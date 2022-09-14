Read full article on original website
NFL Legend Dick Butkus Sends A Clear Message To Aaron Rodgers
Before the NFL's 2022 season began, Chicago Bears legend Dick Butkus sent a clear message to Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. "Boy, I hope Aaron Rodgers has figured out how to throw passes to himself because if not, Packers' games are going to look a whole lot like playing fetch with my dog (miss you Lucy)," he said on Twitter.
Packers Elevate Patrick Taylor: What It Means
Running back Patrick Taylor will make his season debut for the Packers on Sunday against the Bears. The noteworthy note from Saturday is who was not elevated.
Nebraska contacts Urban Meyer in Huskers coaching search, per CBS Sports
Nebraska contacted former Ohio State and Florida Gators coach Urban Meyer regarding its coaching search, according to CBS Sports’ Dennis Dodd. Meyer is 187-32 in his college coaching career, winning two national titles at Florida and one at Ohio State. Meyer took a step into the NFL in 2021 with the Jacksonville Jaguars but went 2-11 in 13 games before he was fired.
WATCH: Dan Lanning reacts to Oregon's blowout win to No. 12 BYU
Oregon head football coach discusses his team's 41-20 victory over visiting No. 12 BYU inside Autzen Stadium. Lanning gives his instant reactions, what really stood out to him, his thoughts on Oregon's style of play and identity that is starting to form, and his early thoughts heading into Pac-12 play next week.
Look: Paige Spiranac Threw Out First Pitch Before MLB Game Last Night
It's been a big week for Paige Spiranac. On Friday night, the golf social media influencer threw out the first pitch for the Milwaukee Brewers. Spiranac was the perfect choice to throw out the first pitch because X-Golf at American Family Field officially opened its doors on Friday. The Brewers...
Titans and Bills Odds, Bets, and Point Total Breakdown
Josh Allen and the Super Bowl-favorite Bills look to stay hot.
Top offensive target visiting Michigan for UConn game
Bolingbrook (Ill.) 2024 four-star athlete I'Marion Stewart has confirmed with The Michigan Insider that he will be visiting Michigan for the UConn game on Saturday. The Land of Lincoln standout recently visited Ann Arbor when he came up for the major summer recruiting summer event, the Barbecue at the Big House.
Gophers extend a PWO to a legacy recruit in Stillwater QB Max Shikenjanski
"I've been talking with the Gophers for football since last fall. Most recently in the spring, then I had basketball all of summer and talks fell out and as the season started after the first game we started talking more. I got invited to the game yesterday, and talked with Coach Fleck pre game and he said he would like to offer me a preferred walk-on spot there," 2023 Stillwater (Minn.) quarterback and current Citadel basketball commit Max Shikenjanski said to 247Sports. "As far as why they wanted to offer me as a PWO, Coach Ciarrocca said he loved my athleticism. Coach Fleck didn’t say in specific why, but said he would love to have me there. Hes aid 60% of players that are preferred walk-ons there earn scholarships so there’s a good chance. In the past Coach Fleck said he loved how I could extend the play and make plays. He said I could develop well in the system as well."
Texas A&M vs. Miami football: Aggies suspend WRs Chris Marshall, Evan Stewart; CBs Denver Harris, Smoke Bouie
Texas A&M enters Saturday against Miami with four Aggies true freshmen suspended, according to GigEm247. They are wide receivers Chris Marshall and Evan Stewart, and cornerbacks Denver Harris and Smoke Bouie. The four "are suspended for at least a half and possible the whole game," GigEm247 reported. Marshall, Stewart and...
Browns-Jets quick hits: Two-score lead evaporates in final 1:55 of home opener
CLEVELAND − The Browns were on their way to 2-0. That is, until they weren't. The Browns held a 13-point lead with 1:55 left in Sunday's home opener against the New York Jets. Just over 90 seconds later, Joe Flacco hit Garrett Wilson for a 15-yard touchdown pass and Greg Zuerlein added the go-ahead point-after kick for a 31-30 Jets win. ...
