FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Taco Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasNew Bern, NC
This North Carolina Farm has One of the Largest Corn Mazes in the CountryTravel MavenHuntersville, NC
Visit the Largest Fall Festival in North CarolinaTravel MavenLincolnton, NC
“A Gift for All Ages” wins “Best of Fest” at Statesville’s Full Bloom Film FestivalKim McKinneyStatesville, NC
NCCU prepares for another rival after big winThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Police investigating after reamins in shallow grave behind Conover home
CONOVER, N.C. — Police are investigating after remains were found behind a home in Conover. On Friday, police said they received a tip that a body had possibly been buried in the backyard of a residence on the 300 block of 4th Avenue. At that residence, the Conover Police...
North Carolina homeowner shoots, kills armed intruder: Sheriff
The incident happened around 3 a.m. Friday, Sept. 16, at a residence along Flat Gap Road.
wccbcharlotte.com
Union County Man Convicted Third Time Of Impersonating A Police Officer
MONROE, N.C. — After just 10 minutes of deliberation, a Union County jury found Jimel Tamba, 25, guilty of illegally owning blue lights. In May 2020, on the Highway 74 bypass, Tamba was a passenger in a car stopped by the State Highway Patrol for an illegal license plate cover.
cn2.com
CN2 Newscast – Behind the Screams at SCarowinds, Bus Driver Drives to Sheriff’s Office and Student Threats 2nd Arrest
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – According to authorities one week ago a parent got on a Chester County School Bus at a bus stop and hit a student who was attacking their child. The school bus driver says she couldn’t wait for law enforcement to get to her, so she drove the bus to the Sheriff’s Office.
Confrontation over parking space leads to shot being fired at Cabarrus County Fair
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — Families say they are shocked after learning that someone fired a gun into the air at the Cabarrus County Fair last Saturday. Authorities told Channel 9′s Glenn Counts that the incident occurred during a confrontation over a parking space. Thousand of people attended the...
WBTV
Authorities investigating after shallow grave found behind home in Catawba County
CONOVER, N.C. (WBTV) - The Conover Police Department received information on Friday about a body possibly being buried in the backyard of a home, an official confirmed. According to the department, the home is located in the 300 block of 4th Avenue Southwest, near Lee Industries, just off of Highway 70 in Conover.
WBTV
Deputies searching for 'armed and dangerous' suspect in Alexander County
One avid bike rider and advocate for veteran mental health awareness has his own business that helps bring awareness to veterans battling mental health. Turner-Phifer says the Inflation Reduction Act takes necessary steps to lower insulin costs. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Firefighters are working to stop a fire that...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Four people in custody, officers on leave following Charlotte shooting
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — No one was hurt in a police shooting northwest of uptown Charlotte on Thursday evening. The shooting happened just after 5 p.m. off Onyx Street near Beatties Ford Road. A spokesperson with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says they were alerted to a stolen car in the area. When police attempted to stop the car, the driver, armed with a gun, ran off.
iredellfreenews.com
Dedicated public servant Marvin Norman dies, leaving lasting legacy in Iredell County
Iredell County Commissioner Marvin Norman passed away Wednesday evening following a period of declining health at the Duke University Medical Center in Durham. Norman, 70, was the first African-American elected to the Iredell County Board of Commissioners. He served on the board continuously after being elected in 2002, including two years as chairman and five years as vice chairman.
WBTV
Former teammate and a coach remember MCSO detention officer killed in motorcycle crash
CHERRYVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - On Thursday evening, the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) said one of its detention officers died in a motorcycle crash. Brandon Thomas, 35, died in a single-vehicle motorcycle crash in Shelby while off-duty on Thursday. We’re told Thomas grew up in the area and was...
CMPD: Armed suspect shot at by officers in northwest Charlotte identified; no injuries reported
CHARLOTTE — There were no injuries reported after Charlotte-Mecklenburg police fired shots at an armed man who they perceived was an imminent threat, Deputy Chief Coerte Voorhees said. On Thursday at around 5 p.m., a license plate reader identified a stolen car on Onyx Street near Beatties Ford Road...
U.S. marshal accused of shoplifting at Walmart
DENVER, N.C. — Police charged a U.S. marshal with stealing repeatedly from the Walmart on Highway 73 in Denver. Robert Spangler, of Denver, was in court Friday to face five misdemeanor counts for shoplifting. Walmart employees recognized Spangler on security video because they said he went out of his...
WBTV
Carowinds says no guns at park, cites ‘unruly behavior,’ as reason for early park closure
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Following a brief scare on Saturday night, Carowinds officials have confirmed that there were no guns and no shots fired at the theme park, despite claims that were circulating. Park officials said local law enforcement was on-site to help guests exit the park following the claims.
Manhunt ends without arrest in Alexander County, sheriff’s office says
ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. — A manhunt is underway in Alexander County for a man who is believed to be armed and dangerous, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies said Richard Pennell ran from them in the Ellendale community after a short chase that ended in his father’s driveway. When he took off, deputies said he had something in his hand. It’s not clear if it was a weapon.
Off-duty detention officer dies in motorcycle crash, Mecklenburg County sheriff says
CHARLOTTE — A 35-year-old detention officer with the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office died in a motorcycle crash Thursday in Shelby, officials said. Brandon Thomas was not on duty at the time of the wreck, the sheriff’s office said. The crash, which only involved Thomas’ motorcycle, happened on...
WBTV
Breaking: Massive fire in Stanly county
One avid bike rider and advocate for veteran mental health awareness has his own business that helps bring awareness to veterans battling mental health. Fire destroys long-standing furniture store in Stanly County. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Several units from multiple counties were called in to assist with a massive...
WCNC
DWI suspect in deadly golf cart crash denied bond reduction
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — The suspect charged in an Iredell County crash involving a golf car that killed three people in June faced a judge Thursday afternoon and was denied a bond reduction. Austin Ray Harmon was charged with DWI, two counts of felony death by vehicle and three...
fox46.com
Nearly 50 lbs of meth, conversion laboratory, and AR-15 rifle seized from Monroe home: Sheriff
UNION COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Union County Sheriff’s Office recently seized more than 50 pounds of illegal narcotics, including meth and an AR-15 rifle, from a Monroe home as part of an ongoing drug trafficking investigation. Deputies said this large-scale seizure began in early August...
WBTV
Shelby High School student killed in shooting, police say
SHELBY, N.C. (WBTV) – Authorities confirmed they are investigating the killing of a Shelby teen. According to Shelby Police Chief Jeff Ledford, the deadly shooting happened Tuesday night on Logan Street in Shelby. Ledford said the 17-year-old victim was enrolled at Shelby High School. He added it is early...
WBTV
‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect sought in Alexander Co., deputies say
TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Alexander County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a robbery suspect they believe to be armed and dangerous. Deputies say that they tried to stop a car driven by Richard Eugene Pennell at 9 a.m. for a traffic violation on All Healing Springs Road in Taylorsville. He allegedly fled and went down Mountain Ridge Church Road.
