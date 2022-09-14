Read full article on original website
Lottery Draw for September 16th, 2022: CASH 3 and CASH 4
CASH 3: 1-3-7 CASH 4: 4-8-2-2 Fireball Number: 8. All numbers are unofficial until certified by the Mississippi Lottery Corporation.
EV charging infrastructure approval announced for Mississippi
You may see an increase in electric vehicles soon across the Magnolia State. The Biden Administration announced that Mississippi’s Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Development Plan has been approved. With this early approval, Mississippi is among the first group of 35 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico with approved...
Weeks-long boil water notice lifted in Mississippi capital
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – A boil-water notice has been lifted in Mississippi’s capital city after nearly seven weeks. Gov. Tate Reeves and Jackson officials made the announcement Thursday. Emergency repairs are still underway after problems at Jackson’s main water treatment plant caused most customers to lose service for several days in late August and early September.
Arrest made in armed robbery in D’Iberville
One man was arrested on charges of an armed robbery today. Zederick Cooks Jr. was charged for a robbery that took place on Fountain Avenue at about 2:30 p.m. yesterday. The victim of the robbery said Cooks offered to give her a ride to cash a check. After cashing the check, the victim said Cooks pointed a gun at her and demanded money.
9/16 – The Chief’s “Warmer Start” Friday Morning Forecast
High pressure has weakened a bit over the last 24 hours with the flow becoming more zonal across the middle of the country. Shortwaves were noted along the Atlantic Coast, over Kansas and near Las Vegas. At the surface, high pressure extended from the Great Lakes to eastern Texas with the old frontal boundary that has been over our coastal waters trying to drift a bit northward.
Mississippi Aquarium hosts students for Homeschool Days
It’s been a busy day at the Mississippi Aquarium. They had more than 100 students attend their home school days program, the largest one yet. Each month, homeschool days takes place to give students pre-K through 12 a chance to explore and participate in hands-on educational activities. This month’s...
