Things are shaping up again for this Eastern WA football team to be a WA state powerhouse

It seems as if Wiley Allred’s Royal Knights are once again a legitimate candidate for 1A football state supremacy this season.

That’s just going off of the first two weeks of the season. But it seems pretty legit.

In Week 1, the Knights traveled to Toppenish and ran past the Wildcats 34-6.

Then, on Friday, Royal visited 2A power Othello and shut the Huskies out.

The Knights scored a touchdown in the third quarter, and then the fourth, to beat the Huskies 14-0.

Othello should be among the top 2A teams in the state this year, as head coach Roger Hoell returns some talent.

Royal quarterback Dylan Allred was 14 for 21 passing for 166 yards.

He scored on a 4-yard run in the third quarter to break the scoreless deadlock.

In the fourth quarter, Allred connected with wide receiver Edgar Delarosa on a 28-yard TD pass.

Delarosa finished with 6 receptions for 70 yards, while running back Kaleb Hernandez rushed 14 times for 61 yards.

Othello linebacker Terrill Freeman had a strong defensive game. He was in on 10 tackles (2 of them for loss), and had an interception.

Alexander Mendez led Othello on offense, rushing 23 times for 91 yards.

Royal, meanwhile, takes on Zillah at home this coming Friday. And the Knights’ schedule continues to stay tough, with a game Saturday, Sept. 24, at home against Lynden Christian.

Other highlights

PROSSER 34, ZILLAH 22: Visiting Prosser raised its record to 2-0 by winning on the road Friday night.

The Mustangs trailed 15-7 at the half, but outscored the Leopards 27-7 in the second half.

Neo Medrano had a big game for Prosser on offense, catching three passes for 147 yards, with touchdown plays of 71 and 70 yards. Medrano also had two rushes for 26 yards and a score.

Prosser quarterback Kory McClure also had an outstanding night, going 27 for 33 passing for 265 yards and three touchdowns. He completed passes to 11 different receivers.

POST FALLS 28, SUNNYSIDE 25: Brent Maldonado had a big game at quarterback for the visiting Grizzlies on Friday, but it wasn’t enough.

Maldonado was 25 for 45 passing for 337 yards and two touchdowns. Receiver Noah McNair added 10 catches for 139 yards and a score.

CWAC football standings

East Valley 0-0 CWAC, 2-0 overall

Prosser 0-0, 2-0

Ellensburg 0-0, 1-1

Ephrata 0-0, 1-1

Grandview 0-0, 1-1

Othello 0-0, 1-1

Selah 0-0, 1-1

Friday, Sept. 9

Grandview 32, Wapato 0

Thursday, Sept. 15

Prosser at Grandview, 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 16

Heritage at East Valley, 7 p.m.

Othello at Ephrata, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 17

Ellensburg at Selah, 4 p.m.

1A SCAC East football

Royal 0-0 SCAC, 2-0 overall

Wahluke 0-0, 2-0

College Place 0-0, 1-1

Connell 0-0, 0-2

Kiona-Benton 0-0, 0-2

Friday, Sept. 9

Wahluke 25, Warden 0

Saturday, Sept. 10

Nooksack Valley 21, Connell 0

Friday, Sept. 16

Bonners Ferry, Idaho, at Connell, 7 p.m.

Cashmere at College Place, 7 p.m.

Naches Valley at Wahluke, 7 p.m.

Warden at Kiona-Benton, 6 p.m.

Zillah at Royal, 7 p.m.

Basketball

Last week was a great experience for Malia Ruud and her Samoan teammates in India.

Ruud, a 6-foot-2 sophomore forward for Chiawana High School, made the Samoan women’s U-18 team that attended the FIBA U-18 Asian Cup in India.

The team played in the B tournament, went 3-3, and finished fourth — falling to the Philippines 84-68 in the tournament’s third-place game this past Sunday.

In that final game, the 15-year-old Ruud scored 30 points and grabbed 13 rebounds for Samoa.

Over six games in the tournament, Ruud was Samoa’s top scorer at 18.3 points per game, was second in rebounding at 12.3 boards, and was the top passer with 3.2 assists.

Samoa finished fourth out of the eight teams competing in the B Division.

Malaysia defeated Mongolia 64-53 in the title game, earning the Malaysians a promotion to division A.

Notes

Columbia Basin College receive specialist Abbey Bonnington (Chiawana) was named the NWAC East Region Volleyball Defender of the Week on Tuesday. Bonnington had 33 digs and 4 aces at the Edmonds Invitational over the weekend.

On Sept. 8, Western Washington University’s men’s soccer team edged Colorado School of the Mines 2-1. Western’s Diego Alvarado (Sunnyside/CBC) had an assist in the game.

Jeff Morrow is the former sports editor of the Tri-City Herald.