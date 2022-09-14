Read full article on original website
3 Great Taco Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasNew Bern, NC
This North Carolina Farm has One of the Largest Corn Mazes in the CountryTravel MavenHuntersville, NC
Visit the Largest Fall Festival in North CarolinaTravel MavenLincolnton, NC
“A Gift for All Ages” wins “Best of Fest” at Statesville’s Full Bloom Film FestivalKim McKinneyStatesville, NC
NCCU prepares for another rival after big winThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
lakenormanpublications.com
PHOTOS: North Lincoln comes up short against Statesville on new turf
PUMPKIN CENTER – North Lincoln finally played its first home game of the season with its new artificial surface but fell to Statesville 15-9 Friday, Sept. 16., in the Western Foothills 3A conference opener. The Knights (0-4) only mustered 107 yards of offense, led by running backs Liam Sutton and Connor Carson. Immanuel Mayner scored North's lone touchdown. – Photos by Joseph Brymer.
Statesville Record & Landmark
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Statesville, South Iredell kick off conference play with victories
PUMPKIN CENTER—Statesville won its Western Foothills Athletic Conference opener Friday night, beating North Lincoln 15-9. The Greyhounds (2-2, 1-0) trailed 9-8 at halftime. Phoenix Lawrence put them back in front though with 10 minutes left in the third quarter. His 18-yard touchdown run, coupled with Sam Buckner’s extra point, produced the final score.
lakenormanpublications.com
FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Hough offense balanced in rout of North Meck
CORNELIUS – Senior receiver Markell Quick caught two first-half touchdown passes, as Hough buried North Meck 52-0 in the first Queen City 3A/4A conference game of the season Friday night. Quick got the Huskies (4-1) on the board early with a catch, and following a long J.T. Smith touchdown...
Statesville Record & Landmark
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Gaither, Young lead St. Stephens past West Iredell
HICKORY—St. Stephens’ football team had a big night on offense Friday, registering its highest point total since 2018 in a 49-20 victory over visiting West Iredell in both teams’ Western Foothills Athletic Conference opener. Sophomore running back Brycen Gaither accounted for five touchdowns, while senior quarterback Peyton...
Statesville Record & Landmark
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Mooresville's ground game explosive in win over Cox Mill
CONCORD — When Joe Nixon was first told the stat lines that his running backs put up on Friday night, he called them over to show them. Jawarn Howell initially looked surprised to hear just how gaudy his totals were, but that quickly turned into a modest, yet confident smile. His backfield running mate Kyjuan Westmoreland was even more modest, just barely cracking a smile before his coach reminded him that it was allowed before sending both of them off to thank their offensive line.
montgomeryherald.com
Varsity football takes on Red Hawks
The Montgomery Central High School varsity football team has had a tough season thus far. They are facing arguably the toughest schedule in the state as they try to build the program from the ground up. September 9, the Timberwolves took on the Monroe Red Hawks at home. Monroe was coming in at 3-0 with some very big wins against Marvin Ridge, Piedmont and Concord.
lakenormanpublications.com
Games to Watch: Mooresville, Hough, East Lincoln with pivotal early conference games
Breakdown: The first week of Greater Metro 4 games has a critical showdown between 2-1 Mooresville and Cox Mill (3-1). Mooresville had a pair of impressive wins outside of its loss to Hough where they kept the Huskies mostly in check after the first quarter. Blue Devils’ running backs Jawarn Howell and Kyjuan Westmoreland have combined for 600 yards in three games, with the latter averaging 8 yards per carry. Cox Mill will have to regroup quickly after a blowout against Hough and will look to get back to their previous high-scoring ways.
fox46.com
West Cabarrus football game resumes after fans evacuate bleachers
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A high school football game in Concord was able to resume Friday night after fans evacuated the bleachers, Cabarrus County Schools said on Saturday. West Cabarrus was hosting South Iredell Friday night when in the midst of the game, there was a...
