ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Comments / 0

Related
WCTV

Neonatal nurses honored for life-saving work

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare celebrated those who care for the tiniest patients. Thursday is National Neonatal Nurses Day. These nurses provide care to infants born with a variety of health challenges. Meet Grace who’s in the TMH NICU right now. She was born weighing one pound two...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
greenepublishing.com

Heating things up in Perry, Fla.

The Smokin’ In The Pines BBQ Festival Is Kicking Off on the weekend of September 23 and 24 in Perry, Fla. Exciting news! The most popular BBQ Contest in the North Florida area is coming up soon, the Smokin’ in the Pines BBQ Festival. This event promises to be the best show you’ll find in the Southeast. We expect thousands at this FREE event for a weekend filled with great BBQ, southern rock & country music, BBQ competitions ($15,000 in prizes), the Sauces of Honor Sauce Contest, Kids-Que Competition (ages 6-15), awesome food vendors selling seafood, sweet treats and lots of BBQ. We also have arts and crafts, Kid’s FREE Fun Zone Play area, with bounce houses and much more. The event will be held Friday, Sept. 23 and Saturday, Sept. 24 in Perry, Fla., at Forest Capital State Park. Music by the Tobacco Rd Band, the Green Farm Road Band, T.Woods, Jared Walker, Franc Robert and more!
PERRY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Leon County, FL
City
Christmas, FL
Tallahassee, FL
Society
County
Wakulla County, FL
City
Tallahassee, FL
Local
Florida Society
Leon County, FL
Society
WCTV

Sabal Palm Elementary unveils newly-renovated library

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It’s a new chapter for Sabal Palm Elementary, as the school cut the ribbon on a newly-renovated library Thursday. Now, the library has a brand-new set of books and new furniture. Community leaders say having this new library at Sabal Palm is especially important because...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toys For Tots#Volunteers#Senior Citizen#Charity#Christmas Assistance#The Salvation Army Of
WALB 10

Lowndes Co. transitional ministry home sparks community debate

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Concerns have been raised about the potential addition of an all men’s recovery home to a neighborhood in Lowndes County. Redeemed Living is expanding to Valdosta. The ministry will house men recovering from drug or alcohol abuse. The county planning committee approved the request for...
LOWNDES COUNTY, GA
WCTV

Marianna firefighter laid to rest

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -For the second time this week, North Florida firefighters said goodbye to one of their own. Dozens gathered in Quincy Friday for the funeral of 26-year-old Atticus Stephens. First responders from North Florida lined the street outside of the First Presbyterian Church in Quincy. Stephens was a...
QUINCY, FL
WALB 10

New development for downtown Valdosta in the works

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Another development project is in the works for Downtown Valdosta. The former Griner Automotive Lot has been approved to be developed and revitalized. This project will enhance the quality of life for residents and downtown visitors. This area will soon be utilized for future downtown events...
VALDOSTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
WCTV

Tallahassee store raises prices by 25 cents to adjust for inflation

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - As inflation continues to rise, it’s impacts are still taking it’s toll locally in the big bend, even for small businesses. As inflation continues to take its toll on the economy, some of your favorite local businesses have even raised their prices ever so slightly just to stay afloat.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
10NEWS

Authorities looking for woman with missing 2-year-old

MONTICELLO, Fla. — A Florida Missing Child alert was issued for a Jefferson County 2-year-old possibly last seen with an 18-year-old woman and an unknown man, according to a news release. Kyson Washington was last seen wearing a black shirt and a diaper in the area of the 1400...
MONTICELLO, FL
multihousingnews.com

Landmark JV To Build 702-Bed Tallahassee Student Property

The developers landed a $68 million construction loan from Webster Bank. A joint venture between Landmark Properties and Atlantic American Partners has unveiled plans for The Metropolitan at Tallahassee, a 702-bed student housing community in Tallahassee, Fla. The partnership landed a $68 million construction loan, funded by Webster Bank for the development, public records show.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

‘Tallahassee’s Black History Firsts’ book out now

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A local Tallahassee woman published a book on the black community’s history in Tallahassee in the post-reconstruction era. “I’m hoping that this book will encourage HBCU’s and other universities to look more at their local communities and begin to research who were the ‘firsts’ in each professional category,” Author Dorothy Inman-Johnson said.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

Center helps students find jobs

Many students are employed at the same time they are enrolled in school, according to the National Center for Education Statistics. Some students participate in their school’s work-study opportunities so that they can have a more efficient school and work life balance. Florida A&M University, has a Career and...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Crash shuts down part of N. Meridian Road in Leon County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A crash at N. Meridian Road near Summerbrooke Drive in Leon County has part of the street shut down, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Officials said a silver Chevy truck collided with a tree around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday. First responders have been working to get the driver out of the car, according to FHP.
TALLAHASSEE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy