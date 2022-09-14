ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Austin taps Texas group for affordable housing development training

By Grace Reader
KXAN
KXAN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RXJUQ_0hvTaBxB00

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On the same day the Housing Authority of the City of Austin unveiled new affordable housing units in the Zilker neighborhood, the city announced it will launch a training institute in conjunction with the Texas State Affordable Housing Corporation and the Corporation for Supportive Housing.

The institute will encourage and support Austin-area developers in building additional units for people struggling to stay housed in Austin.

“For a decade we were stagnant at 500 total permanent supportive housing units and we’re going to quadruple that number over the next three years,” Austin Mayor Steve Adler said of the city’s effort to create affordable housing.

At the same time the city kicked off the initiative, Councilmember Ann Kitchen was unveiling new units at the Pathways at Goodrich Place.

During the pandemic, that complex was turned from a 40-unit space to 120 units of affordable housing with a gym and computer space in something Kitchen called “a great example” of the city re-utilizing space to provide more affordable housing.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UOz4n_0hvTaBxB00
    Ribbon-cutting ceremony at Pathways at Goodrich Place Photo: KXAN/Frank Martinez
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=058lfD_0hvTaBxB00
    Ribbon-cutting ceremony at Pathways at Goodrich Place Photo: KXAN/Frank Martinez
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ogvdy_0hvTaBxB00
    Ribbon-cutting ceremony at Pathways at Goodrich Place Photo: KXAN/Frank Martinez

“Today is quite a blessing for all our residents,” said Jerry Dawson, a man who lives in the complex and has been the voice of residents there. “Our residents basically gave 80 families the opportunity to live here in the Zilker neighborhood under affordable housing.”

The overall city goal to create more affordable spaces is directly related to the city’s effort to prevent and end homelessness, Adler said. New data from the city showed 90% of the people encountered as a part of the city’s HEAL initiative accepted shelter, but nearly half of them returned to homelessness sometime after.

“For too long we never had places for people to be able to go and that’s why we’ve had encampments and people in tents. It’s not something you can snap your fingers and solve overnight,” Adler said.

The institute will provide training until the end of the year for local developers who will then put together plans to build affordable housing projects. Adler said it’s likely to result in hundreds of units of affordable, permanent housing.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 0

Related
KXAN

Home holdup: Austin Energy application process is backed up

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Wesley Olivas and Frederick Schurbuck stand on the second-floor balcony of their new home. Well, it’s almost theirs. Two construction crew members hammer on the ground floor below. They went under contract for the home in December, and their project manager said they paid their...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Dog of the Weekend: Gabi at Austin Animal Center

Two-year-old Gabi is waiting for someone to adopt her at Austin Animal Center. She is a cuddle bug that gets along with other dogs and it looking for a stable and loving home. AAC says Gabi can fit into many different family situations and has "really good calming energy". AAC is also hosting two events Saturday: the Unicorn Foster Adopter event and Clear the Crates, which is looking to adopt out 75 dogs that have been living in pop up crates due to lack of space.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Austin, TX
Real Estate
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Real Estate
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Austin, TX
Government
City
Austin, TX
Austin, TX
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Linus Affordable Housing#Housing Projects#Goodrich Place Photo
KVUE

Mother of two struggling with affordability in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — Loremise Laiosie is a mother of two. She is originally from Haiti but has lived in Texas for many years. “I am from [Haiti] where all the chaos is, I have been very blessed," she said about moving to Texas. She has called Austin home for...
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
KXAN

Austin Habitat For Humanity ReStore Item Of The Week: Barn Door Kit

The online ReStore is bursting with all the items needed to create the rustic home of your dreams! Austin Habitat for Humanity ReStore’s featured item of the week is a brand new Light Oak Sliding Interior Barn Door Kit. It also comes in Dark Oak. The barn door kits are available at all three Austin-area ReStores – South Austin, Northwest Austin, and San Marcos – as well as online with local pick-up at the Ben White ReStore.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

East Austin food truck broken into 15 times, owner says

AUSTIN, Texas - A food truck owner is frustrated after he says his truck has been broken into 15 times. Boteco Food Truck has called East Austin home for a majority of its time selling Brazilian street food since 2014. "I wanted to bring that same culture into Austin. There...
AUSTIN, TX
Eater

Looks Like the Former Russian House Is Opening a New Restaurant in North Loop

While downtown Eastern European restaurant the House (formerly known as Russian House) closed earlier this summer, it seems like the restaurant isn’t gone forever. Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC) permitting shows that the company behind the restaurant is taking over the closed New American restaurant Sala & Betty address at 5201 Airport Boulevard in North Loop.
AUSTIN, TX
inforney.com

Austin, TX Will be Among the Fastest Growing Cities by 2060

Results from the 2020 census reveal some notable changes in population distribution over the last decade. The U.S. population grew by about 7% from 2010 to 2020, or by about 20 million people. Over the same period, more than 80% of U.S. metro areas reported population growth. While it remains...
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

KXAN

53K+
Followers
12K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy