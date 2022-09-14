Win or lose, Veronika Khomyn will always support her “McBae.” Sean McVay’s wife has been by his side as he finds success as the head coach of the Los Angeles Rams. McVay was born in Dayton, Ohio, moving to Georgia during childhood. Glee alum Becca Tobin revealed in her 2020 book, Act Like a Lady […]

NFL ・ 4 HOURS AGO