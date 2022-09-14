ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. — A manhunt is underway in Alexander County for a man who is believed to be armed and dangerous, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies said Richard Pennell ran from them in the Ellendale community after a short chase that ended in his father’s driveway. When he took off, deputies said he had something in his hand. It’s not clear if it was a weapon.

ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO