iPhone is killing passwords next month – here’s how you’ll log in instead
APPLE is now just days away from beginning its hacker-busting plot to kill off passwords. All iPhone owners will have the chance to start binning passwords in favour of Apple's slick new alternative. It might sound strange, but passwords are actually a very poor security system. Cyber-security experts have been...
The Verge
Amazon’s 75-inch Fire TV Omni hits a new low price at $400 off
Update September 16th, 6:50PM ET: A previous version of this article made it sound as though you needed a MagSafe-compatible case to use Anker’s 621 Magnetic Battery. We’ve updated the post to clarify that, if you want to use the charger in conjunction with a case, that latter will also need to work with Apple’s MagSafe technology.
CNBC
Apple just released a major update for your iPhone — here's what's new and how to get it
Apple released its new iOS 16 software Monday, which means anyone with an iPhone 8 or newer can install the big update for the iPhone 14. IOS16 will let users unsend and edit iMessages, schedule emails, customize their iPhone's lock screen and more. Apple released its big new iOS 16...
CNET
Now That You've Installed iOS 16, Do These 3 Things First
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple released iOS 16 yesterday, and if you haven't already installed the latest mobile software update on your compatible iPhone, there are many great new features to explore, like unsending and editing text messages and viewing all of your saved Wi-Fi passwords.
TechCrunch
Google has already published its version of the new 31 emojis
We first saw some of the illustrations of these 31 emojis — one of the lowest number of additions in the past few years — back in July. Now that they are approved, phone manufacturers, operating system makers and app makers will implement their own versions to bring them to your devices. To that end, Google has already published these new emojis with its Noto font for the web — so developers can easily embed them in their projects.
The Verge
Why didn’t anyone tell me about this iOS screenshot trick?
I feel exactly the same as a TikTok creator that uncovered a hidden trick to make the scribbles on your screenshots way neater: why did nobody tell me about this? Ramal Media posted a video on TikTok this week showing how you can easily hold down on scribbles you make on iPhone screenshots to make circles look perfect or arrows look like actual arrows instead of a mess.
CNET
Your iPhone Might Be Missing Some iOS 16 Features. Here's Why
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple's iOS 16 is now out, and you can download it right now if you have a compatible iPhone. Unfortunately, even if your iPhone is capable of running iOS...
CNET
Got a Streaming Device? You Need to Change These Settings ASAP
People stream content on their TV all the time. It's one of the best ways for the whole family to watch shows and movies from your favorite streaming services, such as Netflix, Hulu and HBO Max. But streaming devices from Roku, Google Chromecast, Amazon and Apple have a downside: Their software platforms are often tracking what you watch behind the scenes.
The Verge
TP-Link’s latest smart light strip goes with everything
TP-Link’s newest light strip, the Tapo L930-5, is a great addition to any smart lighting setup. The full-color gradient LED strip has almost everything you could want in a lighting strip — from tunable white light and dimming to music sync and some neat lighting effects, all for under $50. It’s the first lighting product from TP-Link to work with Apple Home, it also works with Alexa and Google Home, and it uses Wi-Fi, so it doesn’t need a hub.
Business Insider
How to know if someone has blocked you on Facebook Messenger
To find out if someone has blocked you on Messenger, you should first send them a message. If your message is not delivered, even after the recipient has been online, you're most likely blocked. To tell if your message isn't delivered, it will have an empty circle with a check...
CNET
New iOS 16 Lock Screen: How to Customize Photos, Widgets and Fonts
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. iOS 16, the latest mobile operating system for the Apple iPhone, was released to all compatible iPhones on Monday. While the new upgrade is full of cool features, perhaps the biggest is a new customizable lock screen.
CNET
There's Already an iOS 16.1 Developer Beta You Can Download on Your iPhone. Here's How
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple released iOS 16 this past Monday, which you can download right now on your compatible iPhone. Not wasting any time, Apple already has an update to that update. iOS 16.1, which is known as a "point update," is available to download and install, as long as you have a developer account.
17 New iOS Features You Should Set Up Right Now, And I Mean Right NOW
FINALLY we can see our battery percentage!
CNET
New iOS 16 Lockdown Mode Can Protect You From Cyberattacks. How to Use It
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. It's not every day you have to worry about being targeted in a state-sponsored cyberattack. But in the event that it does happen, Apple released a new feature with iOS 16 that can protect your iPhone and the information stored on it (and other Apple devices).
The Verge
We didn’t need another Pixelbook
Ever since the first Chromebook Pixel hit shelves in 2013, it’s had a special place in the ChromeOS community’s hearts. It wasn’t just a product — it was a sneak peek at what the Chromebook market could become. Unfortunately for those fans, the Pixelbook line is...
The Verge
Turtle Beach’s cloud-first controller is wired for your Xbox, wireless for your phone and PC
Turtle Beach has a new Xbox controller coming out next month, and it’s adding wireless functionality — though not in the way you might expect. The Recon Cloud is a new version of the Turtle Beach Recon wired USB-C controller, and in addition to a new “blue magma” colorway, it has Bluetooth connectivity for use with Android devices and Windows PCs.
The Verge
iOS update fixes annoying iPhone 14 activation bug
If you’ve been having trouble setting up your new iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Pro, you aren’t alone. According to MacRumors, the company has sent a memo saying it is a known issue in iOS 16 when attempting to activate devices on open Wi-Fi networks. Thankfully, Apple has...
The Verge
Adobe’s Figma acquisition is a $20 billion bet to control the entire creative market
Over the past several years, Figma has built its name as a forward-thinking and collaborative design platform and a formidable competitor to Adobe, the giant in the creative apps market. That rivalry ended on Thursday when Adobe announced that it has struck a $20 billion deal to acquire Figma. The...
CNET
Mad at iPhone's New Search Button in iOS 16? Here's How to Get Rid of It
You can now download iOS 16, and much like every new major software update to the iPhone, there are features and settings that you'll absolutely love -- and others that you might not be so fond of. If you've getting the new iPhone 14, this will apply to you too.
CNET
Best T-Mobile Deals Available Now
There are so many great deals on phones and phone plans available, but if you're a T-Mobile user and want to take advantage of the absolute best T-Mobile deals happening now, we've got you covered. Since the majority of people want to upgrade the phones they currently have on the plans they already subscribe to, we aren't highlighting offers that require you to add a new line. Because who wants a bunch of extra lines they don't need? Instead, we're focusing on deals that are available for current T-Mobile customers.
