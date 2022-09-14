ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheriff Cureton: Enrollment Open For Bergen Citizens Police Academy

By Jerry DeMarco
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
Bergen County Sheriff Anthony Cureton Photo Credit: Jerry DeMarco

Enrollment is open for the 27th class of the Bergen County Citizen’s Police Academy, a 10-week course designed to give residents a working knowledge of law enforcement policies and tactics, Sheriff Anthony Cureton said.

Bergen County residents 18 and older are eligible to participate, the sheriff said Wednesday, Sept. 14.

“One of the most important components of law enforcement is fostering strong relationships with the community,” Cureton said. “Our Citizen’s Police Academy gives residents first-hand knowledge of the important work police do to enhance public safety and protect Bergen County residents.”

The academy is offered in a classroom-style format with demonstrations of equipment and tactics used by law enforcement, the sheriff said.

Participants learn about the tools that officers use in a broad range of areas, including motor vehicle stops, medical operations, disaster preparedness, homicide investigations, K-9 patrol and detection, and crime scene analysis.

The class will also receive tours of the Bergen County Jail and the county's "CSI" – Cureton’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI), the sheriff said.

The next citizen’s police academy class is slated to begin at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, at the Bergen County Jail, 160 South River St., Hackensack.

Class meets once a week at various locations around the county and concludes with a graduation ceremony.

REGISTRATION DEADLINE: Thurs, Sept. 29, 2022

NOTE: Due to the ever-changing dynamics of the COVID-19 epidemic, this course is subject to change. You can obtain the most up-to-date information by referring to www.bcsd.us and clicking on Community Outreach > Adult Programs.

Comments / 2

