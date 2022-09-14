JACKSON, Wyo. — The new high-speed Thunder lift at Jackson Hole Mountain Resort (JHMR), is on its way to completion ahead of the 2022/2023 winter season. Last week a helicopter was on the mountain to pour footings and deliver buckets of concrete. The towers are set to be installed within the next month, according to JHMR.

