ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lakenormanpublications.com

PHOTOS: North Lincoln comes up short against Statesville on new turf

PUMPKIN CENTER – North Lincoln finally played its first home game of the season with its new artificial surface but fell to Statesville 15-9 Friday, Sept. 16., in the Western Foothills 3A conference opener. The Knights (0-4) only mustered 107 yards of offense, led by running backs Liam Sutton and Connor Carson. Immanuel Mayner scored North's lone touchdown. – Photos by Joseph Brymer.
STATESVILLE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Statesville, South Iredell kick off conference play with victories

PUMPKIN CENTER—Statesville won its Western Foothills Athletic Conference opener Friday night, beating North Lincoln 15-9. The Greyhounds (2-2, 1-0) trailed 9-8 at halftime. Phoenix Lawrence put them back in front though with 10 minutes left in the third quarter. His 18-yard touchdown run, coupled with Sam Buckner’s extra point, produced the final score.
STATESVILLE, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Hough offense balanced in rout of North Meck

CORNELIUS – Senior receiver Markell Quick caught two first-half touchdown passes, as Hough buried North Meck 52-0 in the first Queen City 3A/4A conference game of the season Friday night. Quick got the Huskies (4-1) on the board early with a catch, and following a long J.T. Smith touchdown...
CORNELIUS, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Gaither, Young lead St. Stephens past West Iredell

HICKORY—St. Stephens’ football team had a big night on offense Friday, registering its highest point total since 2018 in a 49-20 victory over visiting West Iredell in both teams’ Western Foothills Athletic Conference opener. Sophomore running back Brycen Gaither accounted for five touchdowns, while senior quarterback Peyton...
STATESVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, NC
Education
City
Hickory, NC
City
West End, NC
Lincolnton, NC
Education
City
Statesville, NC
City
Lincolnton, NC
Lincolnton, NC
Sports
City
Denver, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Mooresville's ground game explosive in win over Cox Mill

CONCORD — When Joe Nixon was first told the stat lines that his running backs put up on Friday night, he called them over to show them. Jawarn Howell initially looked surprised to hear just how gaudy his totals were, but that quickly turned into a modest, yet confident smile. His backfield running mate Kyjuan Westmoreland was even more modest, just barely cracking a smile before his coach reminded him that it was allowed before sending both of them off to thank their offensive line.
MOORESVILLE, NC
montgomeryherald.com

Varsity football takes on Red Hawks

The Montgomery Central High School varsity football team has had a tough season thus far. They are facing arguably the toughest schedule in the state as they try to build the program from the ground up. September 9, the Timberwolves took on the Monroe Red Hawks at home. Monroe was coming in at 3-0 with some very big wins against Marvin Ridge, Piedmont and Concord.
TROY, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Games to Watch: Mooresville, Hough, East Lincoln with pivotal early conference games

Breakdown: The first week of Greater Metro 4 games has a critical showdown between 2-1 Mooresville and Cox Mill (3-1). Mooresville had a pair of impressive wins outside of its loss to Hough where they kept the Huskies mostly in check after the first quarter. Blue Devils’ running backs Jawarn Howell and Kyjuan Westmoreland have combined for 600 yards in three games, with the latter averaging 8 yards per carry. Cox Mill will have to regroup quickly after a blowout against Hough and will look to get back to their previous high-scoring ways.
MOORESVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Divergent#High School Football#American Football#Highschoolsports#Knights#The East Lincoln Mustangs
WCNC

Down to the wire: Mountaineers get another stunning win with all eyes on Boone

BOONE, N.C. — The mountains of North Carolina were filled with cheers Saturday as the Appalachian State Mountaineers hosted the Troy Trojans. But this game wasn't like any other; unranked App State was fresh off an upset win against Texas A&M last week, stunning the Aggies 17-14 in a game that got the attention of ESPN's College Gameday.
BOONE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

WATCH NOW: ESPN's 'College GameDay' bus stops in Hickory on way to Boone. 'A little bit of our due,' says one fan.

If the game had turned out differently last Saturday, the bright orange bus for ESPN’s "College GameDay" would be en route to College Station, Texas, this week. Instead, the bus was bound for Boone on Thursday with a stop at App State's Hickory campus along the way, said Troy Tuttle, who works in communications for Appalachian State University.
BOONE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
saturdaytradition.com

Lee Corso shown hyped up for College GameDay on-location at Appalachian State

Long time College Gameday host Lee Corso made his affection for Appalachian State known Saturday morning in a video on Kirk Herbstreit’s Twitter. Corso, who was doing some vocal warmups ahead of Saturday morning’s show, was rocking a gold and black tie, Appalachian State’s colors. He talked about how Boone, North Carolina is a beautiful place.
BOONE, NC
WCNC

Presidents Cup schedule of events

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Presidents Cup is almost here, as some of the top golfers from around the world arrive at Quail Hollow for the highly anticipated match play event. Davis Love III will lead a team of 12 Americans against Trevor Immelman's international squad in a four-day, five-round tournament. Formats include foursomes, four-ball and singles with 30 points up for grabs. This year marks the first time the prestigious Presidents Cup has been hosted in the Southeast.
CHARLOTTE, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Bandys sees high growth in performance grades; Rock Springs tops Lincoln County Schools

The majority of Denver-area schools scored Bs on their School Performance Grades for the 2021-22 school year. Of the 14 public schools serving the region, Bandys High School led the way with an 81 Performance Score and a 96.7 Growth Score that far exceeded expectations. Both figures were the highest among traditional Catawba County Schools; the Growth was 67th in the entire state. Rock Springs Elementary was the only other school with at least an 80 and was the highest-scorer in Lincoln County Schools.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
lincolntimesnews.com

Gear your adventure: Blue River Outfitters opens in Lincolnton

LINCOLNTON – There’s a new store in downtown Lincolnton and ready to “gear your adventure.” Blue River Outfitters, a store specializing in equipment, provisions and clothing for outdoor excursions opened this past week. It’s owned and operated by Jeremy and Beth Sexton. The store, both...
LINCOLNTON, NC
country1037fm.com

Food Freebies and Deals to Enjoy on National Cheeseburger Day

It’s almost National Cheeseburger Day! Do you know what that means? This means you need to find out the best deals there are around town. Some of your favorite restaurants are celebrating some food deals to help you celebrate National Cheeseburger Day the right way. Whether you are looking for free meals or just good discounts, then we’ve got just the list for you to check out.
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy