be the focus in this story with breaking down averages and some noteworthy events.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
rejournals.com

JLL Capital Markets closes sale of 77,871-square-foot retail center in Indiana

JLL Capital Markets has closed the $14.6 million sale of Muncie Marketplace, a 77,871-square-foot retail center located near Indianapolis in Muncie, Indiana. JLL represented the seller, AlbaneseCormier Holdings, LLC. War Chest Real Estate, LLC acquired the asset. Built in 2014, the 100-percent-occupied center is leased to seven different national tenants,...
MUNCIE, IN
WISH-TV

Ryan Reynolds colonoscopy screening, bringing awareness to colon cancer

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Ascension St. Vincent gastroenterologist, Dr. Mohamad Yousef joined News 8 Saturday to discuss the importance of colon cancer screenings. Dr. Yousef shared the statistics on colon cancer screenings. Learn more about the importance of getting colon cancer screenings. Dr. Yousef suggests to talk to a primary...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

Italian manufacturing company to bring 500-plus jobs to Fishers

The city of Fishers announced Sept. 14 the expansion of Italian manufacturing company, Stevanato Group. Last June, the Stevanato Group announced plans to build a 200,000 square foot, $140 million facility at the Fishers Life Science and Innovation Park. Earlier this year, Stevanato executives approached the City of Fishers about...
FISHERS, IN

