Report of shots fired at Josey Highschool Homecoming
Augusta, Ga (WJBF)- Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Investigators are on the scene of a shooting that occurred on the campus of Josey High School. The shooting occurred at approximately 5:24pm Saturday afternoon. Upon arrival, deputies discovered two victims that appeared to have sustained at least one gunshot wound and they were transported to the hospital […]
WRDW-TV
RCSO looking for suspect in Josey High School shooting
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding the suspect wanted in connection to a shooting Saturday afternoon. The Sheriff’s Office said Jamel Robinson, 19, is wanted for two counts of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm on school...
WRDW-TV
BOLO: Richmond County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing man
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing man. James Salvo, 48, was last seen on Friday, September 16 around 9:00 p.m. wearing a pink Carhart t-shirt, blue jeans, brown work boots and a silver necklace.
WRDW-TV
Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Responds to Shooting at Josey High School
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting that happened at T. W. Josey High School, Saturday afternoon September 17th. Officials say the incident happened at 5:24 p.m. following a football game outside of the football stadium. Deputies located two victims who appeared to have...
WRDW-TV
Two arrested in connection to ‘shots fired’ call at Laney High football game
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two people have been arrested in connection to “shots fired” at Lucy C. Laney Football Stadium on Friday. Roosevelt Demmons, 17, from Thomson Georgia, and Santana Mance, 17, from Dearing Georgia were arrested by BOE officers in connection to the case. Both were charged...
wgac.com
Another Shooting Reported Outside a Richmond County Football Stadium
Less than 24 hours after a shooting was reported Friday night outside the stadium at Lucy C, Laney High School, another shooting was reported late this afternoon outside the stadium at Josey High School in Richmond County. A statement from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says the shooting was reported...
WRDW-TV
Deputies seek missing Augusta mom, 2-year-old daughter
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing woman and her 2 year-old-daughter. Jasmin Allen, 25, was last seen at 11 p.m. Tuesday leaving her residence in the 2800 block of Conniston Drive, according to authorities. She was driving a silver 2018 Jeep Wrangler and was reported by her mother to be suffering from postpartum depression. Allen is with her 2-year-old daughter, Aamirah Allen.
WRDW-TV
Aiken robbery, shooting spark 2-state chase into Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A robbery in Aiken County left a victim with a gunshot wound and set of a pursuit into Augusta before the suspect was finally captured. At 9:40 a.m., the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office got a report of a robbery of an individual on King Street in Aiken, deputies said.
wgac.com
Statement from Richmond County School System on Shooting Outside Laney
From the Richmond County School System regarding a shooting tonight outside the Lucy C. Laney Football Stadium:. “Due to gunshots being fired in the area near the Lucy C. Laney Football Stadium, play was suspended during the Lucy C. Laney game this evening vs. Thomson High School. Richmond Couty School System School Safety and Security Officers were alerted to questionable activity happening after a group of patrons exited the stadium. School Safety and Security Officers were enroute to respond when they heard shots fired. Richmond County Sheriff’s Office and additional School Safety and Security Officers responded to support safe evacuation of the stadium and parking lots. The incident is not believed to involve Richmond County School System students and is under investigation. No additional information is available at this time.”
WRDW-TV
Pedestrian struck on Mike Padgett Hwy at Tobacco Road
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A pedestrian was struck in Richmond County in the early hours of Friday morning. Dispatch says the call for the incident happened at 5:14 a.m., and EMS was dispatched to the scene at the intersection of Mike Padgett Hwy and Tobacco Rd. There’s no word on...
WRDW-TV
Officer pepper-sprays students during fight at Burke County High
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Several students were pepper-sprayed by authorities who were trying to break up a fight Friday at Burke County High School, authorities said. Just after 10:50 a.m., Burke County Sheriff’s Office deputies were requested to help school resource deputies and administrators on scene of a fight at the school.
WRDW-TV
Law enforcement officers involved in Augusta traffic accident
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Law enforcement officers were involved in a multi-vehicle traffic accident, authorities said Friday. It happened just before 9:30 p.m. Thursday on Peach Orchard Road at the eastbound Interstate 520 ramp, according to the Georgia State Patrol. A vehicle failed to obey a traffic-control device and struck...
wfxg.com
Sheriff's Office searching for missing man in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing man. Forty-five-year-old Williams Mears was last seen Sept. 8 in the area around Washington Rd. and the Walmart on Bobby Jones Expressway. Mears is described as being around 5-feet-10-inches tall and 240 lbs. with brown hair and hazel eyes. He's known to frequent the areas of Peach Orchard Rd., Washington Rd., and the downtown area.
WRDW-TV
Two arrests made in North Augusta drug raid on Friday
NORTH AUGUSTA, Sc. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two people were arrested on Friday following a raid on a home in North Augusta. North Augusta Public Safety said they served a narcotics search Warrant on the 200 block of Harvester Drive using light and sound distractions. After serving the warrant, police said they...
wgac.com
Local Woman and Young Daughter Reported Missing
The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding 25-year-old Jasmin Allen and her two-year-old daughter, Aamirah. Authorities say the two were last seen September 13 at 11:00 p.m. leaving their home in the 2800 block of Conniston Drive in Augusta. Allen was last seen driving a 2018 silver Jeep Wrangler. Allen’s mother told authorities Aamirah suffers from postpartum depression.
Aiken police respond to armed robbery on Rutland Drive
Police in Aiken responded to an armed robbery Friday afternoon at a local business. A little after 2 p.m., police with the Aiken Department of Public safety responded to an armed robbery at the 600 block of Rutland Drive, said a spokesperson with the Aiken Department of Public Safety. Police...
WJBF.com
UPDATE: Arrests made in Laney High School football game shooting
UPDATE: The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people following a shooting that occurred Friday night near a high school football game. Roosevelt Wendell Demmons, 17 and Santana Valentino Mance, 17 are both facing several charges. These charges include Possession of firearm or knife during crime, criminal damage to property in first degree, possession of pistol or revolver under 18(MISD), Weapons in school building/grounds/function and aggravated assault.
Student brings 9mm handgun to Academy of Richmond County
School officials say a student brought a 9mm handgun to Academy of Richmond County on Thursday.
Man to serve 2 consecutive life sentences in Mill Street stabbing death
A man was sentenced to two consecutive life sentences in the deadly stabbing of a 40-year-old Augusta man back in November of 2018.
WRDW-TV
Drive-by shooting damages vehicle, hurts no one in North Augusta
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A drive-by shooting and vandalism incident caused several thousand dollars worth of damage in North Augusta but injured no one, according to authorities. It happened around 11 p.m. Monday on Georgetown Court, according to the North Augusta Department of Public Safety. Residents reported hearing about...