Everything Lance Leipold said after Kansas football's road win over Houston
Kansas football is 3-0 for the first time since 2009. KU was able to keep its record clean in 2022 thanks to a 48-30 win over Houston in come-from-behind fashion. For the second-straight week, KU fell behind 14-0 in the opening minutes of the game. But KU used a methodical drive and a takeaway on defense to quickly erase the two score deficit. From there, KU appeared set to take a 21-14 lead before a lightning strike in the area of the stadium forced the game to be delayed by 70 minutes. When play resumed, KU took over and dominated the remainder of the contest. KU led by as many as 21 points in the third quarter on its way to the program's first back-to-back road wins since 2007.
Joseph explains decision to take back Blackshirts
In a social media post of Nebraska’s practice this week, something was obviously missing — Nebraska’s starting defenders weren’t wearing Blackshirts. During an appearance on the Huskers Radio Network on Thursday, interim head coach Mickey Joseph confirmed that the defense is no longer wearing its coveted practice uniforms.
Bryan Harsin on hot-seat talk at Auburn: 'I can't control that'
AUBURN, Alabama — Here's a stunner: An Auburn football coach is being pressed about his job security. A narrow loss to No.22 Penn State may not have induced many eye rolls on Saturday. But the Tigers were drubbed 41-12 on their hom4 in the program's biggest loss at Jordan-Hare Stadium since rival Georgia rolled over them 38-0 during the 2012 season.
Five takeaways on Miami's defense vs. Texas A&M
The Miami Hurricanes defense came to play on Saturday night in a 17-9 loss. UM's defense brawled it out with Texas A&M in a four-quarter battle that was a low scoring affair. Miami limited TAMU to 264 yards of offense. The Aggies converted 4-of-12 third down opportunities. The Hurricanes were...
Everything that Minnesota coach PJ Fleck had to say following the Colorado win
--- Opening statement from head coach PJ Fleck. Thanks everybody for being here. Thanks for covering us. So I'm going to start with an opening statement on Crab. I don't have any extra details just yet. Once I do, you'll know, our thoughts and prayers are with him, sending positive thoughts. It's unfortunate, you know, kind of reaches back for a ball, takes kind of a funky step and hurts himself. I know we've got some amazing doctors, amazing medical care, and I'll let you know as soon as we know what's going on with him.
WATCH: Inside Penn State's postgame celebration at Auburn
As evening neared in Jordan-Hare Stadium, jubilation overcame a large gathering of Penn State fans who traveled to see their squad play its first SEC road game since 2010. A dominant performance unfolded, stunning a hopeful home crowd and sending an emphatic message that PSU, at 3-0, has the capabilities of producing a special season.
WATCH: Oregon State vs Montana State Postgame Press Conference
Oregon State closed out the non-conference portion of its 2022 football schedule with a resounding 68-28 victory over Montana State at Providence Park on Saturday. After the score went final, defensive backs Jaydon Grant and Rejzohn Wright, wide receiver Anthony Gould, quarterback Chance Nolan, and head coach Jonathan Smith fielded questions during the postgame press conference.
In His Own Words: Harsin on being routed by Penn State
In a shocking result, Auburn was spanked on its home field by No. 22 Penn State on Saturday afternoon, 41-12, marking the worst home loss for the Tigers in a decade (38-0 to Georgia in 2012). Here's everything Bryan Harsin said postgame about his team's deflating loss early in the season.
How to Watch: No. 15 Tennessee vs. Akron
Tennessee football is back home for a primetime kickoff at Neyland Stadium, with the 15th-ranked Vols (2-0) hosting Akron (1-1) at 7 p.m. Eastern Time Saturday. The game is not televised, but is available as an online live stream via ESPN+ and SEC Network+. SEC Network+ is not a TV...
