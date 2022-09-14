Read full article on original website
2022 NBA Draft Review: Indiana PacersAdrian HolmanIndianapolis, IN
Popular restaurant chain opens new location in Indiana this weekKristen WaltersGreenfield, IN
Men’s Soccer: Buckeyes stun No. 12 Bulldogs 2-0 behind McLaughlin’s four savesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Who is Ezyah - An Indy R&B Artist You Need to Check OutTyce TreadwayIndianapolis, IN
WISH-TV
Firefighter Tim shares recipe for Red Chicken Chili, Apple Salad
It’s that time of year again. The temperature is starting to drop outside and it’s getting to be time for soups and other comfort foods. It’s also never a bad idea to balance out the comfort food with a light snack or dessert, and Firefighter Tim of the Carmel Fire Department has you covered on it all!
WISH-TV
Whale of Sale kids consignment event runs through the weekend
Indiana’s “Whale of a Sale” is officially open. This event is the largest kids’ consignment event where you’ll find baby and teen clothing, strollers, books, sporting goods and even furniture!. It’s happening through the weekend at the Grant Park Event Center in Westfield and features...
readthereporter.com
Atlanta gets festive with Fall Market
Atlanta’s Fall Market hosted by Earthy Endearments, 155 W. Main St., was a big hit on Sept. 10. Earthy Endearments, Atlanta’s wedding venue, was filled with vendors and patrons. Thanks to some fine Paul Poteet forecasting, the market also filled the street. Even our friends at Mr. Muffin’s own Choo Choo Café were doing stiff business all afternoon. If you missed out, fear not – the winter version is coming. A Holiday Open House will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Nov. 5.
Fox 59
Free, family-friendly event coming to Spencer Farm Winery
INDIANAPOLIS — Executive Director of the Hamilton County RISE Fest, Andy Binford, stopped by the studio along with Owner of Spencer Farm Winery, Mark Spencer. They’ll be hosting the Hamilton County RISE Fest at Spencer Farm Winery located in Noblesville. Throughout the Festival you’ll be able to listen to eight bands perform!
indyschild.com
Farm Days at WonderTree Farm in Zionsville
My son and I visited WonderTree Farm in Zionsville on a recent “Saturday Farm Day.” We had heard a lot of buzz about this farm, and we were excited to visit. At the gate, we paid $10 to park, but then were given a $10 ticket to spend in their market. After parking, we walked through the market on the way to the farm. The market is chock-full of baked goods, tantalizing sweets and grass-fed meat.
WISH-TV
Competitive eaters ‘The Hungry Couple’ to take on tenderloin challenge
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Jumbo breaded tenderloins are an Indiana tradition. Two competitive eaters — who also happen to be husband and wife — will get a taste of this tradition on Friday in a very special, very tasty competition. Competitive eater Miki Sudo and her husband, Nick...
Good News: Happy Days Family Pancake House
INDIANAPOLIS — This week, 13Sports Director Dave Calabro stopped by Happy Days, a south side pancake restaurant, looking for positive and uplifting stories. "I'm going to ask you for some good news," he told one visitor. "And why you're at a restaurant dressed as Hulk Hogan." "I go all...
Inside Indy | Hunter's Honey Farm
Inside Indy is partnering with Indiana Foodways Alliance to explore its Hoosier culinary trails. Hunter's Honey Farm is one of the stops along the Farm-to-Table trail.
Newlyweds change out their camper tabletops
Justin and Nicki Kollar are fixing up their almost 30-year-old camper by getting rid of everything that was laminate and replacing it with wood.
Indiana Is Home to a Very Unique Festival Every Fall the Feast of the Hunter’s Moon
History meets the current day with this immersive festival in Indiana. Tell me that doesn't sound like the coolest band name?!. Okay, but seriously did you know Indiana was home to a huge festival that reenacts 18th-century life at Fort Ouiatenon? It's true, and this festival is complete with cannons, authentic food, French and Native American music and dance, and plenty of hands-on activities from candle dipping, to storytelling, to bead bracelet making.
Grab a brew and a cat or dog too at upcoming adoption event in Broad Ripple
INDIANAPOLIS — If you love animals, are wanting a new furry friend or just simply enjoy giving a good boy or girl a scratch, there's an event happening that's right up your alley. Pet Friendly Services of Indiana, an organization with a mission to end euthanasia of adoptable dogs...
Inside Indiana Business
German company expands to Midwest with Plainfield facility
A Germany-based logistics service provider is expanding its footprint with its first facility in the Midwest. Rhenus Warehousing Solutions is occupying 139,000-square-feet of warehouse space at the Gateway Business Park in Plainfield, though details of its investment are not being disclosed. Rhenus says it will use the space as a...
readthereporter.com
49th annual New Earth Festival comes to Atlanta next weekend
The population of Atlanta is approximately 750, but next weekend this little northern Hamilton County town will see 70,000 to 100,000 visitors at the annual Atlanta New Earth Festival, which started in 1974. The Reporter had the opportunity to speak with event organizer Jennifer Farley about what visitors can expect...
Current Publishing
City officials in Fishers are considering a possible increase in its food and beverage tax
The City of Fishers’ food and beverage tax could rise from 8 percent to 9 percent if a proposal is passed by the Fishers City Council following a public hearing in October. The tax would go toward funding a newly announced event center that would be part of the larger Fishers District development, according to Mayor Scott Fadness.
readthereporter.com
Uncovering hidden gem in Hamilton County
Atlanta Music Hall draws crowds with free weekly music. Atlanta Music Hall, 135 W. Main St., has been quietly drawing crowds (pardon the pun) for over 35 years. Every Saturday night from 7 to 8:30 p.m. for free you can enjoy music from the Atlanta Music Hall Band. If you see and hear the band at any other venue, they travel under the name Atlanta Music Hall Quintet.
Journal Review
Annual fish fry begins today
WAYNETOWN — Good food and fun are on the agenda for the Waynetown Fish Fry. The annual event sponsored by the Waynetown Merchants Association begins today and continues through Saturday. It is considered the longest continuous festival in Montgomery County. Activities begin today with Huesman Entertainment Carnival Night. They...
WISH-TV
Meteorological fall: averages and its history
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The fall season is beloved by many who are ready to unwind from the summer heat and enjoy the changes of scenery around them. Astronomical fall begins Thursday while meteorological fall started on Sept. 1. Meteorological fall will be the focus in this story with breaking down averages and some noteworthy events.
rejournals.com
JLL Capital Markets closes sale of 77,871-square-foot retail center in Indiana
JLL Capital Markets has closed the $14.6 million sale of Muncie Marketplace, a 77,871-square-foot retail center located near Indianapolis in Muncie, Indiana. JLL represented the seller, AlbaneseCormier Holdings, LLC. War Chest Real Estate, LLC acquired the asset. Built in 2014, the 100-percent-occupied center is leased to seven different national tenants,...
WISH-TV
Ryan Reynolds colonoscopy screening, bringing awareness to colon cancer
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Ascension St. Vincent gastroenterologist, Dr. Mohamad Yousef joined News 8 Saturday to discuss the importance of colon cancer screenings. Dr. Yousef shared the statistics on colon cancer screenings. Learn more about the importance of getting colon cancer screenings. Dr. Yousef suggests to talk to a primary...
Current Publishing
Italian manufacturing company to bring 500-plus jobs to Fishers
The city of Fishers announced Sept. 14 the expansion of Italian manufacturing company, Stevanato Group. Last June, the Stevanato Group announced plans to build a 200,000 square foot, $140 million facility at the Fishers Life Science and Innovation Park. Earlier this year, Stevanato executives approached the City of Fishers about...
