Work on Jenny Lake Scenic Drive delayed due to weather
MOOSE, Wyo. — Work on the one-way Jenny Lake Scenic Drive in Grand Teton National Park (GTNP) has been been delayed due to weather. The road will open to traffic over the weekend, close again Monday, Sept. 19, at 7 a.m. and remain closed through Sept. 20 at 5 p.m. The road has been under construction for road striping operations.
Heads Up! Lucas Ranch cattle drive tomorrow
JACKSON, Wyo. — Signs of fall are upon us; the leaves are changing, the temperatures are dipping and the Lucas Ranch is doing its annual fall cattle drive this Saturday, Sept. 17. Expect delays or plan an alternate route on Spring Gulch Road while the cattle are moved between...
Victor’s Centennial Trail Pathway to open tomorrow
VICTOR, Idaho— This summer, patience was a virtue for commuters over the pass as crews worked on the new Centennial Trail Project. Today the wait is finally over. According to Teton Valley Trails and Pathways, and the City of Victor, the project will be completed today and open to the public tomorrow, Sept. 17.
Prescribed burn planned for Gros Ventre Drainage
JACKSON, Wyo. — In the coming weeks, the Jackson Ranger District of the Bridger-Teton National Forest will conduct a prescribed fire in the Upper Gros Ventre River Drainage in the Haystack Fork and Little Bear Paw Fork of Slate Creek. Up to 557 acres will be targeted for aspen...
SNAPPED: New Thunder lift going up
JACKSON, Wyo. — The new high-speed Thunder lift at Jackson Hole Mountain Resort (JHMR), is on its way to completion ahead of the 2022/2023 winter season. Last week a helicopter was on the mountain to pour footings and deliver buckets of concrete. The towers are set to be installed within the next month, according to JHMR.
County Commission mulls elk refuge pathway
JACKSON, Wyo. — The Teton County Board of County Commissioners discussed a new pathway on the east side of the National Elk Refuge, during their workshop on Sept. 12. Pathways & Trails Coordinator Brian Schilling brought the item before the Commission to gauge their interest in developing a pathway between East Broadway to Twin Creek.
TCHD to offer flu shots beginning Sept. 26
JACKSON, Wyo. — Beginning Sept. 26, Teton County Health Department (TCHD) will offer Flu vaccines at its office, on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Teton County Health Department’s flu clinics will have a preservative-free quadrivalent vaccine, which protects against four strains of the flu virus. Individuals ages 65 years old and over are eligible to receive a high-dose influenza vaccine, which is also a preservative-free quadrivalent vaccine.
Heads up! Closure on Maple Way today
JACKSON, Wyo. — Maple Way between Powderhorn and Veronica Lane is closed to vehicle traffic today as crews complete road patching operations. Westbound through traffic is suggested to detour on Powderhorn to Meadowlark or Broadway. An eastbound lane closure is in place on Maple from the Target Bus Stop to Veronica Lane. Eastbound traffic is suggested to detour to Meadowlark or continue on Broadway.
