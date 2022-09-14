Read full article on original website
Democrat Josh Shapiro takes his gubernatorial campaign to Mastriano country
CHAMBERSBURG - Josh Shapiro, the Democratic nominee for governor of Pennsylvania, knows he doesn’t have to carry most central Pennsylvania counties to win this year’s election. But he also knows, from the Democrats’ experience of 2016 when Donald J. Trump won the state, that he can’t totally write-off...
The staffing crisis in Pennsylvania state prisons is dangerous for everyone | Opinion
Pennsylvanians are getting back to work. The economy is on the rebound. Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate is now lower than its pre-pandemic level. That’s great news, but not for everyone, including those who work some of the most dangerous jobs in the commonwealth. The commonwealth’s prison system continues to see its vacancies skyrocket with no sign of slowing, creating a dangerous atmosphere for prison employees and inmates.
1-in-a-million white ‘spirit bear’ spotted in Michigan
A genetically rare black bear with white fur – often called a “spirit bear” – has been living in the wilds of the western Upper Peninsula in Michigan. An approximately 100-pound male bear with blonde colorings appeared this month, September 2022, on a trail camera trained on a bait pile set up in advance of the annual bear hunting season. Wildlife officials said this is the first time in recorded Michigan history such an animal has been confirmed in the state.
Josh Shapiro voices support Saturday for “lifeline scholarships” championed by school-choice proponents
It doesn’t make his stump speeches, which he reserves for full-throated support for traditional public schools. But Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro confirmed Saturday that he is open, at least conceptually, to giving direct-to-student tax-funded scholarships that parents and guardians of students in the state’s worst-performing public schools could use for a variety of options ranging from tutoring to paying for tuition at a different school.
These are the side effects to expect from omicron-targeted COVID booster shots
The omicron-targeted COVID-19 booster shots have arrived at pharmacies across the country and in New Jersey. You’re probably wondering if there are side effects from these shots and if the side effects differ from those of earlier boosters and COVID-19 vaccinations. Here’s what you need to know. The...
Gov. Wolf orders Pa. flags to half-staff to honor former state rep
In honor of former Pa. State Representative Jeff Pyle, who died Wednesday, Gov. Tom Wolf ordered the commonwealth flag on all commonwealth facilities, public buildings and grounds to fly at half-staff immediately. He was 57. Pyle served in the state House of Representatives from 2005 to 2021, representing the 60th...
Pa. waived its basic skills requirement for educators. Will it attract more teachers?
Emma Lambert easily passed the writing portion of the basic skills test required of Pennsylvania teaching candidates. The math section took a few more attempts. As for reading? She failed 12 times before hiring a tutor. At lucky 13, she finally passed the test. The declining pipeline of educators-to-be has...
Pa. parents plead guilty to baby’s drug overdose death
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The parents of a 1-year-old western Pennsylvania boy who authorities said died after he was intentionally “dosed with methadone” have pleaded guilty to third-degree murder. The Tribune-Review reports that Tracy Humphreys and Thomas Snelsire, both 47-year-old Baldwin residents, face prison terms of 16 to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bed Bath & Beyond to close Pa. store
With sales down 26% year over year for Bed Bath & Beyond announced last month that it had identified approximately 150 of its lower-producing stores that it plans to close. This week, the company released a list of 56 of those stores, which includes one location in the state. The...
Pennsylvania pizzeria among top 50 best in U.S.: ranking
Well, you’re in luck, because one pizzeria in Pennsylvania was recently deemed as one of the best in the whole country. LISTEN: Pennsylvania-made chocolate chip cookies one of the best around, says Yelp | Today in Pa. 50 Top Pizza is a website that, being based in Italy, knows...
There’s a reason property tax bills are so high in Pennsylvania | PennLive letters
Why are property tax bills so high? There are two main reasons. One is that cost for equipment, fuel, insurance, labor, management, utilities, etc. have increased significantly. Another reason is that there are fewer taxable properties. For example, over 50% of the properties in one area borough are currently tax-exempt.
Pennsylvania high school football scores for Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022
18-year-old playing with gun accidentally kills friend, N.J. investigators say
An 18-year-old was arrested Friday after he fatally shot his friend while they playing with a gun at the friend’s Maple Shade, New Jersey, home, investigators said. Officers from the Maple Shade Police Department were called to a home on South Coles Avenue at 3:45 a.m. and were told that 19-year-old Nasiah Carson had been taken to Cooper University Medical Center in Camden by others in the house after the shooting occurred, according to a joint statement from the department and the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office. Carson died shortly after arriving.
Fire severely damages Pa. Burger King restaurant
A fire late Thursday extensively damaged the Burger King in the Northampton Crossings shopping center in Lower Nazareth Township. No injuries were reported, authorities said. The two-alarm fire in the 3700 block off Easton-Nazareth Highway was reported at 10:19 p.m., according to a Northampton County emergency dispatch supervisor. It was out within an hour, Hecktown Volunteer Fire Company Chief Jeff Seip told lehighvalleylive.com on Friday morning.
Vandals destroy dozens of graves in central Pa. cemetery: police
Up to 40 grave markers were knocked over last weekend in a York County cemetery, and many were destroyed, police said. Between 35-40 markers were vandalized in the Starview Union Cemetery on the first block of Codorus Furnace Road in East Manchester Township, according to York County Regional police. Police...
How did Pennsylvania’s top-ranked high school football teams fare on Friday, Sept. 16?
Below is a quick glance at how Pennsylvania’s top-ranked high school football teams handled their business on Friday, Sept. 16. PennLive will continue to update results when final scores are uploaded. CLASS 6A.
Pa. man killed in chemical explosion: reports
A Pennsylvania man died following a workplace accident Tuesday morning, according to reports from WNEP and Fox 56. Citing the Lehigh County Coroner’s report, Fox 56 said Jeremy J. Lanzo, 39, of Sayre, was working at a water treatment facility on Route 6 in Wysox when a chemical explosion occurred.
Fire damages N.J. diner the day it was to reopen after renovations
Firefighters quickly extinguished a fire early Friday in a diner getting ready to open after renovations off Route 22 in Lopatcong Township, N.J., near the Pa. state line. The fire was reported about 1:45 a.m. at the Catch 22 Diner. Firefighters, led by the township volunteer company, had it under control by 2:10 a.m., a report from the scene and the owner said.
Upper Allen searching for Friday night robbery suspects
Upper Allen Township police are looking for two men who robbed two car occupants in Cumberland County Friday night. The two men approached the car in a parking lot of an apartment complex off Geneva Drive Friday night at around 10:30 p.m., one displaying a firearm, according to police. The...
Pennsylvania High School Football Scoreboard: Live updates from the state’s top games Friday (9/16/22)
The high school football season’s fourth week continues tonight in Pennsylvania, and we have live updates here from all of the state’s ranked teams or teams that are getting votes in the rankings. For updates from the games, checkout the scoreboard below. Scores are user-generated and offered through...
