Food truck rodeo coming to Ayden

AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) – Food-wise, you can just pick and choose at this event.

On Saturday, September 24th, from 11 am to 7 pm, there will be a Food Truck Rodeo in Ayden.

The event will have live music from Touch of Class from 1 pm to 7 pm.

The Food Truck Rodeo will have a craft vendor set up behind the town hall in Ayden too.

The lineup for the Food Truck Rodeo includes Oh my Gyro, Lickety Splitz Ice Cream, Southern Fried Cuisine, and many more.

The Food Truck Rodeo will be located at 4144 West Ave. in Ayden. For more information, click here .

