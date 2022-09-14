Read full article on original website
Related
wxxv25.com
‘I Dreamed a Dreamgirl’ showing tomorrow at Biloxi Little Theatre
Tomorrow night, Biloxi Little Theatre will get its turn to present a show that’s been touring America, featuring a pair of talented, accomplished actors, who also wrote it. Blake McIver Ewing and Emerson Collins are in studio to tell us about their work ‘I Dreamed a Dreamgirl.’
Gov. Reeves congratulates Chapel Hart after AGT loss
POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WHLT) – Though Poplarville’s Chapel Hart lost in the season finale of “America’s Got Talent,” Governor Tate Reeves took to social media to congratulate the trio on their performance. The Hattiesburg American reported the band was the first of the show’s five finalist to be eliminated. The sisters and cousin trio performed Bonnie […]
wcbi.com
Columbus native inducted into Mississippi Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Five pioneers in broadcasting in Mississippi were inducted into the Mississippi Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame this week. Columbus native Birney Imes Jr. is part of the 2022 class. Imes began his career in broadcasting with WCBI radio in Columbus. He opened other radio...
wxxv25.com
End of Summer BBQ Cookoff and Concert in the Park in Ocean Springs
A barbecue cook-off, a beer garden, and fantastic music, what more could you ask for?. Summer is going out with a bang, so mark your calendars for next Saturday, September 24th. Here to tell us about the End of Summer BBQ Cook-off and Concert in the Park are Jeff Glouner...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mississippi Press
Closin’ in on Cruisin’
MISSISSIPPI GULF COAST -- Voted America’s top car show four of the last five years, Cruisin’ the Coast returns to the Mississippi coast Oct. 2 and appears on its way to another outstanding week-long run. In 2021, the planets aligned for Cruisin’ after the 2020 event was stunted...
Focused on Mississippi: Governor’s Mansion
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – It’s a Tuesday morning when the curator of the Governor’s Mansion, Lauren Miller, opens the front door at precisely 9:30 a.m. to greet any visitors who may be there. This time, it’s not a busy day. Just one person showed up to take the free tour. It just so happens that […]
ourmshome.com
Mississippi Comeback Wings Are Tailgating Treasures
It’s tailgating season throughout the Magnolia State and it doesn’t matter if you’re a college football enthusiast or an NFL fan or both, the biggest games of the year deserve the most delicious recipes tossed up on the tailgate. And it certainly doesn’t matter if you and...
Weekend guide: Here’s the events in Mississippi for Sept. 16-18
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (September 16-18) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: Music at the Muse – Friday – Pearl Listen to music from The Frontmen: Tim Rushlow, Larry Stewart of Restless Heart, […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
wxxv25.com
High School Football: Gulfport Admirals vs. Germantown Mavericks
Game within a game at Gulfport where Head Coach John Archie goes down memory lane against Germantown where he was previously the defensive coordinator before his time with the Admirals. Gulfport gets it done at home with a 21-10 victory over the Mavericks.
visitmississippi.org
The Seasonality of Mississippi Fishing
Mississippi’s outdoors is known for its fantastic fishing spots and the stunning scenery, as well as for its abundance of delicious seafood. This is because the fun never ends with optimal Mississippi fishing conditions year-round. Great for family trips, quick getaways, or solo excursions, fishing opportunities are plentiful within the state. And many fishing locations accommodate a variety of skill levels. Whether you’re a beginner looking to try out the sport or an expert angler, Visit Mississippi can help you plan your next trip to Mississippi.
WLOX
Granny’s Alliance calls South Mississippi home
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Right now, most of the 75 mobile sleeping units owned by Granny’s Alliance are unoccupied. That means the disaster relief and recovery business is busy, but not overwhelmed. It set up shop in South Mississippi more than a decade ago. “The company originated in Boise,...
wxxv25.com
High School Football: Biloxi Indians vs. Pearl Pirates
Some things are just bigger than sports, but sports always seem to give us that perfect avenue to make those other things as big as they should be. Biloxi High recognizing one of its own tonight, Coach Joey St. Amant, who was diagnosed with ALS about six months ago. Emotional...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mageenews.com
Create in Me a Pure Heart
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. The Scriptural passage selected for today is taken from Psalm 51:10: “Create in me a pure heart, Oh, God, and renew a steadfast spirit within me.” Many, many years ago, the psalmist penned this prayer all of us should pray on a continual basis. Each day as we arise from bed, these words should be on our lips and in our heart. We need daily renewal and cleansing through prayer just as we need to keep our bodies refreshed each day with water. Let’s not forget to start each day with prayer and the reading of Scripture. Amen!
ourmshome.com
Bald Eagles Return to the Mississippi Gulf Coast
The site of a soaring Bald Eagle always gives me pause. The distinctive white heads and tails of adults helps them stand out, whether in flight or perched in a tree. The neat thing for us is that we can see these anywhere in the state of Mississippi. No need to go to Alaska. Yes, American Bald Eagles live and nest here!
Natchez Democrat
Big winner: Natchez man’s ticket earns thousands in Mississippi lottery
The weather may be cooling down for some, but for one Natchez man things are heating up after winning thousands of dollars in the Mississippi lottery. A Natchez man won $2,600 in the Wednesday, Sept. 7, Cash 4 evening drawing. The winning ticket was sold at the 61 Hill Food...
Four Mississippi schools named National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Friday, four Mississippi schools were named as National Blue Ribbons Schools for 2022 by U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups. The Mississippi schools named as National Blue Ribbon Schools were: Florence Elementary School, Rankin […]
One Mississippi Lottery player woke up $358,000 richer after jackpot win
One Mississippi Lottery player woke up $358,000 richer after matching all five numbers in the Mississippi Match 5 drawing. Mississippi Lottery officials announced that a winning ticket matched all five numbers from the Thursday, Sept. 15, Mississippi Match 5 drawing. The jackpot for the Mississippi Match 5 had risen to $358,000.
hattiesburgms.com
Hattiesburg Sets 2022 Trick-or-Treat Hours for Halloween
Hattiesburg, Mississippi – The City of Hattiesburg will observe trick-or-treat hours for Halloween on Monday, October 31 between 4:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. This is a suggested time block for trick-or-treating. The city encourages all residents to do what is best for their own individual households/families. #
890kdxu.com
Utah’s Winter To Be Warm, Dry According To Forecast
St. George, UT) -- Utah's winter is forecast to be warm and dry due to a third consecutive year of La Nina conditions. Scientists who presented at a Tuesday meeting say a normal La Nina winter brings unusually dry weather to most of the southern part of the U.S. along with more cold and snow to the northwest. This is the first time this century for three straight La Nina winters.
Mississippi Lottery makes August 2022 transfer to state
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) completed its August 2022 transfer to the state for $8,533,290.22. The total for the first two months of FY23 to $20,367,589.00. In accordance with the Alyce G. Clarke Lottery Law, the MLC is required to transfer net proceeds within 20 days following the close of each […]
Comments / 0