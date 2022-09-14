ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheDailyBeast

Coney Island Mom Charged With Murder in Kids’ Drowning Deaths

By Justin Rohrlich
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dxgvw_0hvTeOZS00
Spencer Platt/Getty

The Brooklyn woman suspected of drowning her three young kids in the surf off Coney Island early Monday has been hit with murder charges, an NYPD spokesperson told The Daily Beast. Erin Merdy, 30, now faces three criminal counts for each child, who were just 7, 4, and 3 months old: murder, murder with depraved indifference to human life, and murder with a victim under 11, according to the NYPD. “I knew she had some mental issues, with depression and stuff like that, but... not to that extent,” Merdy’s uncle Eddy Stephen told The Daily Beast after getting word that his niece and two nephews were gone. “I’m lost for words. We are all shocked by the situation. I don’t know what to say.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Comments / 3

Related
PIX11

Man accused of killing 3 family members in Queens home: sources

SOUTH JAMAICA, Queens (PIX11) — A man who was nabbed in Maine is accused of killing three family members in a Queens home, including a woman he had been dating, according to police and law enforcement sources. Travis Blake, 29, was officially charged Friday with three counts of manslaughter in the slayings of his former […]
QUEENS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Coney Island#Nypd#Drowning#Brooklyn#Violent Crime#The Daily Beast
PIX11

Girl, 9, hit by car on sidewalk in Brooklyn dies: NYPD

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A 9-year-old girl died after she was hit by a car while she was on a sidewalk in Brooklyn on Friday, police said. The NYPD got a call around 2:30 p.m. that someone was hit near East 12th Street and Sheepshead Bay Road. A 35-year-old woman was driving her Nissan Murano […]
BROOKLYN, NY
News 12

Mother of 'Junior' Guzman-Feliz faces son's killers at sentencing

Two defendants in the murder of Lesandro "Junior" Guzman-Feliz received sentences of 25 years to life in prison Friday. Junior's mother, Leandra Guzman, was in the courtroom as her son's killers learned their fates. Diego Suero and Frederick Then were said to have given the marching orders that led to...
BRONX, NY
bronx.com

NYC Department Of Correction Employee, Nelson Cabreja, 36, Arrested

On Thursday, September 15, 2022, at 0216 hours, the following 36-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 42nd Precinct in the Bronx. Arrested:. Nelson Cabreja. NYC Department of Correction. Charges:. aggravated unlicensed operator. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bronx.com

NYPD School Safety Agent, Kimberly Bennett, 50, Arrested

On Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at 1826 hours, the following 50-year-old female New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 103rd Precinct in Queens. Arrested:. Kimberly Bennett. NYPD School Safety Agent. Charges:. aggravated harassment. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

NYPD busts suspect for fatally shooting gang rival in the face in East Village clash

A suspect has been arrested for fatally shooting a gang rival in the face during an East Village clash, police said Thursday. Tyler Hall-Canale is accused of shooting 26-year-old Dillin Tolentino in a building courtyard near Szold Place and E. 12th St. about 1:45 p.m. Sept. 1. Detectives nabbed Hall-Canale, 21, Wednesday and charged him with murder and weapon possession. Both men live near the ...
MANHATTAN, NY
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
64K+
Followers
31K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy