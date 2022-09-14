Read full article on original website
Related
scvnews.com
CalArts Center for New Performance Kicks Off 20th Anniversary Season
California Institute for the Arts Center for New Performance kicks off its 20th anniversary season on Thursday, Sept. 29, with the world premiere of “Scene with Cranes,” written by acclaimed playwright Octavio Solis, directed by Chi-wang Yang. It will run from Sept. 29 through Oct. 1, at the Roy and Edna Disney/CalArts Theater (REDCAT) in downtown Los Angeles.
scvnews.com
California to Offer Free Online Tutoring, Library Improvement Grants
SACRAMENTO – California Governor Gavin Newsom today announced that every Californian can now access free online tutoring available 24/7 through a new initiative offering homework help in every K-12 subject and skill-building resources for adult learners. Newsom also announced $254 million in grants to public libraries in 172 cities...
scvnews.com
Sept. 25: Dave Berg ‘Stories to Share’ at Rancho Camulos Museum
Join Dave Berg, author of “Behind The Curtain” Sunday, Sept. 25 at the historic Rancho Camulos Museum. Berg will step back in time to share the highlights of his career working with Jay Leno and tales learned at his mother’s knee. “My 20-year career as a writer-producer...
scvnews.com
Friday COVID Roundup: New Fall Booster Vaccine Urged to Prevent Winter Surge
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 16 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 1,944 new cases countywide and 55 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 33,447, county case totals to 3,437,648 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 90,346, with 501 total SCV deaths from COVID-19 since March of 2020.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
scvnews.com
Sept. 23: Learn About the Dangers of Prescription Pill Abuse
The city of Santa Clarita is proud to present the 2022 Parent Resource Symposium titled “Chasing the High.” Parents, guardians, teachers and youth are invited to attend the free event on Friday, Sept. 23, at Santa Clarita City Hall. The event will commence with a Parent Resource Fair...
scvnews.com
Sept. 17: Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Hosts Free Walk-in Flu Clinic
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital will host a a free walk-in flu shot clinic Saturday, Sept. 17 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. The free walk-in clinic will be held at the Canyon Country Community Center, 18410 Sierra Highway, Canyon Country, CA 91351. No appointment is required. The standard vaccine is...
scvnews.com
Thursday COVID Roundup: Positivity Rate Remains Under Six Percent
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 19 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 1,862 new cases countywide and 66 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 33,432, county case totals to 3,435,551 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 90,291, with 501 total SCV deaths from COVID-19 since March of 2020.
scvnews.com
L.A. County Health Alert: Counterfeit Pills Contaminated with Fentanyl
The Los Angeles Department of Public Health is issuing a health alert after four adolescents were found overdosed following purchasing counterfeit narcotic pills at Lexington Park, including one student found deceased on campus at Bernstein High School in Hollywood on Tuesday, Sept. 13. Nationwide, there has been a growing trend...
IN THIS ARTICLE
scvnews.com
Caltrans to Begin Work on Westbound SR-118 Reseda Blvd Off-ramp
The California Department of Transportation announces work on the westbound State Route 118 Reseda Blvd off-ramp in the Los Angeles community of Northridge is set to begin on the first week of October 2022. Caltrans received a permit from the city of Los Angeles to begin repairs on the ramp and on Rinaldi Street. The ramp had been closed since April for motorist safety due to a sinkhole.
Comments / 0