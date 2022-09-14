The California Department of Transportation announces work on the westbound State Route 118 Reseda Blvd off-ramp in the Los Angeles community of Northridge is set to begin on the first week of October 2022. Caltrans received a permit from the city of Los Angeles to begin repairs on the ramp and on Rinaldi Street. The ramp had been closed since April for motorist safety due to a sinkhole.