Down to the wire: Mountaineers get another stunning win with all eyes on Boone
BOONE, N.C. — The mountains of North Carolina were filled with cheers Saturday as the Appalachian State Mountaineers hosted the Troy Trojans. But this game wasn't like any other; unranked App State was fresh off an upset win against Texas A&M last week, stunning the Aggies 17-14 in a game that got the attention of ESPN's College Gameday.
cbs17
Appalachian State scores on final play, beats Troy 32-28; fans swarm App State field
BOONE, N.C. (AP/WNCN) – Chase Brice fired a 53-yard scoring strike to Christan Horn on the final play of the game and Appalachian State pulled out a 32-28 victory over Troy in a Sun Belt Conference opener. Brice drove Appalachian State (2-1) down the field before throwing incomplete on...
Confusion about potential threat pauses West Cabarrus football game; officials say no threat found
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — Confusion about a potential threat at Friday night’s West Cabarrus High School football game momentarily paused the game, according to Cabarrus County Schools. In a statement, the school system said there was a period of confusion caused among spectators in the bleachers which stemmed...
Statesville Record & Landmark
WATCH NOW: ESPN's 'College GameDay' bus stops in Hickory on way to Boone. 'A little bit of our due,' says one fan.
If the game had turned out differently last Saturday, the bright orange bus for ESPN’s "College GameDay" would be en route to College Station, Texas, this week. Instead, the bus was bound for Boone on Thursday with a stop at App State's Hickory campus along the way, said Troy Tuttle, who works in communications for Appalachian State University.
App State Awards Free Tuition for Best ‘College Gameday’ Signs
A few Mountaineers fans were handsomely rewarded on Saturday.
saturdaytradition.com
Lee Corso shown hyped up for College GameDay on-location at Appalachian State
Long time College Gameday host Lee Corso made his affection for Appalachian State known Saturday morning in a video on Kirk Herbstreit’s Twitter. Corso, who was doing some vocal warmups ahead of Saturday morning’s show, was rocking a gold and black tie, Appalachian State’s colors. He talked about how Boone, North Carolina is a beautiful place.
saturdaydownsouth.com
College GameDay at Appalachian State: Area reportedly dealing with poster shortage ahead of Saturday morning
College GameDay at Appalachian State and the surrounding Boone, North Carolina area is in a frenzy ahead of ESPN’s popular pregame show airing from the scenic site on Saturday morning. Pete Thamel of ESPN reported that there are “no posters left in Boone for signs” ahead of the broadcast,...
WCNC
Presidents Cup schedule of events
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Presidents Cup is almost here, as some of the top golfers from around the world arrive at Quail Hollow for the highly anticipated match play event. Davis Love III will lead a team of 12 Americans against Trevor Immelman's international squad in a four-day, five-round tournament. Formats include foursomes, four-ball and singles with 30 points up for grabs. This year marks the first time the prestigious Presidents Cup has been hosted in the Southeast.
lakenormanpublications.com
Bandys sees high growth in performance grades; Rock Springs tops Lincoln County Schools
The majority of Denver-area schools scored Bs on their School Performance Grades for the 2021-22 school year. Of the 14 public schools serving the region, Bandys High School led the way with an 81 Performance Score and a 96.7 Growth Score that far exceeded expectations. Both figures were the highest among traditional Catawba County Schools; the Growth was 67th in the entire state. Rock Springs Elementary was the only other school with at least an 80 and was the highest-scorer in Lincoln County Schools.
iredellfreenews.com
N.C. Auto Racing Hall of Fame, Town of Mooresville to present Mooresville Motorsports Celebration on October 4
Tuesday, October 4, will be a day of celebration in front of the Charles Mack Citizens Center in downtown Mooresville. IndyCar Champion Rick Mears and Top Fuel Drag Car sensation Doug Herbert will be honored with the dedication of North Carolina Auto Racing Hall of Fame, Walk of Fame sidewalk plaques.
lincolntimesnews.com
Gear your adventure: Blue River Outfitters opens in Lincolnton
LINCOLNTON – There’s a new store in downtown Lincolnton and ready to “gear your adventure.” Blue River Outfitters, a store specializing in equipment, provisions and clothing for outdoor excursions opened this past week. It’s owned and operated by Jeremy and Beth Sexton. The store, both...
country1037fm.com
Food Freebies and Deals to Enjoy on National Cheeseburger Day
It’s almost National Cheeseburger Day! Do you know what that means? This means you need to find out the best deals there are around town. Some of your favorite restaurants are celebrating some food deals to help you celebrate National Cheeseburger Day the right way. Whether you are looking for free meals or just good discounts, then we’ve got just the list for you to check out.
