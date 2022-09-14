ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

247Sports

Breaking down new USC football DL commit Sam Greene

USC moved on Sam Greene after the defensive lineman had a big scrimmage against Paramus (N.J.) Catholic last month, and the Trojans landed a commitment from the Baltimore St. Frances prospect Thursday. I saw the 6-foot-1, 260-pound Greene at that dominating scrimmage. In researching and evaluating Greene since his time...
247Sports

Bobby Haskins on left tackle competition, USC offensive success

Bobby Haskins may earn his first start at USC by default. The fifth-year senior offensive lineman competed with third-year sophomore Courtland Ford throughout the fall for the left tackle spot. The two spent the first two games rotating series with Ford getting the start in each, but Ford injured his ankle Saturday and did not finish the Trojans’ 41-28 win at Stanford.
uscannenbergmedia.com

USC ranks no. 25 in the U.S. News best college ranking

USC earned a No. 25 ranking in the U.S. News & World Report’s 2022-23 college rankings, up two spots from last year’s ranking. Each fall, U.S. News & World Report publishes its annual ranking of the best colleges in the United States, which evaluates schools on measures including graduation and retention rates, academic reputation and student-faculty ratio.
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno contestant to be on The Price is Right

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno contestant will soon have the opportunity to come on down on the longest-running game show in the United States, The Price is Right. According to CBS, on Tuesday one of the contestants on the Price is right will be from Fresno. The name of the contestant has not been […]
KTLA

2 California restaurants rank among the best for tableside guacamole

Californians love guacamole, so it’s no surprise that several restaurants in the Golden State are ranked among the best in the nation for “tableside” guacamole (not the prepackaged stuff). Yelp compiled a list of the “Top tableside guacamole in the U.S. and Canada” based on user reviews. California restaurants rank among the Top 5. El […]
citywatchla.com

The Fall of Los Angeles

But now, for the first time in its history, the population of Los Angeles is in decline, falling by 204,000 between July 2020 and July 2021. LA was once a magnet for investors. But recently many of the area’s corporate linchpins – including aerospace giant Northrop Grumman, Occidental Petroleum and Hilton Hotels – have left, taking with them high-paying jobs and philanthropic resources.
Maryland Daily Record

Larry Hernandez Net Worth 2022, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details

Birth Place: Los Angeles, California, United States. Kids/Children Name: Yes(4) Larry Hernandez is a mainstream TV character who has yearningly gained his fantasy vocation in the field of singing and, furthermore, in songwriting. Larry is most famous for his exceptional work in the territorial Mexican music kind. Larry is exceptionally roused by the Mexican vocalist ‘Chalino Sanchez’ who has given the world the absolute best sort of music in Mexican. Then again, Larry is a powerful music craftsman who has governed the music business with other prominent specialists.
YourCentralValley.com

WEATHER: Is it going to rain in Fresno this weekend?

FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – Changes are coming to the Central Valley’s weather and temperatures are already cooling off – but there is more to come. According to CBS47’s chief meteorologist Lauren Wallace, the weekend is going to be nice with temperatures in the mid-80s (which is below average). The changes are coming on Sunday: Merced […]
YourCentralValley.com

Man shot riding bike in central Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man in his 30’s was shot while riding his bike Thursday night in central Fresno, according to Fresno Police officers. Police say the man was shot in the upper torso around 10:00 p.m. near Thorne and Dakota avenues. The victim told police he was riding his bike when he was […]
citywatchla.com

LA Has So Many Problems: Enough Is Enough

How much do we have to tolerate before the elected officials in our state, county and city begin to address and fix the many problems that are negatively impacting our daily lives as law - abiding tax-paying residents of California, L.A. County and the City of Los Angeles. I will...
GV Wire

Fresno GOP, Dems on Common Ground in Opposing Local Ballot Measure

In the era of political bitterness, the Fresno County Republican and Democratic parties found something they agree upon — opposition to Measure C. The $7 billion sales tax for county transportation is on the ballot this November for a 30-year renewal (2027-2057). It needs a yes vote from two-thirds of Fresno County voters to pass.
YourCentralValley.com

This Fresno movie theater is closing its curtains forever

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The UA Broadway Faire movie theatre in Fresno is closed, effective Thursday, Sept. 15, company officials say. The theater is located in northwest Fresno at 3351 W Shaw Ave, Fresno, CA 93711. The movie screening venue was well known to the community as another option when other local theaters were packed. […]
YourCentralValley.com

‘No danger’ at Bullard High School, Fresno Police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Officers with the Fresno Police Department say there is not an active shooter at Fresno’s Bullard High School, after reports of a police response at the campus Wednesday morning. In a post on social media, officers wrote that there are no injuries at Bullard High School – or any other school […]
