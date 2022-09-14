ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poplarville, MS

Comments / 0

Related
wxxv25.com

‘I Dreamed a Dreamgirl’ showing tomorrow at Biloxi Little Theatre

Tomorrow night, Biloxi Little Theatre will get its turn to present a show that’s been touring America, featuring a pair of talented, accomplished actors, who also wrote it. Blake McIver Ewing and Emerson Collins are in studio to tell us about their work ‘I Dreamed a Dreamgirl.’
BILOXI, MS
WJTV 12

Gov. Reeves congratulates Chapel Hart after AGT loss

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WHLT) – Though Poplarville’s Chapel Hart lost in the season finale of “America’s Got Talent,” Governor Tate Reeves took to social media to congratulate the trio on their performance. The Hattiesburg American reported the band was the first of the show’s five finalist to be eliminated. The sisters and cousin trio performed Bonnie […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Mississippi Entertainment
City
Poplarville, MS
Mississippi Press

Closin’ in on Cruisin’

MISSISSIPPI GULF COAST -- Voted America’s top car show four of the last five years, Cruisin’ the Coast returns to the Mississippi coast Oct. 2 and appears on its way to another outstanding week-long run. In 2021, the planets aligned for Cruisin’ after the 2020 event was stunted...
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
WJTV 12

Focused on Mississippi: Governor’s Mansion

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – It’s a Tuesday morning when the curator of the Governor’s Mansion, Lauren Miller, opens the front door at precisely 9:30 a.m. to greet any visitors who may be there. This time, it’s not a busy day. Just one person showed up to take the free tour. It just so happens that […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
ourmshome.com

Mississippi Comeback Wings Are Tailgating Treasures

It’s tailgating season throughout the Magnolia State and it doesn’t matter if you’re a college football enthusiast or an NFL fan or both, the biggest games of the year deserve the most delicious recipes tossed up on the tailgate. And it certainly doesn’t matter if you and...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Weekend guide: Here’s the events in Mississippi for Sept. 16-18

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (September 16-18) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: Music at the Muse – Friday – Pearl Listen to music from The Frontmen: Tim Rushlow, Larry Stewart of Restless Heart, […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#To Be Announced#Got Talent#United States#Nbc#Prcc#Wxxv Nbc
visitmississippi.org

The Seasonality of Mississippi Fishing

Mississippi’s outdoors is known for its fantastic fishing spots and the stunning scenery, as well as for its abundance of delicious seafood. This is because the fun never ends with optimal Mississippi fishing conditions year-round. Great for family trips, quick getaways, or solo excursions, fishing opportunities are plentiful within the state. And many fishing locations accommodate a variety of skill levels. Whether you’re a beginner looking to try out the sport or an expert angler, Visit Mississippi can help you plan your next trip to Mississippi.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLOX

Granny’s Alliance calls South Mississippi home

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Right now, most of the 75 mobile sleeping units owned by Granny’s Alliance are unoccupied. That means the disaster relief and recovery business is busy, but not overwhelmed. It set up shop in South Mississippi more than a decade ago. “The company originated in Boise,...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wxxv25.com

High School Football: Biloxi Indians vs. Pearl Pirates

Some things are just bigger than sports, but sports always seem to give us that perfect avenue to make those other things as big as they should be. Biloxi High recognizing one of its own tonight, Coach Joey St. Amant, who was diagnosed with ALS about six months ago. Emotional...
BILOXI, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
mageenews.com

Create in Me a Pure Heart

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. The Scriptural passage selected for today is taken from Psalm 51:10: “Create in me a pure heart, Oh, God, and renew a steadfast spirit within me.” Many, many years ago, the psalmist penned this prayer all of us should pray on a continual basis. Each day as we arise from bed, these words should be on our lips and in our heart. We need daily renewal and cleansing through prayer just as we need to keep our bodies refreshed each day with water. Let’s not forget to start each day with prayer and the reading of Scripture. Amen!
MISSISSIPPI STATE
ourmshome.com

Bald Eagles Return to the Mississippi Gulf Coast

The site of a soaring Bald Eagle always gives me pause. The distinctive white heads and tails of adults helps them stand out, whether in flight or perched in a tree. The neat thing for us is that we can see these anywhere in the state of Mississippi. No need to go to Alaska. Yes, American Bald Eagles live and nest here!
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Four Mississippi schools named National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Friday, four Mississippi schools were named as National Blue Ribbons Schools for 2022 by U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups. The Mississippi schools named as National Blue Ribbon Schools were: Florence Elementary School, Rankin […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
hattiesburgms.com

Hattiesburg Sets 2022 Trick-or-Treat Hours for Halloween

Hattiesburg, Mississippi – The City of Hattiesburg will observe trick-or-treat hours for Halloween on Monday, October 31 between 4:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. This is a suggested time block for trick-or-treating. The city encourages all residents to do what is best for their own individual households/families. #
HATTIESBURG, MS
890kdxu.com

Utah’s Winter To Be Warm, Dry According To Forecast

St. George, UT) -- Utah's winter is forecast to be warm and dry due to a third consecutive year of La Nina conditions. Scientists who presented at a Tuesday meeting say a normal La Nina winter brings unusually dry weather to most of the southern part of the U.S. along with more cold and snow to the northwest. This is the first time this century for three straight La Nina winters.
UTAH STATE
WJTV 12

Mississippi Lottery makes August 2022 transfer to state

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) completed its August 2022 transfer to the state for $8,533,290.22. The total for the first two months of FY23 to $20,367,589.00. In accordance with the Alyce G. Clarke Lottery Law, the MLC is required to transfer net proceeds within 20 days following the close of each […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy