Thomasville to host Feeding the Community event
The City of Thomasville is set to host a Feeding the Community event for those in need of a free meal.
Second Harvest working to turn the city orange for Hunger Action month
Dozens of Publix team members and volunteers from second harvest of the big bend teamed up to pack hundreds of boxes for families in need.
WCTV
Neonatal nurses honored for life-saving work
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare celebrated those who care for the tiniest patients. Thursday is National Neonatal Nurses Day. These nurses provide care to infants born with a variety of health challenges. Meet Grace who’s in the TMH NICU right now. She was born weighing one pound two...
greenepublishing.com
Heating things up in Perry, Fla.
The Smokin’ In The Pines BBQ Festival Is Kicking Off on the weekend of September 23 and 24 in Perry, Fla. Exciting news! The most popular BBQ Contest in the North Florida area is coming up soon, the Smokin’ in the Pines BBQ Festival. This event promises to be the best show you’ll find in the Southeast. We expect thousands at this FREE event for a weekend filled with great BBQ, southern rock & country music, BBQ competitions ($15,000 in prizes), the Sauces of Honor Sauce Contest, Kids-Que Competition (ages 6-15), awesome food vendors selling seafood, sweet treats and lots of BBQ. We also have arts and crafts, Kid’s FREE Fun Zone Play area, with bounce houses and much more. The event will be held Friday, Sept. 23 and Saturday, Sept. 24 in Perry, Fla., at Forest Capital State Park. Music by the Tobacco Rd Band, the Green Farm Road Band, T.Woods, Jared Walker, Franc Robert and more!
WCTV
‘It’s not bringing me joy:’ inside the decision to close the Railroad Square Craft House
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - An anchor tenant at Railroad Square will close in the upcoming months. The owner of Railroad Square Craft House announced Wednesday plans to shut down the business nearly four years after it opened following Proof Brewing’s move down the street. CEO Justine Spells spoke with...
WCTV
Sabal Palm Elementary unveils newly-renovated library
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It’s a new chapter for Sabal Palm Elementary, as the school cut the ribbon on a newly-renovated library Thursday. Now, the library has a brand-new set of books and new furniture. Community leaders say having this new library at Sabal Palm is especially important because...
LCSO confirms new collective bargaining agreement with deputies
The Leon County Sheriff’s Office has secured a new collective bargaining agreement with its deputies.
Two local favorites are closing up shop Happy Motoring and Craft House
Railroad Square Craft House opened back in 2019 and has been fighting an uphill battle ever since..
WALB 10
Lowndes Co. transitional ministry home sparks community debate
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Concerns have been raised about the potential addition of an all men’s recovery home to a neighborhood in Lowndes County. Redeemed Living is expanding to Valdosta. The ministry will house men recovering from drug or alcohol abuse. The county planning committee approved the request for...
WCTV
Marianna firefighter laid to rest
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -For the second time this week, North Florida firefighters said goodbye to one of their own. Dozens gathered in Quincy Friday for the funeral of 26-year-old Atticus Stephens. First responders from North Florida lined the street outside of the First Presbyterian Church in Quincy. Stephens was a...
WCTV
Tate’s Hell 5K and Bay Fest return to St. James Bay Oct. 1
CARRABELLE, Fla. (WCTV) – Tate’s Hell 5K & Bay Fest return to St. James on Oct. 1, 2022 with a a full day of outdoor adventure. The event will take place at St. James Bay Golf Resort, just east of Carrabelle, located at 151 Laughing Gull Lane. Activities...
WALB 10
New development for downtown Valdosta in the works
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Another development project is in the works for Downtown Valdosta. The former Griner Automotive Lot has been approved to be developed and revitalized. This project will enhance the quality of life for residents and downtown visitors. This area will soon be utilized for future downtown events...
WCTV
Tallahassee store raises prices by 25 cents to adjust for inflation
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - As inflation continues to rise, it’s impacts are still taking it’s toll locally in the big bend, even for small businesses. As inflation continues to take its toll on the economy, some of your favorite local businesses have even raised their prices ever so slightly just to stay afloat.
10NEWS
Authorities looking for woman with missing 2-year-old
MONTICELLO, Fla. — A Florida Missing Child alert was issued for a Jefferson County 2-year-old possibly last seen with an 18-year-old woman and an unknown man, according to a news release. Kyson Washington was last seen wearing a black shirt and a diaper in the area of the 1400...
multihousingnews.com
Landmark JV To Build 702-Bed Tallahassee Student Property
The developers landed a $68 million construction loan from Webster Bank. A joint venture between Landmark Properties and Atlantic American Partners has unveiled plans for The Metropolitan at Tallahassee, a 702-bed student housing community in Tallahassee, Fla. The partnership landed a $68 million construction loan, funded by Webster Bank for the development, public records show.
WCTV
‘Tallahassee’s Black History Firsts’ book out now
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A local Tallahassee woman published a book on the black community’s history in Tallahassee in the post-reconstruction era. “I’m hoping that this book will encourage HBCU’s and other universities to look more at their local communities and begin to research who were the ‘firsts’ in each professional category,” Author Dorothy Inman-Johnson said.
thefamuanonline.com
Center helps students find jobs
Many students are employed at the same time they are enrolled in school, according to the National Center for Education Statistics. Some students participate in their school’s work-study opportunities so that they can have a more efficient school and work life balance. Florida A&M University, has a Career and...
WCTV
Tallahassee Urban League host a ‘Reclaim Your Vote Rally and Voter Registration March’
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - In an effort to encourage black voters to get to the polls, the Tallahassee Urban League hosted a ‘Reclaim Your Vote Rally and Voter Registration March’ Saturday. Different speakers and candidates spoke about the importance of voting and why the black vote holds so much weight.
ecbpublishing.com
Birthday of Ray Charles to be celebrated at Haffye Hays Park in Greenville Friday, Sept. 23, at 6 p.m.
Legendary musician Ray Charles, who pioneered the genre of soul music during the 1950s, grew up in the North Florida town of Greenville, halfway between Monticello and Madison. He went on to inspire generations of musicians, and a bronze statue in racecognition of his legacy stands in Haffye Hays Park on Highway 90 in Greenville.
WCTV
Crash shuts down part of N. Meridian Road in Leon County
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A crash at N. Meridian Road near Summerbrooke Drive in Leon County has part of the street shut down, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Officials said a silver Chevy truck collided with a tree around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday. First responders have been working to get the driver out of the car, according to FHP.
